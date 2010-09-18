Matt Linehan | Quarterback

Against Troy on Nov. 2, Linehan left the game with a hand injury following a roughing the passer penalty. With Idaho on bye last week, the hope was that he'd be able to return. Unfortunately, that won't be the case. But fortunately, HC Paul Petrino indicated that there's a chance that Linehan could return this season.

Following Thursday's loss to Troy, Idaho HC Paul Petrino declined to offer an update on the status of senior QB Matt Linehan's hand injury.

Linehan was forced out after landing awkwardly on his hand while attempting to throw a pass in the closing seconds of the game. He was later seen in a cast. There's no immediate timetable for the senior's return to action. Mason Petrino took over for Linehan after the injury and would start Idaho's next game -- home to Coastal Carolina -- if this hand injury forces the gunslinger to miss time. Aiding his cause, Idaho is off on bye next weekend.