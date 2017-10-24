Player Page

Arkeel Newsome | Running Back

Team: Connecticut Huskies
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 182

UConn junior RB Arkeel Newsome (shoulder) is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.
Newsome was forced out by a balky shoulder in a win over Tulsa a week ago. Said HC Randy Edsall of his sidelining for the foreseeable future, "He's been having a very good year and I feel bad for him. But like anything else, you've got to move forward. He's not going to be there so other guys are going to get opportunities." The 5-foot-7, 182-pound junior has rushed for 218 yards (4.1 YPC) and three touchdowns in seven games this season. He had posted back-to-back campaigns of 700-plus rushing yards in 2015 and 2016, but even before the shoulder issue, the numbers weren't really coming together for him this year. Nate Hopkins will work as starter with Newsome down for the count. Oct 24 - 5:12 PM
Source: Hartford Courant
