Trent Taylor | Wide Receiver Team: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Age / DOB: (22) / 4/30/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 180

Latest News Recent News

Louisiana Tech senior WR Trent Taylor caught 12 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 48-45 win over Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Taylor and fellow wideout friend Carlos Henderson (10-129-2) collectively crumpled the Midshipmen on Friday. For his part, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Taylor collected touchdown passes of 19 and 51 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. That 51-yard grab came just seconds before halftime. Taylor finishes off his 2016 campaign having caught 136 passes for 1,803 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and will commence the draft process proper next month.

Louisiana Tech WR Trent Taylor has received an invitation to attend the Senior Bowl. The volume that Taylor has put together over his collegiate career is astonishing, including over 200 receptions, 19 touchdowns and over 2,500 yards over the last two seasons. 2016 is turning into Taylor's most productive. The receiver does stand at just 5-foot-8, so his evaluation will be pigeonholed to the slot. Source: Trent Taylor on Twitter

According to Pro Football Focus, Louisiana Tech senior WR Trent Taylor is No. 1 in the nation with 456 yards after the catch. He added 73 yards after the catch Thursday night against Western Kentucky. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound slot dynamo recorded 99 catches for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns last season and already has an eye-popping 66-861-8 line in the early going this fall. Source: Pro Football Focus