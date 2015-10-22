Connor Williams | Tackle

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah compares Texas junior T Connor Williams to Joe Staley and writes that Williams is an "exceptionally talented player in both the run and passing game."

"Both guys are natural athletes and play with a physical edge," Jeremiah wrote. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Williams went No. 9 to the Jaguars in a 2018 mock draft published by Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom over the spring. "As a run blocker, he takes good angles, rolls his hips on contact and shows a nasty demeanor to keep moving opponents both to and through the whistle," Jeremiah wrote. "When you have a mauling run blocker, that player often lacks some athleticism as a pass protector. That's not the case with Williams. He's a graceful mover with tremendous knee bend, balance and the ability to redirect."