Gerard Wicks | Running Back

Team: Washington State Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 224

Washington State redshirt junior RB Gerard Wicks suffered a potentially serious knee injury at the end of Saturday's 24-21 win over Stanford.
Just a terrible spot, here, as Wicks was merely trying to run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter when he sustained the knee injury. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but it looked serious on the field. His status moving forward should clarify in the coming days. Nov 4 - 6:59 PM
Source: Brian Floyd on Twitter
