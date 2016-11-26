Player Page

LJ Scott | Running Back

Team: Michigan State Spartans
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/15/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 233

Michigan State junior RB LJ Scott hinted on Twitter that he may turn pro after next season.
"Man seeing me dawgs in the combine gives me chills," he wrote. "Just a year from now [emoji, hashtag patience]." Scott rushed for 994 yards and six touchdowns last year. A juniors this fall, he'll be eligible to declare following next season if he so chooses. Mar 5 - 12:34 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
