Trent Taylor | Wide Receiver

Team: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/30/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 180

Louisiana Tech senior WR Trent Taylor caught 12 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 48-45 win over Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
Taylor and fellow wideout friend Carlos Henderson (10-129-2) collectively crumpled the Midshipmen on Friday. For his part, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Taylor collected touchdown passes of 19 and 51 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. That 51-yard grab came just seconds before halftime. Taylor finishes off his 2016 campaign having caught 136 passes for 1,803 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and will commence the draft process proper next month. Dec 23 - 8:59 PM
