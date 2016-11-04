KaVontae Turpin | Wide Receiver Team: TCU Horned Frogs Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 152

Latest News Recent News

TCU junior WR KaVontae Turpin will not participate in spring practice due to academic concerns. "We’re going through a learning experience. He’s got an opportunity to be back here in the fall. But right now, he’s going to class and doing the things he needs to do, get bigger and stronger," said Horned Frogs HC Gary Patterson. Injuries limited the dynamic Turpin to just eight games played this past season. He managed 379 yards from scrimmage in that space. His availability for the start of August camp should clarify over the coming months. Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TCU head coach Gary Patterson suggested sophomore WR KaVontae Turpin could have a meaningful role against Baylor despite not being 100 percent healthy with a leg/knee injury. Turpin was performing at a high level before missing four games this season, producing meaningful yards as a receiver, kick returner and punt returner. We know Baylor is putting up big numbers on offense, and TCU will have to keep up if they can't slow the Bears down on defense. Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TCU sophomore WR KaVontae Turpin (leg/knee) could potentially return to action against Texas Tech this weekend. Turpin participated in pregame warm-ups on Saturday, but did not ultimately see a snap in the Horned Frogs' loss to West Virginia. Said HC Gary Patterson, "You can tell [the team is] fired up [for Turpin's return]. They were fired up for him last week. We just didn’t think he was quite ready. He was probably 90, 85, maybe 90 percent." The 5-foot-9, 152-pound dynamo-of-a-player reportedly tore his PCL against Iowa State in Week 3 and has not played since. Prior to going out injured, he had totaled 508 yards between receiving, rushing and returns. Fantasy owners should continue to check his status over the next two days, but all is looking well for a return on Saturday. He makes for a strong starting consideration facing a Texas Tech defense that is licking its wounds after Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield scorched them for seven touchdown passes in last Saturday's silly 66-59 shootout loss. Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram