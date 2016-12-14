Scott Satterfield | Center Team: Appalachian State Mountaineers Age / DOB: (44) / 12/21/1972

Latest News Recent News

Appalachian State signed head coach Scott Satterfield to a contract extension through the 2021 season. The 44-year old coach has built a powerhouse in the Sun Belt, going 27-5 over his last 32 games. In 2016, Appalachian State shared the conference championship with Arkansas State. "Scott Satterfield continues to take App State football to new heights," Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. "In four seasons at App State, he has orchestrated one of the most successful transitions to FBS football and continues to build App State football for long-term sustainable success on a national level." Before being hired by the Mountaineers, Satterfield worked with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as offensive coordinator at FIU under former HC Mario Cristobal. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Toledo (9-3, 6-2 in MAC) will play Appalachian State (9-3, 7-1 in Sun Belt) in the Camellia Bowl. Scott Satterfield’s Mountaineers almost beat Tennessee in Knoxville in the opener and then won seven of eight to end the regular season. Appy State will lean on outstanding RB duo Marcus Cox and Jalin Moore, while Toledo's well-balanced, explosive offense will seek to find cracks in a top-25 defense, per S&P+. Rockets QB Logan Woodside leads the nation with 43 touchdown passes and RB Kareem Hunt just churned out another 1,000-yard campaign.

Ohio (8-4) will play Appalachian State (10-2) in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl on December 19. The Camellia Bowl will kickoff at 5:30 PM EST in Montgomery. This will be Applachian State's first FBS bowl appearance. They've been clocked as 9.5-point favorites out of the gate. The Mountaineers dropped just one game in-conference, that being to Arkansas State on November 5. Their other loss came against Clemson, who might be OK. For their part, the Ohio Bobcats enter the match-up on a three-game winning streak--this following a three-game losing streak. Expect a possible defensive struggle. The Mountaineers boast the 13th best scoring defense in the country, with Ohio not far behind.