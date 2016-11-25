Akrum Wadley | Running Back Team: Iowa Hawkeyes Age / DOB: (21) / 3/13/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 185

Latest News Recent News

Iowa junior RB Akrum Wadley will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. Rivals' Tom Kakert had reported earlier in the week that Wadley seemed "less than certain" on a return to school. With a few days to reassess and evaluate, though, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior has opted to come back to Iowa City as a senior in 2017. This past season, he rushed for 1,081 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Source: Rob Howe on Twitter

Rivals' Tom Kakert passes along that Iowa junior RB Akrum Wadley "seems less than certain" to return for his final season of collegiate eligibility. Kakert spoke with Wadley following Iowa's loss to Florida in Monday's Outback Bowl. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder will discuss a potential jump to the 2017 NFL Draft with his parents and coaches in the coming days. Wadley rushed for 1,081 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, his first 1,000-yard campaign for the Hawkeyes. Should he declare, he could see interest on Day 2 or Day 3. Source: Tom Kakert on Twitter

Iowa junior RB Akrum Wadley rushed for 115 yards on 22 carries in Monday's 30-3 loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl. Wadley was just about the only offensive piece to do much of anything for Iowa in the Outback Bowl, as QB C.J. Beathard threw for a paltry 55 yards and was intercepted three times. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Wadley averaged 5.2 YPC in the near-shutout loss. He posted his first 1,000-yard season in 2016, finishing up with 1,081 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns over the course of 13 games played.