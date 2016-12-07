Isaac Asiata | Guard Team: Utah Utes Age / DOB: (24) / 12/29/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 315

Utah G Isaac Asiata performed 35 reps on the bench press to lead all offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine. TCU’s Aviante Collins, Texas A&M’s Jermaine Eluemainor and Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp all played bridesmaid to Asiata with 34 reps. This is a strong (no pun intended?) showing for the former Utes lineman, particularly given that his draft process got off to a sluggish start when he was unable to perform in the Senior Bowl due to a hamstring injury. CBS Sports views Asiata as a potential third-round selection. He was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection and earned Morris Trophy honors from the conference this past season. The Pac-12 doles out that award to its best offensive lineman. Source: CBS Sports

Utah G Isaac Asiata is a "really tough guy" according to an area scout for an AFC team. "He has to harness all that nasty out on the field, but I loved what he did to Washington, which has some really solid talent up front," the scout said. "He never backed down once and I think he had a couple of those guys intimidated." NFL Media's Lance Zierlein compares Asiata to Jeremiah Poutasi. "Asiata isn't a complete stiff from a movement standpoint, but he loses effectiveness the farther he's asked to travel from his home base," he wrote. "He'll fall off of blocks a little earlier than teams will want, but his ability to generate movement combined with his girthy frame means he could become a starter at either guard or center within a couple of years." Source: NFL.com

Utah G Isaac Asiata accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. A three-year starter, Asiata is known for his power game. If you deploy a physical rushing attack, he's your guy. Asiata paved the way for Joe Williams and his Utes backfield friends to accrue 210 yards per game rushing. Source: Senior Bowl