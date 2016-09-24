Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Full Depth Charts
Markell Jones | Running Back
Team:
Purdue Boilermakers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 9/26/1996
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 207
Latest News
Recent News
Purdue junior RB Markell Jones (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Jones (5'11/207) injured his knee in the season-opener against Louisville and has not played since. His return will be a welcome one for the Boilermakers, as Tario Fuller remains sidelined by an ankle concern. D.J. Knox, Richie Worship and Brian Lankford-Johnson will complement Jones when time comes for Saturday's conference showdown with the Gophs.
Oct 5 - 5:59 PM
Source:
Lafayette Courier & Journal
Purdue junior RB Markell Jones (knee) will not play against Missouri on Saturday.
Jones (5'11/207) has missed the first two games of the season, and HC Jeff Brohm has said there's no timetable for his return. Tario Fuller will likely get most of the carries going forward for the Boilermakers.
Sep 14 - 8:16 PM
Source:
Lafayette Courier & Journal
Purdue junior RB Markell Jones (knee) has no timetable for a return.
Jones (5'11/207) injured his knee while returning a kick in Saturday's loss to Louisville. Junior RB D.J. Knox will likely take over return duties for the foreseeable future, while Knox, Tario Fuller, Richie Worship and Brian Lankford-Johnson will all continue to chip in at running back in his absence. The Boilermakers had not settled on an out-and-out "starter" at the position entering Saturday's game against Louisville.
Sep 4 - 1:09 PM
Source:
Mike Carmin on Twitter
Purdue sophomore RB Markell Jones (shoulder) rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Saturday's 24-17 win over Nevada.
While Purdue trailed 14-10 at the half, Jones bumped them to a 17-14 advantage with his five-yard touchdown run several minutes into the third quarter. The 5-foot-11, 207-pounder was dealing with a Grade 2 sprain to the AC joint in his shoulder, suffered against Cincinnati on September 10, but he showed no rust in his return to action. Through three games, Jones has rushed for 316 yards and two touchdowns.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:57:00 PM
Markell Jones (knee) set to play on Saturday
Oct 5 - 5:59 PM
Jones (knee) confirmed out for Boilermakers
Sep 14 - 8:16 PM
Markell Jones (knee) ruled out indefinitely
Sep 4 - 1:09 PM
Markell Jones (shoulder) rushes for 124 yards
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:57:00 PM
More Markell Jones Player News
