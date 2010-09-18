Matt Linehan | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Trade Rumors Rumbling
Nov 15
Lowdown: Going Platinum
Nov 13
Team Roundup: Indians
Nov 11
Lowdown: Sizing Up Stanton
Nov 10
Team Roundup: Astros
Nov 9
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
Lowdown: Free Agency Fires Up
Nov 8
Team Roundup: Cubs
Nov 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Qualifying offer declined by all nine
Lorenzo Cain rejects Royals' qualifying offer
Cubs looking at FA reliever Brandon Morrow
NYY interested in Rangers' Jurickson Profar
MLBPA sets Monday deadline on posting issue
Braves' IFA punishment likely to be severe
Mariners acquire Ryon Healy from Athletics
Scherzer wins 2nd straight NL Cy Young
Kluber wins second AL Cy Young Award
Cardinals, Marlins talked Stanton trade Wed.
O's showing interest in SP Tyler Chatwood
Report: Rays have interest in Jose Bautista
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchup: Titans @ Steelers
Nov 16
Week 11 Rankings
Nov 16
Podcast: All in on Alex Smith
Nov 16
Dose: Tyrod Taylor Benched
Nov 16
Silva's Week 11 Matchups
Nov 16
Week 10: AFC Targets & Touches
Nov 15
Week 11 Power Rankings
Nov 15
The NFL Week 11 Worksheet
Nov 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins OC: DeVante Parker needs more edge
Cowboys to be without Tyron Smith on SNF
Duane Brown expected to be game-time decision
Chancellor (stinger) undergoing more tests
Earl Thomas (hamstring) returning for Week 11
Fournette (ankle) limited again Thursday
Jeffery says he'll play through ankle issue
Lacy (groin) expected to return for Week 11
Lynn expects Rivers to play versus Buffalo
Reed had setback last week, GTD for Week 11
Ty Montgomery (ribs) absent again Thursday
Hue: Corey Coleman can handle 'full workload'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Sell-High Targets
Nov 16
NBA 'Official' & DFS Values
Nov 16
Process this! Embiid goes off
Nov 16
Fantasy Hoops Pod for Nov. 15
Nov 15
Notable Numbers
Nov 15
Dose: All the way with DSJ!
Nov 15
Stats: Get to the Point
Nov 14
Daily Dose: Sunny Side Up
Nov 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Stephen Curry (thigh) will play vs. Celtics
Delon Wright suffers shoulder dislocation
Ricky Rubio (Achilles) questionable vs. Nets
Rajon Rondo to play 20-24 minutes vs. DEN
D.J. Augustin hopes to play Sat. or Monday
Greg Monroe (calf) says he's playing Thursday
Mirotic won't travel on 4-game road trip
Justin Holiday (personal) will start Friday
Tyson Chandler out Thursday and Friday
Patrick Beverley (knee) doubtful for Friday
Joel Embiid goes off with 46/15/7 & 7 blocks
Ben Simmons puts up 18/9/10 with 5 steals
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 7
Nov 16
Mantha has a Gordie Howe Trick
Nov 16
Oh, Carolina!
Nov 15
Dose: Crosby ends goal drought
Nov 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Nov 15
Dose: A Night of Firsts
Nov 14
Henrik Sedin Floundering
Nov 13
Miles Wood gets the Hat Trick
Nov 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Torey Krug probably won't play on Thursday
Luke Witkowski will get a 10-game suspension
Philipp Grubauer expected to start Thursday
Mike Cammalleri to make Oilers debut Thursday
Avs will be without Tyson Barrie Thursday
Nolan Patrick is ready to return on Thursday
Jussi Jokinen practices on Kings' fourth line
Travis Zajac will play on the second line
Travis Zajac will return to action Thursday
Nashville assigns Juuse Saros to AHL
Auston Matthews (UBI) won't play Thursday
Bobby Ryan to play with Duchene, Dzingel
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Homestead
Nov 16
Caps After Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 14
Wrapup: Phoenix Raceway
Nov 12
Update: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 11
DFS: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 10
Chasing Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 8
Caps After Texas (Fall)
Nov 7
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Corey LaJoie: Ford Ecoboost 300 advance
T.J. Bell: Ford Ecoboost 200 pre-race
Ryan Reed: Ford Ecoboost 300 advance
Michael Annett: Ford Ecoboost 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: Ford Ecoboost 300 advance
William Byron: Ford Ecoboost 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Ford Ecoboost 300 advance
Loftin: Partial 2018 Whelen Modified Tour
Myers: Partial 2018 Whelen Modified Tour
Ryan Preece to run NXS season finale with JGR
Austin Hill full-time in 2018 truck series
Brendan Gaughan: Ford Ecoboost 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
Kizzire breaks through at OHL
Nov 13
DP World Tour Preview
Nov 13
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
OHL Classic Preview
Nov 7
Cantlay wins Shriners playoff
Nov 6
Nedbank Golf Challenge Preview
Nov 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kirk captains a 9-under 63 to set RSM pace
Abraham Ancer WDs during R1 of the RSM
Kokrak cruises to blemish-free 65 at the RSM
Poulter mentored Horsfield wins ET Q School
Luke Donald (chest) WDs from the RSM
Rose in position for a double win in Dubai
Fitzpatrick's Earth Course affection lingers
Reed sets new clubhouse lead in Dubai closer
Hot Hend surges into R1 lead at Dubai closer
Past champ Kisner bookmaker's fave @ RSM
Fleetwood leads race; finishing line in sight
Garcia a conundrum for Earth course showdown
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout calls QB JT Barrett 'this year's Dobbs'
QB Linehan (hand) ruled out for Saturday
Report: Herbert (collarbone) to start vs Zona
Five NFL Execs pick Sam Darnold over Rosen
Martinas Rankin invited to the Senior Bowl
Azeem Victor (DUI) suspended indefinitely
Navy re-opens its QB competition
Herbert (collarbone) set for Thursday X-ray
QB Dungey (foot) makes 'drastic improvement'
Could Courtland Sutton land in the top 10?
Scout: Everyone makes excuses for Josh Allen
Miami enters CFB Playoff ranks at No. 3
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 12
Nov 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 12
Nov 16
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW12
Nov 16
The Bargain Hunter - Week 12
Nov 14
FPL Draft Recap - Week 11
Nov 6
Team News - Week 11
Nov 4
Late Fitness Check GW11
Nov 3
Stag's Take - Gameweek 11
Nov 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cranie to deputize for suspended Schindler
Mourinho scalds England for injuring Jones
Rojo plays for U-23s as he steps up recovery
Ryan has improved since landing in Brighton
Fraser desperate to get minutes and play
King's back continues to trouble him
Fellaini playing contract hard-ball with Utd
Zlatan to return before the end of 2017
Lallana, Henderson, Mane all hopeful
Chicharito doubtful for Watford clash
West Ham fullback back from suspension
Surgery rules WBA midfielder out until Xmas
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Matt Linehan | Quarterback
Team:
Idaho Vandals
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 214
Latest News
Recent News
Idaho senior QB Matt Linehan (hand) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.
Against Troy on Nov. 2, Linehan left the game with a hand injury following a roughing the passer penalty. With Idaho on bye last week, the hope was that he'd be able to return. Unfortunately, that won't be the case. But fortunately, HC Paul Petrino indicated that there's a chance that Linehan could return this season.
Nov 16 - 4:39 PM
Source:
Dyuce Woodson on Twitter
Following Thursday's loss to Troy, Idaho HC Paul Petrino declined to offer an update on the status of senior QB Matt Linehan's hand injury.
Linehan was forced out after landing awkwardly on his hand while attempting to throw a pass in the closing seconds of the game. He was later seen in a cast. There's no immediate timetable for the senior's return to action. Mason Petrino took over for Linehan after the injury and would start Idaho's next game -- home to Coastal Carolina -- if this hand injury forces the gunslinger to miss time. Aiding his cause, Idaho is off on bye next weekend.
Nov 3 - 1:12 PM
Source:
Spokesman-Review
Idaho Senior QB Matt Linehan left the game against Troy after a roughing the passer penalty.
Mason Petrino took over at quarterback with just over 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. We'll update you with Petrino's injury status when we have that information.
Nov 3 - 12:33 AM
Source:
Underdog Dynasty
Idaho senior QB Matt Linehan completed 28-of-42 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 31-23 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
Fun little contest in the Kibbie Dome, as Linehan and ULM QB Caleb Evans (400 yards passing, three touchdowns) were both stellar in leading their respective teams through the air. This was Linehan's best overall game of the campaign -- the 360 yards passing were a best for the season and the three touchdown passes tied a season-high. On the whole, the senior gunslinger has thrown for 1,774 yards with a 14/4 TD/INT ratio in eight games.
Oct 28 - 8:59 PM
QB Linehan (hand) ruled out for Saturday
Nov 16 - 4:39 PM
Petrino: No update on QB Linehan (hand)
Nov 3 - 1:12 PM
Linehan leaves game with injury
Nov 3 - 12:33 AM
Matt Linehan tosses three touchdowns in win
Oct 28 - 8:59 PM
More Matt Linehan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Allen
WY
(1018)
2
J. Rosen
UCL
(722)
3
T. Woodson
AKR
(690)
4
M. Richt
MIA
(532)
5
C. Sutton
SMU
(518)
6
B. Love
STA
(501)
7
J. Washington
OKS
(437)
8
B. Jones
TEN
(437)
9
J. Herbert
OR
(431)
10
B. Mayfield
OK
(427)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Idaho Vandals Tickets
Headlines
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Thor Nystrom runs through his 13 best bets of the weekend, including picks on Wisconsin-Michigan, TCU-Texas Tech and WVU-Texas.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
»
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
»
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
»
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Scout calls QB JT Barrett 'this year's Dobbs'
»
QB Linehan (hand) ruled out for Saturday
»
Report: Herbert (collarbone) to start vs Zona
»
Five NFL Execs pick Sam Darnold over Rosen
»
Martinas Rankin invited to the Senior Bowl
»
Azeem Victor (DUI) suspended indefinitely
»
Navy re-opens its QB competition
»
Herbert (collarbone) set for Thursday X-ray
»
QB Dungey (foot) makes 'drastic improvement'
»
Could Courtland Sutton land in the top 10?
»
Scout: Everyone makes excuses for Josh Allen
»
Miami enters CFB Playoff ranks at No. 3
NFL Draft Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Build around these four plays in Week 10!
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved