Nick Holley | Quarterback

Team: Kent State Golden Flashes
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 191

Kent State redshirt senior Nick Holley (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Holley left Saturday's game against Marshall in the first quarter with a knee injury. He has a history of knee injuries, injuring the other one late last season and missing the 2016 finale. That injury required offseason surgery. George Bollas would be in line to start if Holley misses time. Sep 18 - 3:03 PM
Source: record-courier.com
