Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Isaiah Jones | Wide Receiver
Team:
East Carolina Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 3/30/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 197
Latest News
Recent News
ECU WR Isaiah Jones caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's Senior Bowl.
Cal gunslinger Davis Webb came away with Most Outstanding Player honors from the contest, but Jones could have easily come down with that award. Unfortunately, his two most notable plays were negated by circumstance. In the first quarter, the vacuum-handed wideout extended for an Inspector Gadget-esque grab in the back of the end zone. It was not ruled a touchdown on the field and this game did not utilize replay review, meaning that the on-field ruling was the final one. On NFL Network's review, he appeared to have made the catch. His other highlight reel grab came when he hauled in a long pass from Iowa QB C.J. Beathard while tumbling into the end zone. That one was negated by penalty. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline wrote at the end of the practice week that the 6-foot-1, 197-pounder "used strong hands and good technique to win out in contested situations [during drills] and really helped himself with his Senior Bowl performance."
Jan 28 - 5:50 PM
ECU senior WR Isaiah Jones caught seven passes for 61 yards in Saturday's 37-10 loss to Temple.
Zay has been as good -- if not better -- than any wide receiver in the country this season. Even the mightiest heroes fall on occasion, though, and so it was with the 6-foot-1, 197-pound senior on Saturday. He finished with a season-low 61 yards receiving against the Owls. That his seven catches also tied a season-low is a sign of just how prolific he has been with the reception this season. Despite Zay's best efforts, East Carolina finished the current campaign with a 3-9 record and there shall be no postseason bowl in his future. He finishes up the 2016 season having caught 158 passes for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 11:22:00 AM
ECU WR Zay Jones earned a Senior Bowl invitation.
It is an obvious fit, as Jones recently broke the FBS record for career receptions, topping former ECU receiver Justin Hardy's mark. Jones does most of his work in the short and intermediate areas of the field.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 10:26:00 AM
Source:
Senior Bowl
ECU senior WR Isaiah Jones is 33 receptions away from breaking the FBS career record held by former ECU wideout Justin Hardy.
Hardy -- now a member of the Atlanta Falcons -- caught 387 passes while sporting a Pirates' uniform earlier this decade. Jones is coming up hot on that number and has notched 355 receptions with four games left on the schedule. The 6-foot-1, 197-pounder is fresh off a 19-185-1 performance against UConn on Saturday. Frankly, it would be a surprise if Jones (assuming health) fails to nail the necessary 33 catches to take over career FBS marks. He would need to average 8.25 catches per game over his next four. This season, he has been held under 10 catches in exactly one of eight games.
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 01:09:00 PM
Source:
Associated Press
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Jan 28 - 5:50 PM
Isaiah Jones turns in worst effort of season
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 11:22:00 AM
Pirates WR Zay Jones headed to Senior Bowl
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 10:26:00 AM
Zay Jones creeps toward FBS receptions record
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 01:09:00 PM
More Isaiah Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
In this week's news recap, Dabo Swinney comps Deshaun Watson to Michael Jordan while Chad Kelly looks to get right.
