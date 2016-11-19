Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
ProBasketballTalk
Joel Lanning | Linebacker
Team:
Iowa State Cyclones
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/18/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 232
Latest News
Recent News
Iowa State redshirt senior QB Joel Lanning is transitioning to linebacker this spring.
Not only is Lanning making the shift to linebacker, it looks like he is line to start there during the coming season. Said LB coach Tyson Veidt, "He’s the No. 1 mike linebacker for us right now. [He's] doing a great job there running with the ones. It’s certainly his job to lose." The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder started 12 games at quarterback over the last two seasons. This past season, he threw for 1,290 yards with a 9/3 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 518 yards and an additional 11 scores. With Lanning on the move to the defensive side, redshirt junior Jacob Park will likely start at quarterback for Iowa State during the coming campaign.
Mar 21 - 4:12 PM
Source:
Des Moines Register
Iowa State redshirt junior QB Joel Lanning rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for 51 yards in Saturday's 66-10 stomping of Texas Tech.
Lanning only attempted four passes (he completed three of them), as Jacob Park served as the passing arm of the offense in this one. This timeshare worked out beautifully for both parties. Park would throw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, while Lanning would rush for season highs in both yardage and touchdowns. The Cyclones will close out their 2016 campaign against West Virginia next Saturday.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 08:42:00 PM
Iowa State redshirt junior QB Joel Lanning is listed as the starter for Saturday's game against TCU.
Lanning was up-and-down in the season-opener against Northern Iowa, throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns, but also tossing a pair of picks. If that was an up-and-down performance, the 6-foot-2, 232-pounder's showing against Iowa on Saturday was the equivalent of stepping into an open elevator shaft. Lanning completed 8-of-20 passes for just 86 yards and an interception in that blowout loss. Backup gunslinger Jacob Park also saw playing time in that one and it would be Park who would take over as signal-caller if Lanning's stumbles continue.
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 02:22:00 PM
Source:
Tommy Birch on Twitter
Iowa State redshirt junior QB Joel Lanning completed 18-of-28 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 25-20 upset loss to Northern Iowa.
Lanning had almost no help from the running game -- the Cyclones managed just 51 rushing yards as a team -- and he simply couldn't shoulder the offensive load all by himself. Northern Iowa held a 16-13 lead at the half and while Lanning's 33-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard did give Iowa State a 20-19 lead with 7:02 remaining in the contest, the Panthers would claw back with a late touchdown run to secure the upset win. No rest for the weary, as Lanning and company will head to Iowa City for a showdown with the Hawkeyes next weekend.
Sun, Sep 4, 2016 12:45:00 AM
Cyclones QB Joel Lanning shifts to linebacker
Mar 21 - 4:12 PM
Lanning rushes for five TD vs. Red Raiders
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 08:42:00 PM
Iowa State sticking with QB Joel Lanning
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 02:22:00 PM
Northern Iowa shocks Iowa State in upset win
Sun, Sep 4, 2016 12:45:00 AM
More Joel Lanning Player News
