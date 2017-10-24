Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Arkeel Newsome | Running Back
Team:
Connecticut Huskies
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/8/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'7' / 182
Latest News
Recent News
UConn junior RB Arkeel Newsome (shoulder) is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.
Newsome was forced out by a balky shoulder in a win over Tulsa a week ago. Said HC Randy Edsall of his sidelining for the foreseeable future, "He's been having a very good year and I feel bad for him. But like anything else, you've got to move forward. He's not going to be there so other guys are going to get opportunities." The 5-foot-7, 182-pound junior has rushed for 218 yards (4.1 YPC) and three touchdowns in seven games this season. He had posted back-to-back campaigns of 700-plus rushing yards in 2015 and 2016, but even before the shoulder issue, the numbers weren't really coming together for him this year. Nate Hopkins will work as starter with Newsome down for the count.
Oct 24 - 5:12 PM
Source:
Hartford Courant
UConn HC Randy Edsall said he will comment on junior RB Arkeel Newsome's status on Tuesday.
Newsome left Saturday's win over Tulsa early with an undisclosed injury. Prior to leaving, he had nine yards rushing and an explosive 51-yard reception. Nate Hopkins would take over as the undisputed starter if Newsome misses time.
Oct 21 - 4:51 PM
Source:
Dan Madigan on Twitter
UConn junior RB Arkeel Newsome rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in Friday's 70-31 loss to Memphis.
Newsome glided his way to a 64-yard touchdown just over a minute into the game to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead. Good things do not last, though, and such was the case with that short-lived lead. When the 5-foot-7, 182-pounder notched his second touchdown run of the game in the fourth quarter, UConn trailed 63-24. Lopsided final score aside, this was far-and-away Newsome's best statistical outing of the season. He entered Friday's game having rushed for just 39 yards (1.7 YPC) and one touchdown. We'll see if this can get him rolling. He surpassed 700 yards rushing in each of 2015 and 2016.
Oct 6 - 11:27 PM
UConn junior RB Arkeel Newsome rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown on four carries while catching eight passes for 170 yards and an additional score in Sunday's 41-38 loss to ECU.
Newsome had himself a backwards afternoon, doing almost nothing on the ground but excelling as a receiving option out of the backfield. His 79-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter came with an outstanding after-the-catch effort. After bringing in a little swing pass from QB Bryant Shirreffs, the 5-foot-7, 182-pounder was angled toward the right sideline by a swarming ECU defense before somehow breaking through a four-man attempt at a tackle and finding nothing but green grass ahead of him. While this was an impressive showing by Newsome overall, he's going to have to get on his horse if he wants to post 800 yards rushing for the third consecutive season -- through three games, the junior back has just 32 yards rushing to his fair name.
Sep 24 - 4:57 PM
Arkeel Newsome (shoulder) to miss 3-4 weeks
Oct 24 - 5:12 PM
RB Newsome leaves early, status uncertain
Oct 21 - 4:51 PM
Arkeel Newsome scores twice in losing effort
Oct 6 - 11:27 PM
Arkeel Newsome stars in receiving role
Sep 24 - 4:57 PM
More Arkeel Newsome Player News
