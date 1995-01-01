Welcome,
Zay Jones | Wide Receiver
Team:
East Carolina Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/30/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 197
Latest News
Recent News
ECU WR Zay Jones is visiting the Titans on Tuesday, according to Jeff Darlington.
The Titans have two first round picks, but Jones likely winds up on the second day. The team does not have a second round pick, so perhaps this is due diligence in case the team trades back from no. 5 or No. 18. Jones can play inside or outside, but his early fit will be in the slot. The Titans have a need there.
Apr 18 - 9:07 AM
Source:
Jeff Darlington on Twitter
Pro Football Focus compared East Carolina WR Zay Jones to former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin.
"While Jones may have clocked a faster 40 at the combine than Boldin, his playing speed looks similar to the veteran wide receiver," writes the PFF analysis team. To give a little context, Boldin managed just 4.71 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2003 Combine. Zay smoked that time, running a 4.45s sprint during testing in Indianapolis during the 2017 evaluation process. He is one of the draft's dark horses to be selected on Day 1.
Apr 2 - 3:10 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
An NFL personnel executives suggests that East Carolina WR Zay Jones could be a surprise first-rounder in this year's NFL Draft.
"Zay Jones has crushed the postseason," he said. "He was one of the best players in Mobile (Senior Bowl) and he ran much faster than expected at the combine (4.45 40). He could sneak into the first round." It wasn't just that Jones ran faster than expected in Indy. He destroyed the athletic testing, finishing with the No. 2 SPARQ score among receivers. Jones' 11-foot-plus broad jump was near the top of the field.
Mar 16 - 2:28 PM
Source:
NFL.com
East Carolina WR Zay Jones tested as a 94.1-percentile SPARQ athlete at the NFL Combine.
He finished with the No. 2 SPARQ score among receivers. Jones surprisingly beat Taywan Taylor and Carlos Henderson in the 40-yard dash by clocking in at 4.46 seconds. In addition, Jones an 11-foot-plus broad jump that was near the top of the field and showed extremely well in position drills. He may have locked in a slot in the top half of Round 2.
Mar 6 - 6:44 PM
Source:
3sigmaathlete.com
Titans hosting WR Zay Jones on a visit
Apr 18 - 9:07 AM
PFF crew comps WR Zay Jones to Anquan Boldin
Apr 2 - 3:10 PM
Could ECU WR Jones sneak into the 1st-round?
Mar 16 - 2:28 PM
Zay Jones finishes as No. 2 SPARQ receiver
Mar 6 - 6:44 PM
More Zay Jones Player News
