Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Gerard Wicks | Running Back
Team:
Washington State Cougars
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 224
Latest News
Recent News
Washington State redshirt junior RB Gerard Wicks suffered a potentially serious knee injury at the end of Saturday's 24-21 win over Stanford.
Just a terrible spot, here, as Wicks was merely trying to run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter when he sustained the knee injury. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but it looked serious on the field. His status moving forward should clarify in the coming days.
Nov 4 - 6:59 PM
Source:
Brian Floyd on Twitter
Washington State redshirt junior RB Gerard Wicks rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in Saturday's 69-7 drubbing of Arizona.
After scoring a combined seven touchdowns over his first two playing seasons in Pullman, the 6-foot, 224-pound Wicks has now scored 10 touchdowns in 2016. His yardage totals leave a bit more to be desired -- he has just two games of more than 50 yards on the ground.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 08:09:00 PM
Washington State is running the ball more often and more effectively than in any other year of Mike Leach's tenure.
At first, it would be hard to ascertain such a notion, as the Cougars' 56 pass attempts per game lead the country and its 24.2 carries per game ranks dead last. Looking deeper, Wazzu is running on 30.2 percent of plays, the first time it has cracked 30 in Leach's four years and a veritable Navy-turn from last year's 24 percent. Meanwhile, the Cougs are averaging 3.39 yards per rush, crushing last year's 1.97 mark. In Leach's four years, they've never cracked 3 yards per run. Washington State platoons Gerard Wicks, Keith Harrington and Jamal Morrow at running back.
Wed, Oct 14, 2015 07:05:00 PM
Source:
Oregon Live
Wicks suffers potentially serious knee injury
Nov 4 - 6:59 PM
Wicks rushes for pair of touchdowns in win
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 08:09:00 PM
Wazzu running ball the best of the Leach era
Wed, Oct 14, 2015 07:05:00 PM
More Gerard Wicks Player News
