NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Cook's Combine numbers confound Brugler
Report: 'Many' teams grade Westbrook as UDFA
Jonathan Allen can't crack five seconds in 40
MSU RB Scott hints he may turn pro next year
Reddick tops all defensive lineman at 4.52
Myles Garrett hits absurd 41 inches in vert.
Reddick posts No. 3 broad jump since 2006
DE Garrett blazes 4.64 second 40-yard dash
WR Godwin answers big eval questions in Indy
Teams asking Peppers about playing RB or WR
UM's Peppers: 'I'm a safety. I'm a safety.'
LTU WR Henderson rips up the NFL Combine
LJ Scott | Running Back
Team:
Michigan State Spartans
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 9/15/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 233
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan State junior RB LJ Scott hinted on Twitter that he may turn pro after next season.
"Man seeing me dawgs in the combine gives me chills," he wrote. "Just a year from now [emoji, hashtag patience]." Scott rushed for 994 yards and six touchdowns last year. A juniors this fall, he'll be eligible to declare following next season if he so chooses.
Mar 5 - 12:34 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Michigan State sophomore RB LJ Scott (lower body) returned to Saturday's game against Penn State after having been earlier ruled out.
Scott looked to have suffered a right leg injury in the first quarter. He was sent to the locker room and ruled out, but he returned to the game in third quarter.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 05:52:00 PM
Michigan State sophomore RB LJ Scott rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 32-23 loss to Michigan.
This was one of Scott's most impressive career games when you consider the context. Acting as the linchpin of an offense so inept that its three quarterbacks can't decide who's the worst, Scott rumbled through boxes stacked by the nation's top-ranked defense to the tune of 6.3 yards per carry. The 6-foot, 233-pounder has really come on over the past two games, a needed positive development in East Lansing. Scott had 699 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2015.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 04:30:00 PM
Michigan State sophomore RB LJ Scott rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Saturday's 36-28 win over Notre Dame.
In two games this season, Scott has now rushed for 203 yards on 42 carries. That works out to a 4.8 YPC average. The 6-foot, 233-pounder is looking to surpass the 699 yards and 11 touchdowns he notched as a true freshman in 2015.
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 11:50:00 PM
MSU RB Scott hints he may turn pro next year
Mar 5 - 12:34 PM
Sparty RB L.J. Scott returns to PSU game
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 05:52:00 PM
RB Scott runs for season-high 139 yards
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 04:30:00 PM
LJ Scott burns Irish for 98 yards rushing
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 11:50:00 PM
More LJ Scott Player News
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Josh Norris walked the walk and went through the same tests as the prospects at the NFL Combine.
»
Cook's Combine numbers confound Brugler
»
Report: 'Many' teams grade Westbrook as UDFA
»
Jonathan Allen can't crack five seconds in 40
»
MSU RB Scott hints he may turn pro next year
»
Reddick tops all defensive lineman at 4.52
»
Myles Garrett hits absurd 41 inches in vert.
»
Reddick posts No. 3 broad jump since 2006
»
DE Garrett blazes 4.64 second 40-yard dash
»
WR Godwin answers big eval questions in Indy
»
Teams asking Peppers about playing RB or WR
»
UM's Peppers: 'I'm a safety. I'm a safety.'
»
LTU WR Henderson rips up the NFL Combine
