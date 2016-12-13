Jarrad Davis | Linebacker Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 230

Florida LB Jarrad Davis will sit out the on-field portion of the NFL Combine while dealing with an ankle injury suffered during the season. From our records we can see that Davis suffered the injury in mid-October and it was described as a "badly sprained ankle." X-rays revealed no fracture, and Davis actually played through it for a few games before sitting out three. Davis will attend the Combine, but will save the athletic testing for Florida's pro day. He missed the Senior Bowl for the same reason. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Florida LB Jarrad Davis was added to the Senior Bowl roster. We can't wait to watch Davis in Mobile, AL. We loved Deion Jones last year, a rookie who is performing at a high level for the Falcons, and the NFL might view Davis in a similar light. Davis is highly athletic but has been dealing with an ankle injury for a few months. Source: Senior Bowl

Florida senior LB Jarrad Davis "looks fine" going through warmups ahead of Saturday's game against Georgia, according to beat writer Robbie Andreu. Davis is working out with "no noticeable limp," which is tremendous news for one of the best linebackers in the country. Jim McElwain said the team would do its best to get Davis ready for the game against Georgia, and it looks like Davis will be fine to face off against the talented Bulldog backfield. Source: Robbie Andreu on Twitter