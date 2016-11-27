Player Page

Isaiah Jones | Wide Receiver

Team: East Carolina Pirates
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/30/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 197

ECU WR Isaiah Jones caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's Senior Bowl.
Cal gunslinger Davis Webb came away with Most Outstanding Player honors from the contest, but Jones could have easily come down with that award. Unfortunately, his two most notable plays were negated by circumstance. In the first quarter, the vacuum-handed wideout extended for an Inspector Gadget-esque grab in the back of the end zone. It was not ruled a touchdown on the field and this game did not utilize replay review, meaning that the on-field ruling was the final one. On NFL Network's review, he appeared to have made the catch. His other highlight reel grab came when he hauled in a long pass from Iowa QB C.J. Beathard while tumbling into the end zone. That one was negated by penalty. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline wrote at the end of the practice week that the 6-foot-1, 197-pounder "used strong hands and good technique to win out in contested situations [during drills] and really helped himself with his Senior Bowl performance." Jan 28 - 5:50 PM
