Kent Myers | Quarterback Team: Utah State Aggies Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 195

Latest News Recent News

Utah State senior QB Kent Myers went 24-for-26 for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 51-13 victory over Idaho State on Thursday. Myers (6'0/200) struggled mightily against Wisconsin on Saturday, and while this was significantly weaker competition, it's still a very impressive showing for the senior QB. His first touchdown pass was a three-yard find to Ron'quavion Tarver to make it 17-0 near the end of the first quarter. He then scampered for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 24-6 lead in the middle of the second quarter, followed by a 36-yard dash through the Idaho State defense a few minutes later to put USU ahead 38-6. Early in the third, he connected with Jordan Nathan for a 19-yard touchdown, making it 45-6 and ending Myers day. Myers can make an impact with both his arm and his leg, and he'll get another chance to do it in week three against Wake Forest.

Utah State senior QB Kent Myers went 24-for-26 for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 51-13 victory over Idaho State on Thursday. Myers (6'0/200) struggled mightily against Wisconsin on Saturday, and while this was significantly weaker competition, it's still a very impressive showing for the senior QB. His first touchdown pass was a three-yard find to Ron'quavion Tarver to make it 17-0 near the end of the first quarter. He then scampered for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 24-6 lead in the middle of the second quarter, followed by a 36-yard dash through the Idaho State defense a few minutes later to put USU ahead 38-6. Early in the third, he connected with Jordan Nathan for a 19-yard touchdown, making it 45-6 and ending Myers day. Myers can make an impact with both his arm and his leg, and he'll get another chance to do it in week three against Wake Forest.

Utah State senior QB Kent Myers completed 25-of-41 passes for 219 yards and three interceptions on Friday in a 59-10 loss to Wisconsin. Even when Utah State had a 10-0 lead, it had nothing to do with Myers. The 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback had very little success getting the ball down the field, and in a game they probably weren't going to win anyway, his three interceptions gave them little chance to keep up with the Badgers offense. He'll look to turn things around in much friendlier confines against much easier competition next week when the Aggies host Idaho State.