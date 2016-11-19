Player Page

Joel Lanning | Linebacker

Team: Iowa State Cyclones
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/18/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 232

Iowa State redshirt senior QB Joel Lanning is transitioning to linebacker this spring.
Not only is Lanning making the shift to linebacker, it looks like he is line to start there during the coming season. Said LB coach Tyson Veidt, "He’s the No. 1 mike linebacker for us right now. [He's] doing a great job there running with the ones. It’s certainly his job to lose." The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder started 12 games at quarterback over the last two seasons. This past season, he threw for 1,290 yards with a 9/3 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 518 yards and an additional 11 scores. With Lanning on the move to the defensive side, redshirt junior Jacob Park will likely start at quarterback for Iowa State during the coming campaign. Mar 21 - 4:12 PM
Source: Des Moines Register
