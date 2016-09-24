Markell Jones | Running Back Team: Purdue Boilermakers Age / DOB: (21) / 9/26/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 207

Purdue junior RB Markell Jones (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's game against Minnesota. Jones (5'11/207) injured his knee in the season-opener against Louisville and has not played since. His return will be a welcome one for the Boilermakers, as Tario Fuller remains sidelined by an ankle concern. D.J. Knox, Richie Worship and Brian Lankford-Johnson will complement Jones when time comes for Saturday's conference showdown with the Gophs. Source: Lafayette Courier & Journal

Purdue junior RB Markell Jones (knee) will not play against Missouri on Saturday. Jones (5'11/207) has missed the first two games of the season, and HC Jeff Brohm has said there's no timetable for his return. Tario Fuller will likely get most of the carries going forward for the Boilermakers. Source: Lafayette Courier & Journal

Purdue junior RB Markell Jones (knee) has no timetable for a return. Jones (5'11/207) injured his knee while returning a kick in Saturday's loss to Louisville. Junior RB D.J. Knox will likely take over return duties for the foreseeable future, while Knox, Tario Fuller, Richie Worship and Brian Lankford-Johnson will all continue to chip in at running back in his absence. The Boilermakers had not settled on an out-and-out "starter" at the position entering Saturday's game against Louisville. Source: Mike Carmin on Twitter