Jeremy McNichols | Running Back Team: Boise State Broncos Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 205

Boise State junior RB Jeremy McNichols will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Bruce Feldman. Tony Pauline reported the same since December 9. In 12 games this season, McNichols rushed for 1,663 yards and 23 touchdowns. With running backs like Nick Chubb and Royce Freeman returning to school, McNichols might have a better chance of being a day two selection, but not matter what the running back class is ripe with talent. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

Boise State HC Bryan Harsin said that junior RB Jeremy McNichols has not made a draft decision as of yet. Harsin indicated that he will discuss with McNichols a potential draft jump in the future. We may not have to wait long. Boise State will play Baylor in the Cactus Bowl on December 27 and the 5-foot-9, 205-pound junior figures to have settled on a future plan in the vicinity of that bowl. In 12 games this season, he has rushed for 1,663 yards and 23 touchdowns. TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline relayed in late October that McNichols was torn on whether to throw his hat into the draft ring. Given that earlier report, it should not be automatically assumed that he will declare. The Boise Valley is an alluring place. Source: Dave Southorn on Twitter

Boise State junior RB Jeremy McNichols was named second-team All-Mountain West. That McNichols made an all-conference team is of no surprise. More of a surprise, the fact that he wasn't named a first-teamer. In 12 regular-season games, the 5-foot-9, 205-pounder has rushed for 1,663 yards (5.6 YPC) and 23 touchdowns. The collective opposition held him to under 100 yards rushing just three times and held him out of the end zone all of once (congrats, Utah State!). The two first-team backs to come out of the conference were San Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey (1,908 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Wyoming's Brian Hill (1,674 yards, 21 touchdowns), so it isn't exactly like McNichols lost out to a pair of scrubs. Source: Dave Southorn on Twitter