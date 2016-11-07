Player Page

Minkah Fitzpatrick | Cornerback

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Alabama junior DB Minkah Fitzpatrick No. 2 overall on his first 2018 big board.
"There is some projection here because Fitzpatrick (6-1, 195) has played both corner and safety and appears likely to stick at safety in 2017. But the versatility is a plus, and he could be really good at either spot," Kiper wrote. Over the past two seasons, Fitzpatrick has eight interceptions and four pick-sixes. "I also like that Fitzpatrick will get after it on special teams," Kiper wrote of a player who logged 11 special-teams tackles last year. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Fitzpatrick ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash this spring. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom slotted Fitzpatrick No. 5 to the Bears in a recent 2018 mock draft. May 11 - 2:51 PM
Source: ESPN
