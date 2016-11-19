Joel Lanning | Linebacker Team: Iowa State Cyclones Age / DOB: (22) / 11/18/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 232

Latest News Recent News

Iowa State redshirt senior QB Joel Lanning is transitioning to linebacker this spring. Not only is Lanning making the shift to linebacker, it looks like he is line to start there during the coming season. Said LB coach Tyson Veidt, "He’s the No. 1 mike linebacker for us right now. [He's] doing a great job there running with the ones. It’s certainly his job to lose." The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder started 12 games at quarterback over the last two seasons. This past season, he threw for 1,290 yards with a 9/3 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 518 yards and an additional 11 scores. With Lanning on the move to the defensive side, redshirt junior Jacob Park will likely start at quarterback for Iowa State during the coming campaign. Source: Des Moines Register

Iowa State redshirt junior QB Joel Lanning rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for 51 yards in Saturday's 66-10 stomping of Texas Tech. Lanning only attempted four passes (he completed three of them), as Jacob Park served as the passing arm of the offense in this one. This timeshare worked out beautifully for both parties. Park would throw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, while Lanning would rush for season highs in both yardage and touchdowns. The Cyclones will close out their 2016 campaign against West Virginia next Saturday.

Iowa State redshirt junior QB Joel Lanning is listed as the starter for Saturday's game against TCU. Lanning was up-and-down in the season-opener against Northern Iowa, throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns, but also tossing a pair of picks. If that was an up-and-down performance, the 6-foot-2, 232-pounder's showing against Iowa on Saturday was the equivalent of stepping into an open elevator shaft. Lanning completed 8-of-20 passes for just 86 yards and an interception in that blowout loss. Backup gunslinger Jacob Park also saw playing time in that one and it would be Park who would take over as signal-caller if Lanning's stumbles continue. Source: Tommy Birch on Twitter