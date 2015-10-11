Randy Edsall | Center Team: Connecticut Huskies Age / DOB: (58) / 8/27/1958

UConn hired Randy Edsall to be the school's next head coach. Edsall coached the Huskies from 1999-2010 before leaving for Maryland. After being fired by the Terps, Edsall spent the 2016 season with the Detroit Lions. This is a retread hire for the Huskies, but it makes sense. Edsall had plenty of success at UConn and school officials likely wanted someone more familiar after Bob Diaco's failure. Source: Hartford Courant

The Detroit Lions hired former Maryland HC Randy Edsall as director of football research-special projects. In Detroit's press release announcing the move, it explained that "[t]he football research department assists in all aspects of game preparation, and also provides information to the coaching, personnel and football administration departments to help improve the team’s decisions in the draft, free agency and on game day." Edsall previously worked in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive backs coach from 1994-97. He was fired midway through last season after going 22-33 in a little over four years at the school. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reports that Maryland has fired HC Randy Edsall. The Terps are fresh off their latest double-digit loss, falling 49-28 to Ohio State on Saturday and dropping Edsall's record to 22-34 with Maryland. Reports came in late last week that Edsall was likely coaching his final game. Edsall got upset and stormed out of the postgame press conference when asked if his pregame handshakes to players were meant as goodbyes. "Have you been to any of the games since I've been the head coach here at the University of Maryland?" Edsall said to a media member who asked the handshake question. "If you would notice, I do that every single game. Every. Single. Game. Out of the respect that I have for these kids and what they go through, [I do it] every single game." Offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will be named interim head coach. The 57-year-old Edsall finished just 10-24 across five seasons in conference play. Source: Fox Sports