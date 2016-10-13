Taiwan Deal | Running Back Team: Wisconsin Badgers Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 220

Wisconsin redshirt junior RB Taiwan Deal will not participate in spring practice after undergoing ankle surgery. It isn't known just when Deal underwent the surgery beyond that it occurred during the offseason. Regardless of the timing, he won't be taking part in spring practice with the Badgers. In 2016, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Deal rushed for 164 yards (5.1 YPC) in seven games. Presumably, he will be ready for the start of August camp. Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter

Wisconsin redshirt sophomore RB Taiwan Deal (ankle) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Ohio State. This'll be his third game missed due to the problematic ankle, injured way back against Georgia State. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries this season. When he returns, Deal will back up Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale. Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter

Wisconsin redshirt sophomore RB Taiwan Deal (ankle) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Michigan. Deal initially injured his ankle against Georgia State two weekends ago. He did not play in Saturday's convincing win over Michigan State. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries this season. Even with a healthy return, there is no fantasy intrigue here. Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel