Demry Croft | Quarterback

Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday against Illinois, but the Minneapolis Star Tribune and St. Paul Pioneer Press both report that signs point to redshirt sophomore QB Demry Croft drawing the start.

"What I saw out there in the last 10 minutes is a team I couldn’t wait to see!" Fleck said of Croft in the postgame news conference. "I couldn’t wait to see that!" Croft came on in relief of Conor Rhoda on Saturday against Michigan State to rally the Gophers for three fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Johnson. Minnesota fell just short, losing 30-27. Croft went 8-for-14 for 131 yards and three scores in sum. "I felt like, this probably would be a good time to be able to see what Demry can do," Fleck said Sunday. "And once he went in there, he did a really nice job." It's been a wild ride for Croft, who Fleck suspended on Sept. 12 for an unspecified violation of team rules. Croft missed two games before returning for last week’s game at Purdue. And now he may be the team's starter going forward. Croft has a much higher ceiling than Rhoda, and he provides a dual-threat element that Rhoda lacks. We were surprised when Rhoda won the job out of