Taiwan Deal | Running Back

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220

Wisconsin redshirt junior RB Taiwan Deal will not participate in spring practice after undergoing ankle surgery.
It isn't known just when Deal underwent the surgery beyond that it occurred during the offseason. Regardless of the timing, he won't be taking part in spring practice with the Badgers. In 2016, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Deal rushed for 164 yards (5.1 YPC) in seven games. Presumably, he will be ready for the start of August camp. Feb 2 - 4:34 PM
Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter
