Jarrad Davis | Linebacker

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 230

Florida LB Jarrad Davis will sit out the on-field portion of the NFL Combine while dealing with an ankle injury suffered during the season.
From our records we can see that Davis suffered the injury in mid-October and it was described as a "badly sprained ankle." X-rays revealed no fracture, and Davis actually played through it for a few games before sitting out three. Davis will attend the Combine, but will save the athletic testing for Florida's pro day. He missed the Senior Bowl for the same reason. Feb 7 - 9:43 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
