Azeem Victor | Linebacker Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 240

Latest News Recent News

Washington redshirt senior LB Azeem Victor has been suspended for the season opener against Rutgers due to a violation of team rules. Victor was also absent from last season's Peach Bowl due to a fractured leg in November. With all of the departed prospects to the NFL, Victor might be a top two or three defender on the Huskies this season. As of now it appears to be just a one game ban. Source: Tim Booth on Twitter

Washington HC Chris Petersen said that redshirt junior ILB Azeem Victor (leg) will not play in the Peach Bowl. Victor fractured his right leg in Washington's lone loss of the season, going down injured on November 12. He subsequently underwent surgery. In October, TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline wrote that the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder could potentially rise into the top 45 picks if he declared for the 2017 draft. He has yet to declare. His health could certainly play a part in whether or not he ultimately decides to jump for the NFL this coming spring. Source: Christian Caple on Twitter

Washington redshirt junior Azeem Victor "intends" to return to school for the 2017 season rather than turning pro, according to beat writer Adam Jude. Victor had season ending surgery on his right leg to heal a fracture earlier this week, but this is a huge boost for the Huskies in 2017. Victor is a fan favorite and will help keep Washington's defense fast. Victor was credited with 68 tackles this season. Source: Adam Jude on Twitter