Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Go Garrett
Sep 7
Daily Dose: WINdians
Sep 7
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
Dose: Arrieta Alright
Sep 6
Notes: Myers vs. Cron
Sep 5
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
MLB Power Rankings: Week 23
Sep 5
Daily Dose: Just.Dingers.
Sep 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Turner's two-run single boosts Nats to win
Rodon scratched Thu. with shoulder stiffness
Willson Contreras (hammy) begins rehab stint
Nimmo homers twice as Mets get past Reds
Asdrubal Cabrera exits with tight hamstring
Jose Ramirez out Thursday with sore wrist
Stroman (elbow) to start Friday versus Tigers
Amed Rosario (finger) still out of NYM lineup
Nationals officially call up OF Victor Robles
Bour (oblique) could return to Marlins on Fri
Moustakas (knee) pulled early on Wednesday
Perez whacks two dingers, Royals smash Tigers
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 7
Silva's Week 1 Matchups
Sep 7
Matchup: Chiefs @ Patriots
Sep 7
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 7
Podcast: Old Guy Express
Sep 7
Beckham Still Questionable
Sep 7
The NFL Week 1 Worksheet
Sep 6
Newton's New Norm
Sep 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Odell Beckham '50-50' for SNF opener
Thomas Rawls gets in another full practice
Bills add $2.5M in incentives to Shady's deal
Phillip Dorsett active for Patriots debut
Gillislee, Burkhead, White and Lewis active
Report: Melifonwu will return after 8 weeks
Burfict gets three-year, $38.7M extension
Crisis averted: Khalil Mack back at practice
Troublesome knee sends Malcolm Mitchell to IR
Mike Williams not running routes 'full speed'
Jamison Crowder (hip) added to injury report
John Ross (knee) returns to Bengals practice
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Cavs GM won't offer timetable for Thomas
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Not clear when Thomas suffered hip injury
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Blackhawks Preview
Sep 7
Overvalued ADP
Sep 7
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cayden Lapcevich: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Purdy brings Dale Jr. Throwback to Salem
Reddick: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Dean: Salem Throwback for car owner Cywinski
Poole: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Alex Labbe: Lucas Oil 250 stats
D.J. Kennington: Lucas Oil 250 stats
L.P. Dumoulin: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Gaughan: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
J.F. Dumoulin: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Jones: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Mark Dilley: Lucas Oil 250 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
Reed rallies in R4 of DTC to secure a top 10
Casey one back at DTC after third-round 67
Leishman (-12) joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Myers rebounds for four scores on Thursday
Buechele (shoulder) a game-time decision
Lawry will be game-time decision for Monarchs
Boston College C Baker (knee) out vs. Wake
USF-UConn latest to cancel due to Irma
Florida-Northern Colorado nixed due to Irma
Arizona RB Nick Wilson (ankle) questionable
UNC LB Smith: Lamar Jackson won't beat us
UTSA AD Lynn Hickey decides to step down
Ohio State tabs RB J.K. Dobbins as starter
Scout: UTEP's Hernandez is the top G prospect
Memphis LB Dillon out for the year (shoulder)
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW4
Sep 7
Sean's Super Subs - Week 4
Sep 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
New Everton signing in line for debut
Barkley set to miss two more months
Sakho not yet ready for Palace return
Knee knock puts Quaner in doubt for Week 4
Wagner provides update on injured pair
Saints stars return from INTL duty healthy
Daniels earns new Bournemouth contract
Confirmed: VVD training but no comeback ETA
Brighton are running out of attacking options
Surgery leaves Sidwell on Seagulls sidelines
VVD back training with Southampton first-team
Cook hoping INTL experience turns Howe's head
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kent Myers | Quarterback
Team:
Utah State Aggies
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Utah State senior QB Kent Myers went 24-for-26 for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 51-13 victory over Idaho State on Thursday.
Myers (6'0/200) struggled mightily against Wisconsin on Saturday, and while this was significantly weaker competition, it's still a very impressive showing for the senior QB. His first touchdown pass was a three-yard find to Ron'quavion Tarver to make it 17-0 near the end of the first quarter. He then scampered for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 24-6 lead in the middle of the second quarter, followed by a 36-yard dash through the Idaho State defense a few minutes later to put USU ahead 38-6. Early in the third, he connected with Jordan Nathan for a 19-yard touchdown, making it 45-6 and ending Myers day. Myers can make an impact with both his arm and his leg, and he'll get another chance to do it in week three against Wake Forest.
Sep 7 - 11:17 PM
Utah State senior QB Kent Myers went 24-for-26 for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 51-13 victory over Idaho State on Thursday.
Myers (6'0/200) struggled mightily against Wisconsin on Saturday, and while this was significantly weaker competition, it's still a very impressive showing for the senior QB. His first touchdown pass was a three-yard find to Ron'quavion Tarver to make it 17-0 near the end of the first quarter. He then scampered for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 24-6 lead in the middle of the second quarter, followed by a 36-yard dash through the Idaho State defense a few minutes later to put USU ahead 38-6. Early in the third, he connected with Jordan Nathan for a 19-yard touchdown, making it 45-6 and ending Myers day. Myers can make an impact with both his arm and his leg, and he'll get another chance to do it in week three against Wake Forest.
Sep 7 - 11:17 PM
Utah State senior QB Kent Myers completed 25-of-41 passes for 219 yards and three interceptions on Friday in a 59-10 loss to Wisconsin.
Even when Utah State had a 10-0 lead, it had nothing to do with Myers. The 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback had very little success getting the ball down the field, and in a game they probably weren't going to win anyway, his three interceptions gave them little chance to keep up with the Badgers offense. He'll look to turn things around in much friendlier confines against much easier competition next week when the Aggies host Idaho State.
Sep 2 - 12:57 AM
Utah State senior QB Kent Myers completed 10-of-12 passes in the team's spring game.
Myers was sharp, particularly on a 10-play touchdown drive in which he completed all six of his pass attempts for 69 yards. The Aggies are installing an up-tempo system under OC David Yost, who was hired in February after spending the 2016 season as Oregon's passing game coordinator. "Really, it's simple offense," said Myers, who threw for 2,394 yards with a 10/8 TD/INT ratio last season. "You've just go to go out there and really invest, and really take everything in practice and translate it into the game. When we do that we can score a lot of points."
May 12 - 4:41 PM
Source:
Salt Lake Tribune
Myers rebounds for four scores on Thursday
Sep 7 - 11:17 PM
Myers rebounds for four scores on Thursday
Sep 7 - 11:17 PM
Myers throws three picks in opener vs Badgers
Sep 2 - 12:57 AM
Kent Myers in control during spring game
May 12 - 4:41 PM
More Kent Myers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(882)
2
D. Law
UAB
(707)
3
N. Starkel
TAM
(634)
4
L. Jackson
LOU
(627)
5
D. Francois
FSU
(575)
6
J. Rosen
UCL
(556)
7
D. Cook
FSU
(525)
8
A. Callaway
UF
(469)
9
J. Allen
WY
(439)
10
C. Davis
WMI
(438)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Utah State Aggies Tickets
Headlines
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Thor Nystrom dives into Notre Dame-Georgia, USC-Stanford and more as he makes his Week 2 ATS picks.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
»
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Myers rebounds for four scores on Thursday
»
Buechele (shoulder) a game-time decision
»
Lawry will be game-time decision for Monarchs
»
Boston College C Baker (knee) out vs. Wake
»
USF-UConn latest to cancel due to Irma
»
Florida-Northern Colorado nixed due to Irma
»
Arizona RB Nick Wilson (ankle) questionable
»
UNC LB Smith: Lamar Jackson won't beat us
»
UTSA AD Lynn Hickey decides to step down
»
Ohio State tabs RB J.K. Dobbins as starter
»
Scout: UTEP's Hernandez is the top G prospect
»
Memphis LB Dillon out for the year (shoulder)
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved