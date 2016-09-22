Marcus Williams | Safety Team: Utah Utes Age / DOB: (20) / 9/8/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190

Utah junior S Marcus Williams will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Williams offers up a lovely blend of pass and run defense. This past season, the 6-foot, 190-pounder registered 64 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles over 11 games played. In mid-November, CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler noted that Williams' "play speed and range allow him to cover a lot of green, displaying smooth hip action and ball skills to track the ball in flight." Brugler is of the belief that while some NFL squads might shy off Williams due to his relatively slim measurement, he "has the cover skills and natural instincts to be an exception." Source: Marcus Williams on Twitter

Pro Football Focus grades Utah junior S Marcus Williams as the nation’s top safety through three weeks. Williams has two interceptions, two passes defensed, a forced fumble/recovery and has yet to miss a tackle on his 16 attempts. Already viewed as a strong run defender, Williams' progression has the NFL's attention. "Last season he took a step forward in coverage, and that continued development is crucial for his draft stock," Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo wrote. "Williams is another case of the competition level heating up in the coming weeks, but he’s caught the eye with his playmaking ability through three games." Source: Pro Football Focus