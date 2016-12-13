Player Page

Azeem Victor | Linebacker

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 240

Washington redshirt senior LB Azeem Victor has been suspended for the season opener against Rutgers due to a violation of team rules.
Victor was also absent from last season's Peach Bowl due to a fractured leg in November. With all of the departed prospects to the NFL, Victor might be a top two or three defender on the Huskies this season. As of now it appears to be just a one game ban. Aug 29 - 11:29 AM
Source: Tim Booth on Twitter
