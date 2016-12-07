Player Page

Isaac Asiata | Guard

Team: Utah Utes
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 315

Utah G Isaac Asiata performed 35 reps on the bench press to lead all offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine.
TCU’s Aviante Collins, Texas A&M’s Jermaine Eluemainor and Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp all played bridesmaid to Asiata with 34 reps. This is a strong (no pun intended?) showing for the former Utes lineman, particularly given that his draft process got off to a sluggish start when he was unable to perform in the Senior Bowl due to a hamstring injury. CBS Sports views Asiata as a potential third-round selection. He was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection and earned Morris Trophy honors from the conference this past season. The Pac-12 doles out that award to its best offensive lineman. Mar 2 - 5:09 PM
Source: CBS Sports
