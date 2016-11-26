LJ Scott | Running Back Team: Michigan State Spartans Age / DOB: (20) / 9/15/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 233

Latest News Recent News

Michigan State junior RB LJ Scott hinted on Twitter that he may turn pro after next season. "Man seeing me dawgs in the combine gives me chills," he wrote. "Just a year from now [emoji, hashtag patience]." Scott rushed for 994 yards and six touchdowns last year. A juniors this fall, he'll be eligible to declare following next season if he so chooses. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Michigan State sophomore RB LJ Scott (lower body) returned to Saturday's game against Penn State after having been earlier ruled out. Scott looked to have suffered a right leg injury in the first quarter. He was sent to the locker room and ruled out, but he returned to the game in third quarter.

Michigan State sophomore RB LJ Scott rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 32-23 loss to Michigan. This was one of Scott's most impressive career games when you consider the context. Acting as the linchpin of an offense so inept that its three quarterbacks can't decide who's the worst, Scott rumbled through boxes stacked by the nation's top-ranked defense to the tune of 6.3 yards per carry. The 6-foot, 233-pounder has really come on over the past two games, a needed positive development in East Lansing. Scott had 699 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2015.