Scott Satterfield | Center

Team: Appalachian State Mountaineers
Age / DOB:  (44) / 12/21/1972

Recent News

Appalachian State signed head coach Scott Satterfield to a contract extension through the 2021 season.
The 44-year old coach has built a powerhouse in the Sun Belt, going 27-5 over his last 32 games. In 2016, Appalachian State shared the conference championship with Arkansas State. "Scott Satterfield continues to take App State football to new heights," Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. "In four seasons at App State, he has orchestrated one of the most successful transitions to FBS football and continues to build App State football for long-term sustainable success on a national level." Before being hired by the Mountaineers, Satterfield worked with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as offensive coordinator at FIU under former HC Mario Cristobal. May 20 - 1:27 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
