Minkah Fitzpatrick | Cornerback Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 195

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Alabama junior DB Minkah Fitzpatrick No. 2 overall on his first 2018 big board. "There is some projection here because Fitzpatrick (6-1, 195) has played both corner and safety and appears likely to stick at safety in 2017. But the versatility is a plus, and he could be really good at either spot," Kiper wrote. Over the past two seasons, Fitzpatrick has eight interceptions and four pick-sixes. "I also like that Fitzpatrick will get after it on special teams," Kiper wrote of a player who logged 11 special-teams tackles last year. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Fitzpatrick ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash this spring. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom slotted Fitzpatrick No. 5 to the Bears in a recent 2018 mock draft. Source: ESPN

Alabama sophomore DB Minkah Fitzpatrick earned praise from head coach Nick Saban after his first game at S in the school's win against LSU. Fitzpatrick replaced the injured Eddie Jackson, who will miss the remainder of the season. "He did a good job," Saban said of Fitzpatrick. "But he's a very instinctive player, and that was a critical move for us that worked." We expect the young defensive back to stick at safety for the rest of the season. Fitzpatrick does shift down to the slot in dime defenses. Source: AL.com

Alabama sophomore CB Minkah Fitzpatrick is working with safeties during practice after Eddie Jackson was lost for the season. Tony Brown, a versatile defensive back, is now focusing on corner, which could allow Fitzpatrick to move around and fill the biggest need. Jackson consistently played at a high level after making a home at safety, and the team might want to put a playmaker like Fitzpatrick, who has shown ball skills in the past, to fill the safety spot. Alabama faces LSU on Nov. 5. Source: AL.com