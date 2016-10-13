Welcome,
Taiwan Deal | Running Back
Team:
Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 220
Latest News
Recent News
Wisconsin redshirt junior RB Taiwan Deal will not participate in spring practice after undergoing ankle surgery.
It isn't known just when Deal underwent the surgery beyond that it occurred during the offseason. Regardless of the timing, he won't be taking part in spring practice with the Badgers. In 2016, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Deal rushed for 164 yards (5.1 YPC) in seven games. Presumably, he will be ready for the start of August camp.
Feb 2 - 4:34 PM
Source:
Jesse Temple on Twitter
Wisconsin redshirt sophomore RB Taiwan Deal (ankle) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Ohio State.
This'll be his third game missed due to the problematic ankle, injured way back against Georgia State. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries this season. When he returns, Deal will back up Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 06:46:00 PM
Source:
Jesse Temple on Twitter
Wisconsin redshirt sophomore RB Taiwan Deal (ankle) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Michigan.
Deal initially injured his ankle against Georgia State two weekends ago. He did not play in Saturday's convincing win over Michigan State. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries this season. Even with a healthy return, there is no fantasy intrigue here.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 01:49:00 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Wisconsin redshirt sophomore RB Taiwan Deal (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's showdown with Michigan State.
Deal was injured in the first half of Saturday's win over Georgia State. It was enough to keep him out for the remainder of the contest. While his loss in-and-of itself does not devastate the Badgers, their corps of running backs is looking decidedly thin right now. Most notably, starting back Corey Clement is fighting through an ankle injury of his own and is likewise questionable for the Michigan State contest. And just to muddy the waters, redshirt freshman RB Bradrick Shaw is also questionable due to a shoulder injury. Dare Ogunbowale is healthy and ready to rock, at least.
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Potrykus on Twitter
Badgers RB Deal (ankle) ruled out for spring
Feb 2 - 4:34 PM
UW RB Deal (ankle) ruled out Saturday vs. OSU
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 06:46:00 PM
Taiwan Deal (ankle) likely to play against UM
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 01:49:00 PM
Taiwan Deal (ankle) questionable for Saturday
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 03:59:00 PM
More Taiwan Deal Player News
