Trey Marshall | Defensive Back

FSU senior DB Trey Marshall must sit out the first half of the 2017 opener against Alabama because he was ejected for targeting in the second half of the Orange Bowl win over Michigan.

"He will," HC Jimbo Fisher confirmed when asked if Marshall would miss the first half. "And we’re trying to vote on that too [at the ACC Spring Meetings]. I think that’s crazy. No other sport, I don’t know a sport, you have those red cards in soccer, they don’t follow you year-to-year. But it is what the rule is now." Marshall, a 17-game starter over his career, had 58 tackles in 2016.