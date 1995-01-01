Player Page

Zay Jones | Wide Receiver

Team: East Carolina Pirates
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/30/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 197

ECU WR Zay Jones is visiting the Titans on Tuesday, according to Jeff Darlington.
The Titans have two first round picks, but Jones likely winds up on the second day. The team does not have a second round pick, so perhaps this is due diligence in case the team trades back from no. 5 or No. 18. Jones can play inside or outside, but his early fit will be in the slot. The Titans have a need there. Apr 18 - 9:07 AM
Source: Jeff Darlington on Twitter
