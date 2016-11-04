Player Page

KaVontae Turpin | Wide Receiver

Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 152

TCU junior WR KaVontae Turpin will not participate in spring practice due to academic concerns.
"We’re going through a learning experience. He’s got an opportunity to be back here in the fall. But right now, he’s going to class and doing the things he needs to do, get bigger and stronger," said Horned Frogs HC Gary Patterson. Injuries limited the dynamic Turpin to just eight games played this past season. He managed 379 yards from scrimmage in that space. His availability for the start of August camp should clarify over the coming months. Mar 5 - 2:18 PM
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
