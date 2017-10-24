Arkeel Newsome | Running Back Team: Connecticut Huskies Age / DOB: (23) / 7/8/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 182

Latest News Recent News

UConn junior RB Arkeel Newsome (shoulder) is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. Newsome was forced out by a balky shoulder in a win over Tulsa a week ago. Said HC Randy Edsall of his sidelining for the foreseeable future, "He's been having a very good year and I feel bad for him. But like anything else, you've got to move forward. He's not going to be there so other guys are going to get opportunities." The 5-foot-7, 182-pound junior has rushed for 218 yards (4.1 YPC) and three touchdowns in seven games this season. He had posted back-to-back campaigns of 700-plus rushing yards in 2015 and 2016, but even before the shoulder issue, the numbers weren't really coming together for him this year. Nate Hopkins will work as starter with Newsome down for the count. Source: Hartford Courant

UConn HC Randy Edsall said he will comment on junior RB Arkeel Newsome's status on Tuesday. Newsome left Saturday's win over Tulsa early with an undisclosed injury. Prior to leaving, he had nine yards rushing and an explosive 51-yard reception. Nate Hopkins would take over as the undisputed starter if Newsome misses time. Source: Dan Madigan on Twitter

UConn junior RB Arkeel Newsome rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in Friday's 70-31 loss to Memphis. Newsome glided his way to a 64-yard touchdown just over a minute into the game to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead. Good things do not last, though, and such was the case with that short-lived lead. When the 5-foot-7, 182-pounder notched his second touchdown run of the game in the fourth quarter, UConn trailed 63-24. Lopsided final score aside, this was far-and-away Newsome's best statistical outing of the season. He entered Friday's game having rushed for just 39 yards (1.7 YPC) and one touchdown. We'll see if this can get him rolling. He surpassed 700 yards rushing in each of 2015 and 2016.