Jeremy McNichols | Running Back

Team: Boise State Broncos
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 205

Boise State junior RB Jeremy McNichols will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Bruce Feldman.
Tony Pauline reported the same since December 9. In 12 games this season, McNichols rushed for 1,663 yards and 23 touchdowns. With running backs like Nick Chubb and Royce Freeman returning to school, McNichols might have a better chance of being a day two selection, but not matter what the running back class is ripe with talent. Dec 26 - 11:49 AM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
