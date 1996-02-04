James Washington | Wide Receiver Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys Age / DOB: (20) / 4/2/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 205

Oklahoma State junior WR James Washington caught nine passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 38-8 win over Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl. This one was all Cowboys. They started somewhat slow and held a mere 3-0 lead at the end of one quarter, but sputtered to life in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns. After a 10-yard scoring run by Chris Carson, QB Mason Rudolph hit Washington from five yards out with 7:00 remaining in the first half to give Oklahoma State a 17-0 lead. Colorado never mounted a serious charge in what turned into one of the more impressive overall bowl performances of the season. The 6-foot, 205-pound Washington has already announced that he will be returning to Oklahoma State for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. He finished the 2016 campaign having caught 71 passes for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns. We wouldn't be shocked if Washington earned a little dark-horse Heisman love next season.

Oklahoma State junior WR James Washington will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. Washington and QB Mason Rudolph jointly announced their decisions to return via a Twitter post. For his part, Washington is working on a 62-1209-9 line this season. He and Rudolph will tango with Colorado in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday to finish out the current campaign. Source: Cowboy Football on Twitter

Oklahoma State junior WR James Washington is leaning towards to returning to school for the 2017 season, according to beat writer Jenni Carlson. This is huge news, as the 2017 class lacks top end receivers, and James Washington has a number of fans in the scouting community. On the season, Washington registered 1,209 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 catches this year, posting back to back 1,000-plus yard seasons. Oklahoma State could do some damage in 2017. Source: News OK