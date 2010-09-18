Matt Linehan | Quarterback

Player Page

Team: Idaho Vandals
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 214

Idaho senior QB Matt Linehan (hand) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.
Against Troy on Nov. 2, Linehan left the game with a hand injury following a roughing the passer penalty. With Idaho on bye last week, the hope was that he'd be able to return. Unfortunately, that won't be the case. But fortunately, HC Paul Petrino indicated that there's a chance that Linehan could return this season. Nov 16 - 4:39 PM
Source: Dyuce Woodson on Twitter
