Carlos Henderson | Wide Receiver

Team: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 194

Recent News

Louisiana Tech junior WR Carlos Henderson will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Tony Pauline.
Louisiana Tech will lose its top two receivers. Henderson totaled 82 receptions for 1535 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging over 32 yards per kick return. Henderson is a sub-6-foot receiver, so it is unlikely he will be a first round prospect, but second day status is possible depending on workouts. Dec 27 - 9:55 AM
