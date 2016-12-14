Scott Satterfield | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: All is Welington
May 20
Podcast: Freeman Fallout
May 19
Dose: Blue Jays Bury Braves
May 19
Waiver Wired: Smoak Rising
May 18
Daily Dose: Mig Trouble?
May 18
Diaz Mio!
May 17
Roundtable: Bradley Zimmer
May 17
Notes: Scavenging for Saves
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals and Twins PPD, doubleheader on Sunday
Cubs and Brewers postponed due to rain
Astros place Dallas Keuchel on 10-day DL
Welington Castillo clubs walkoff homer Friday
Longoria plates go-ahead run vs. Yankees
Tyler Anderson fans seven in win over Reds
DeGrom tosses seven scoreless in win over LAA
Jeremy Hellickson leaves game with injury
Ross (shoulder) poised to begin rehab games
Donaldson (calf) nearing rehab assignment
Tulo (hamstring) won't return this weekend
Manny Machado (finger) back in O's lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Doctson has looked quick and healthy
Report: 'Some people' expect Albert at OTAs
GM 'confident' Freeman deal will get done
Broncos are 'very high on what Derby can do'
Less than 50 percent chance Cousins signs LTD
Kareem Hunt to become Chiefs feature back?
Chargers WR Allen runs routes at full speed
Bucs ink Ryan Fitzpatrick as veteran backup
'No update' on Gareon Conley's legal status
Rams stadium opening delayed until 2020
Colts first-rounder Malik Hooker signs deal
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Mock Draft
May 20
Risers & Fallers: SF Edition
May 20
Dose: Cavs Still Undefeated
May 19
NBA DFS Podcast for May 19
May 19
Dose: ECF Game 2 Preview
May 19
Dose: Cavs Crush the Celtics
May 18
Eastern Conf. Finals Preview
May 17
NBA Combine: Shooting
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andre Iguodala (knee) probable for Game 3
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) ruled out of Game 3
Enes Kanter detained in Romanian airport
Isaiah Thomas (hip) uncertain for Game 3
Not Just A Regular Guy: LeBron crushes Boston
Kyrie Irving scores 23 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown scores 19 points in bad loss
Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson
Kevon Looney (hip) doubtful for Game 3
Andre Iguodala (knee) goes through practice
Report: Mavericks interested in Jrue Holiday
Isaiah Thomas struggles in Gm 1 loss vs. Cavs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins' Offense Wakes Up
May 19
Corey Perry Does It Again
May 19
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
2017 Mock Draft 1.0
May 16
Pens mightier than the Sens
May 16
Rinne in tough as Ducks win
May 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Justin Schultz might play in Game 5 on Sunday
Chad Ruhwedel suffers concussion on Friday
Sidney Crosby scores 1G, 1A in GM 4 win
Alex Burrows (LBI) won't suit up in GM 4
Preds lose Ryan Johansen for rest of playoffs
Alex Burrows is a game-time decision Friday
Patric Hornqvist won't return for Game 4
Penguins will start Matt Murray in Game 4
Corey Perry scores OT winner in GM 4 of WCF
Mike Fisher hurt in GM 4 loss to Ducks
Filip Forsberg scores in GM 4 OTL to ANA
Kevin Bieksa (LBI) expected to suit up on Thu
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Alex Tagliani leads Pinty's final practice
Denny Hamlin hopes for another All-star win
Kaz Grala: DNF in Charlotte truck race
Haley: NC Education Lottery 200 results
Bret Holmes looking to turn corner at Toledo
T.J. Bell: NC Education Lottery 200 results
Thomas Praytor: Menards 200 advance
Regan Smith: DNF in Charlotte truck race
Kligerman: NC Education Lottery 200 results
Kyle Busch on outside front row for All-star
Kyle Larson on All-star pole
Kyle Busch wins Charlotte Truck Series event
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Quiros stays strong to lead Rocco Forte Open
Spieth headlines MCs for second straight week
Kokrak cards career-low 62 to grab AT&T lead
Horschel vaults into contention with 65 in R2
Career-low bogey-free 63 for Murray in R2
McIlroy WDs from BMW PGA to rest ribs
World No. 1 lurking at the AT&T midpoint
Byeong Hun An sets early target at the AT&T
Quiros powers to 36 hole lead in Rocco Forte
Hoey hangs up 36-hole target in Rocco Forte
Barnes bags eight birdies in R1 of the AT&T
Hahn heats up early at the AT&T Byron Nelson
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021
SDSU lands 6'8'' Oregon St. transfer Robinett
Trouble in paradise: Bama has two commitments
Anwar: Zaire down to two schools, Texas one
Four-star Bama RB Pierce reopens recruitment
Auburn DT Antwuan Jackson moving onward
Texas DT Jordan Elliott decides to transfer
Report: United buys Coliseum naming rights
Exec: Barkley may be ‘best RB of last decade'
UT QB commit Martinez comped to Stidham
Ex-A&M WR Merritt headed to Last Chance U
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arter is struggling but Surman returns
Trippier returns to training ahead of Hull
Lloris in danger of missing season finale
Borja's forgettable first season likely over
Christian Kabasele a doubt for the finale
Miguel Britos faces a late fitness test
Jose Holebas could set a dubious record
Salomon Rondon probable for Swansea City
Gareth McAuley likely to feature at Swansea
Aaron Ramsey fit again for finale
Koscielny uncertain for finale vs Everton
Fosu-Mensah fit to face Crystal Palace
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Scott Satterfield | Center
Team:
Appalachian State Mountaineers
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 12/21/1972
Latest News
Recent News
Appalachian State signed head coach Scott Satterfield to a contract extension through the 2021 season.
The 44-year old coach has built a powerhouse in the Sun Belt, going 27-5 over his last 32 games. In 2016, Appalachian State shared the conference championship with Arkansas State. "Scott Satterfield continues to take App State football to new heights," Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. "In four seasons at App State, he has orchestrated one of the most successful transitions to FBS football and continues to build App State football for long-term sustainable success on a national level." Before being hired by the Mountaineers, Satterfield worked with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as offensive coordinator at FIU under former HC Mario Cristobal.
May 20 - 1:27 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Toledo (9-3, 6-2 in MAC) will play Appalachian State (9-3, 7-1 in Sun Belt) in the Camellia Bowl.
Scott Satterfield’s Mountaineers almost beat Tennessee in Knoxville in the opener and then won seven of eight to end the regular season. Appy State will lean on outstanding RB duo Marcus Cox and Jalin Moore, while Toledo's well-balanced, explosive offense will seek to find cracks in a top-25 defense, per S&P+. Rockets QB Logan Woodside leads the nation with 43 touchdown passes and RB Kareem Hunt just churned out another 1,000-yard campaign.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 01:07:00 PM
Ohio (8-4) will play Appalachian State (10-2) in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl on December 19.
The Camellia Bowl will kickoff at 5:30 PM EST in Montgomery. This will be Applachian State's first FBS bowl appearance. They've been clocked as 9.5-point favorites out of the gate. The Mountaineers dropped just one game in-conference, that being to Arkansas State on November 5. Their other loss came against Clemson, who might be OK. For their part, the Ohio Bobcats enter the match-up on a three-game winning streak--this following a three-game losing streak. Expect a possible defensive struggle. The Mountaineers boast the 13th best scoring defense in the country, with Ohio not far behind.
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 05:43:00 PM
Appalachian State HC Scott Satterfield has been awarded a five-year contract extension.
Monetary terms haven't been disclosed, but Satterfield's new contract will run through December 31, 2015. His Mountaineers have shown consistent improvement on his watch. They turned in a tough 4-8 campaign in 2013 and started out 1-5 last season before reeling off six straight wins to finish 2014 with a 7-5 record. During the current season, they're off to a 3-1 start.
Fri, Oct 9, 2015 08:21:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021
May 20 - 1:27 PM
Camellia Bowl: Toledo (+1) Appalachian State
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 01:07:00 PM
Ohio, Appalachian State ready for bowl date
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 05:43:00 PM
Satterfield receives five-year extension
Fri, Oct 9, 2015 08:21:00 PM
More Scott Satterfield Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Giles
LSU
(834)
2
J. Rosen
UCL
(693)
3
T. Tagovailoa
AL
(662)
4
N. Fitzgerald
MSS
(591)
5
J. Allen
WY
(526)
6
S. Barkley
PSU
(493)
7
T. Thompson
UGA
(476)
8
A. Martinez
TEN
(474)
9
E. Elliott
OSU
(470)
10
D. Mason
VAN
(424)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Appalachian State Mountaineers Tickets
Headlines
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC West draft class and talks with David Neumann about John Lynch's first draft as GM.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
»
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021
»
SDSU lands 6'8'' Oregon St. transfer Robinett
»
Trouble in paradise: Bama has two commitments
»
Anwar: Zaire down to two schools, Texas one
»
Four-star Bama RB Pierce reopens recruitment
»
Auburn DT Antwuan Jackson moving onward
»
Texas DT Jordan Elliott decides to transfer
»
Report: United buys Coliseum naming rights
»
Exec: Barkley may be ‘best RB of last decade'
»
UT QB commit Martinez comped to Stidham
»
Ex-A&M WR Merritt headed to Last Chance U
»
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved