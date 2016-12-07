Welcome,
Isaac Asiata | Guard
Team:
Utah Utes
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 315
Latest News
Recent News
Utah G Isaac Asiata performed 35 reps on the bench press to lead all offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine.
TCU’s Aviante Collins, Texas A&M’s Jermaine Eluemainor and Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp all played bridesmaid to Asiata with 34 reps. This is a strong (no pun intended?) showing for the former Utes lineman, particularly given that his draft process got off to a sluggish start when he was unable to perform in the Senior Bowl due to a hamstring injury. CBS Sports views Asiata as a potential third-round selection. He was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection and earned Morris Trophy honors from the conference this past season. The Pac-12 doles out that award to its best offensive lineman.
Mar 2 - 5:09 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Utah G Isaac Asiata is a "really tough guy" according to an area scout for an AFC team.
"He has to harness all that nasty out on the field, but I loved what he did to Washington, which has some really solid talent up front," the scout said. "He never backed down once and I think he had a couple of those guys intimidated." NFL Media's Lance Zierlein compares Asiata to Jeremiah Poutasi. "Asiata isn't a complete stiff from a movement standpoint, but he loses effectiveness the farther he's asked to travel from his home base," he wrote. "He'll fall off of blocks a little earlier than teams will want, but his ability to generate movement combined with his girthy frame means he could become a starter at either guard or center within a couple of years."
Feb 20 - 3:31 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Utah G Isaac Asiata accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
A three-year starter, Asiata is known for his power game. If you deploy a physical rushing attack, he's your guy. Asiata paved the way for Joe Williams and his Utes backfield friends to accrue 210 yards per game rushing.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 01:34:00 PM
Source:
Senior Bowl
TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline lauded Utah junior G Isaac Asiata's performance Saturday against star Oregon defensive end Deforest Buckner.
The Utes had 530 yards in the 62-20 mauling, production that wouldn't have been possible if the "strong as an ox" Asiata and his fellow line mates weren't consistently manhandling Oregon's defensive front. "Not only did he open holes for the running game and hold his ground in pass protection, Asiata threw several key blocks on the move, looking relatively athletic pulling across the line of scrimmage then getting out to the second level," Pauline wrote.
Tue, Sep 29, 2015 06:26:00 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
Isaac Asiata tops all-comers with 35 reps
Mar 2 - 5:09 PM
Scout lauds Utah G Asiata's toughness
Feb 20 - 3:31 PM
Utes G Asiata accepts Senior Bowl invite
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 01:34:00 PM
Asiata impresses analyst with work on Buckner
Tue, Sep 29, 2015 06:26:00 PM
More Isaac Asiata Player News
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(901)
2
P. Mahomes
TTU
(870)
3
B. Mayfield
OK
(809)
4
C. Hansen
CAL
(594)
5
T. Tuberville
CIN
(565)
6
C. Kelly
MS
(552)
7
D. Kizer
ND
(528)
8
C. McCaffrey
STA
(476)
9
J. Mixon
OK
(473)
10
L. McGowan
BAY
(452)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Utah Utes Tickets
Headlines
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
Justis Mosqueda joins Josh Norris to elaborate on the importance of athleticism along the defensive line.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
»
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
»
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
»
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
»
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
»
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Isaac Asiata tops all-comers with 35 reps
»
Samaje Perine logs 30 reps in bench press
»
Report: Trubisky gaining legit No.1 interest
»
Art Briles denies covering up sexual assaults
»
Fournette checks in at hefty 240 pounds
»
Forrest Lamp toughing out ear infection
»
Dorsey has no qualms with Combine snubs
»
Scout: Hard to see Mahomes play in year one
»
Rapsheet: Jon Allen had 2 shoulder surgeries
»
Mitch Trubisky measures in at 6-foot-2
»
Kizer arrives in Indy at a full 6-4/233 lbs
»
Stockstill (shoulder) to miss spring practice
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
