Randy Edsall | Center

Team: Connecticut Huskies
Age / DOB:  (58) / 8/27/1958

UConn hired Randy Edsall to be the school's next head coach.
Edsall coached the Huskies from 1999-2010 before leaving for Maryland. After being fired by the Terps, Edsall spent the 2016 season with the Detroit Lions. This is a retread hire for the Huskies, but it makes sense. Edsall had plenty of success at UConn and school officials likely wanted someone more familiar after Bob Diaco's failure. Dec 28 - 11:52 AM
Source: Hartford Courant
