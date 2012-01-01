Clayton Thorson | Quarterback Team: Northwestern Wildcats Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 220

Northwestern redshirt junior QB Clayson Thorson completed 33-of-48 passes for 356 yards with two touchdowns in a 39-31 triple-overtime victory over Michigan State on Saturday. For most of this game, it was a defensive struggle, with neither team being able to run the ball. In the overtimes, however, Thorson and the Wildcats -- and Michigan State as well -- were able to score seemingly at will. His 22-yard touchdown pass to Flynn Nagel gave the Wildcats a 37-31 lead in the third overtime, and he completed a two-point conversion pass to Cameron Green a play later for good measure. This was a big win for Northwestern, and a heartbreaking defeat for the Spartans. Thorson and the Wildcats get Nebraska next week.

Northwestern redshirt junior QB Clayton Thorson completed 19-of-36 passes for 142 yards and two interceptions in Saturday's 31-7 loss to Penn State. Thorson had thrown for at least two touchdown passes in three of four games entering Saturday's showdown with the Nittany Lions. No such luck in this one, no such luck. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder will try for better results against Maryland next weekend.

Walter Football's Charlie Campbell spoke with a director of college scouting for an AFC team who believes that Northwestern redshirt junior QB Clayton Thorson could be a first-round pick. "Unless he falls off during the season, I anticipate him (as) a solid [second-rounder]," the scouting director told Campbell, "But, I think he will rise in the interview process, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if he ends up being a first-round pick." He likes the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder more than he did either Paxton Lynch or Blake Bortles in their respective drafts. Both Lynch and Bortles were first-round selections. The scouting director in question is particularly enamored with Thorson's arm strength and intelligence. He believes that Thorson will ace the interview portion of the draft process. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline is slightly more conservative in his estimation, stamping Thorson with a fourth-round grade. Source: Walter Football