Markell Jones | Running Back

Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 207

Purdue junior RB Markell Jones (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Jones (5'11/207) injured his knee in the season-opener against Louisville and has not played since. His return will be a welcome one for the Boilermakers, as Tario Fuller remains sidelined by an ankle concern. D.J. Knox, Richie Worship and Brian Lankford-Johnson will complement Jones when time comes for Saturday's conference showdown with the Gophs. Oct 5 - 5:59 PM
Source: Lafayette Courier & Journal
