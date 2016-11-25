Player Page

Akrum Wadley | Running Back

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/13/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 185

Latest News

Recent News

Iowa junior RB Akrum Wadley will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Rivals' Tom Kakert had reported earlier in the week that Wadley seemed "less than certain" on a return to school. With a few days to reassess and evaluate, though, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior has opted to come back to Iowa City as a senior in 2017. This past season, he rushed for 1,081 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Jan 5 - 5:44 PM
Source: Rob Howe on Twitter
More Akrum Wadley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 