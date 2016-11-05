Gerard Wicks | Running Back Team: Washington State Cougars Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 224

Washington State redshirt junior RB Gerard Wicks suffered a potentially serious knee injury at the end of Saturday's 24-21 win over Stanford. Just a terrible spot, here, as Wicks was merely trying to run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter when he sustained the knee injury. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but it looked serious on the field. His status moving forward should clarify in the coming days. Source: Brian Floyd on Twitter

Washington State redshirt junior RB Gerard Wicks rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in Saturday's 69-7 drubbing of Arizona. After scoring a combined seven touchdowns over his first two playing seasons in Pullman, the 6-foot, 224-pound Wicks has now scored 10 touchdowns in 2016. His yardage totals leave a bit more to be desired -- he has just two games of more than 50 yards on the ground.