Anthony Wales | Running Back Team: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 195

Western Kentucky redshirt senior RB Anthony Wales rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries in the school's 51-31 win over Memphis. Wales was the dominant force in this game and concluded his fantastic final season on a high note. He added another 84 receiving yards in this contest. Wales went from backup to starter this year and impressed anyone who watched him. We have not seen Wales' name pop up for an all star game, but his talent just adds to the depth of this running back class.

Western Kentucky redshirt senior RB Anthony Wales rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries in Saturday's 58-44 win over Louisiana Tech. Oh, that's not all. He also caught six balls for 68 yards and two scores. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound redshirt senior finishes the regular season with 1,361 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground and 27 catches for 254 yards and three more scores.

Western Kentucky redshirt senior RB Anthony Wales rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in Saturday's 49-21 win over Florida International. Wales scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half as the Hilltoppers roared out to a 35-7 halftime lead, then proceeded to break out the Morton table salt in the second half, dumping it all over the Golden Panthers' wounds courtesy of scoring runs of 59 and 10 yards in the third quarter. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound redshirt senior has now rushed for 936 yards and 17 touchdowns. Those numbers are made all the more remarkable for the fact that Wales has missed one game due to injury and one half due to suspension.