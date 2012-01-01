Player Page

Clayton Thorson | Quarterback

Team: Northwestern Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220

Northwestern redshirt junior QB Clayson Thorson completed 33-of-48 passes for 356 yards with two touchdowns in a 39-31 triple-overtime victory over Michigan State on Saturday.
For most of this game, it was a defensive struggle, with neither team being able to run the ball. In the overtimes, however, Thorson and the Wildcats -- and Michigan State as well -- were able to score seemingly at will. His 22-yard touchdown pass to Flynn Nagel gave the Wildcats a 37-31 lead in the third overtime, and he completed a two-point conversion pass to Cameron Green a play later for good measure. This was a big win for Northwestern, and a heartbreaking defeat for the Spartans. Thorson and the Wildcats get Nebraska next week. Oct 28 - 7:22 PM
