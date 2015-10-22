Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Connor Williams | Tackle
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 320
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah compares Texas junior T Connor Williams to Joe Staley and writes that Williams is an "exceptionally talented player in both the run and passing game."
"Both guys are natural athletes and play with a physical edge," Jeremiah wrote. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Williams went No. 9 to the Jaguars in a 2018 mock draft published by Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom over the spring. "As a run blocker, he takes good angles, rolls his hips on contact and shows a nasty demeanor to keep moving opponents both to and through the whistle," Jeremiah wrote. "When you have a mauling run blocker, that player often lacks some athleticism as a pass protector. That's not the case with Williams. He's a graceful mover with tremendous knee bend, balance and the ability to redirect."
Jul 5 - 4:32 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Texas freshman T Connor Williams ranks in the top 10 nationally in PFF's pass-protection metrics (+6.0).
Williams is a few years away from draft eligibility, but this type of play out of a first-year left tackle deserves notice. While the rest of Texas' offensive line struggles mightily, Williams has been a massive upgrade over Marcus Hutchins (-5.0 in pass blocking and -13.9 overall last year).
Thu, Oct 22, 2015 10:09:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
Jeremiah likens T Williams to Joe Staley
Jul 5 - 4:32 PM
UT frosh Williams already 1 of FBS' best LTs
Thu, Oct 22, 2015 10:09:00 PM
More Connor Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Darnold
USC
(1397)
2
M. Corral
HS
(1040)
3
G. Parker
DUK
(1009)
4
A. Callaway
UF
(930)
5
J. Fruhmorgen
UF
(892)
6
A. Valdez
SYR
(695)
7
D. Carrington
OR
(639)
8
J. Franklin
PSU
(556)
9
L. Falk
WAS
(470)
10
D. Law
UAB
(429)
Headlines
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Lamar Jackson is the consensus No. 1 overall fantasy pick. How does Thor Nystrom's QB board look below him?
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
