Isaiah Jones | Wide Receiver Team: East Carolina Pirates Age / DOB: (21) / 3/30/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 197

ECU WR Isaiah Jones caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's Senior Bowl. Cal gunslinger Davis Webb came away with Most Outstanding Player honors from the contest, but Jones could have easily come down with that award. Unfortunately, his two most notable plays were negated by circumstance. In the first quarter, the vacuum-handed wideout extended for an Inspector Gadget-esque grab in the back of the end zone. It was not ruled a touchdown on the field and this game did not utilize replay review, meaning that the on-field ruling was the final one. On NFL Network's review, he appeared to have made the catch. His other highlight reel grab came when he hauled in a long pass from Iowa QB C.J. Beathard while tumbling into the end zone. That one was negated by penalty. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline wrote at the end of the practice week that the 6-foot-1, 197-pounder "used strong hands and good technique to win out in contested situations [during drills] and really helped himself with his Senior Bowl performance."

ECU senior WR Isaiah Jones caught seven passes for 61 yards in Saturday's 37-10 loss to Temple. Zay has been as good -- if not better -- than any wide receiver in the country this season. Even the mightiest heroes fall on occasion, though, and so it was with the 6-foot-1, 197-pound senior on Saturday. He finished with a season-low 61 yards receiving against the Owls. That his seven catches also tied a season-low is a sign of just how prolific he has been with the reception this season. Despite Zay's best efforts, East Carolina finished the current campaign with a 3-9 record and there shall be no postseason bowl in his future. He finishes up the 2016 season having caught 158 passes for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns.

ECU WR Zay Jones earned a Senior Bowl invitation. It is an obvious fit, as Jones recently broke the FBS record for career receptions, topping former ECU receiver Justin Hardy's mark. Jones does most of his work in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Source: Senior Bowl