James Washington | Wide Receiver

Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (20) / 4/2/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205

Oklahoma State junior WR James Washington caught nine passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 38-8 win over Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
This one was all Cowboys. They started somewhat slow and held a mere 3-0 lead at the end of one quarter, but sputtered to life in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns. After a 10-yard scoring run by Chris Carson, QB Mason Rudolph hit Washington from five yards out with 7:00 remaining in the first half to give Oklahoma State a 17-0 lead. Colorado never mounted a serious charge in what turned into one of the more impressive overall bowl performances of the season. The 6-foot, 205-pound Washington has already announced that he will be returning to Oklahoma State for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. He finished the 2016 campaign having caught 71 passes for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns. We wouldn't be shocked if Washington earned a little dark-horse Heisman love next season. Dec 30 - 4:25 PM
