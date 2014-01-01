Player Page

Anthony Wales | Running Back

Team: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195

Western Kentucky redshirt senior RB Anthony Wales rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries in the school's 51-31 win over Memphis.
Wales was the dominant force in this game and concluded his fantastic final season on a high note. He added another 84 receiving yards in this contest. Wales went from backup to starter this year and impressed anyone who watched him. We have not seen Wales' name pop up for an all star game, but his talent just adds to the depth of this running back class. Dec 21 - 8:35 AM
