Carlos Henderson | Wide Receiver Team: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 194

Louisiana Tech junior WR Carlos Henderson will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Tony Pauline. Louisiana Tech will lose its top two receivers. Henderson totaled 82 receptions for 1535 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging over 32 yards per kick return. Henderson is a sub-6-foot receiver, so it is unlikely he will be a first round prospect, but second day status is possible depending on workouts. Source: Tony Pauline

Louisiana Tech junior WR Carlos Henderson caught nine passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 58-44 loss to Western Kentucky. Another day, another dollar. Henderson finishes the regular season toting a sensational 72-1411-17 line and two more running scores -- and he missed a game to injury along the way. The 8-5 Bulldogs await their bowl assignment.

Louisiana Tech junior WR Carlos Henderson caught eight passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 45-24 win over North Texas. Henderson hauled in scoring passes of 52, 10, 12 and nine yards, finding the end zone in all four quarters as he helped Louisiana Tech improve to 7-3. After losing three of their first four contests to open the season, the Bulldogs have ripped off a six-game winning streak. For his part, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound Henderson is massaging a beautiful 59-1168-15 receiving line.