Marcus Williams | Safety

Team: Utah Utes
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/8/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190

Utah junior S Marcus Williams will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Williams offers up a lovely blend of pass and run defense. This past season, the 6-foot, 190-pounder registered 64 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles over 11 games played. In mid-November, CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler noted that Williams' "play speed and range allow him to cover a lot of green, displaying smooth hip action and ball skills to track the ball in flight." Brugler is of the belief that while some NFL squads might shy off Williams due to his relatively slim measurement, he "has the cover skills and natural instincts to be an exception." Jan 2 - 6:22 PM
Source: Marcus Williams on Twitter
