Nick Holley | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 18
Dose: How the West was Won
Sep 18
Bounce-Back Prospects
Sep 18
Calling All Athletics
Sep 17
Dose: Bellinger Ties Record
Sep 17
Week That Was: Going Streaking
Sep 16
Dose: All Good Things Must End
Sep 16
The Week Ahead: Speed Chase
Sep 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Realmuto out of Monday's lineup vs. Mets
Yelich not in lineup Monday against Mets
Corey Seager not in Monday's lineup
Mookie Betts (thumb) in Monday's lineup
Syndergaard (lat) throws to hitters Monday
Marte (finger) might not return this season
Cubs push Jon Lester back to Wednesday
Wainwright (elbow) to finish year in bullpen
Ryan Zimmerman homers twice to power Nats
Strasburg fans eight in victory over Dodgers
J.D. Martinez swats 40th homer in loss Sunday
Schwarber homers as Cubs sweep Cardinals
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Greg Olsen's Injury
Sep 18
Dose: Week Two Review
Sep 18
Matchups: Lions at Giants
Sep 17
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
John Brown (quad) expected to miss Week 3
Titans label DeMarco, Corey Davis day to day
Arians: Chris Johnson might move up the chart
Garett Bolles (bone bruise) week to week
'Fins unsure if Timmons will remain with team
Jordan Reed day to day with bruised chest
Kelley escapes with minor injury, day to day
Report: Sam Bradford dealing with bone bruise
Browns knew about Kizer's migraine history
Corey Coleman (broken hand) needs surgery
QB-needy Jaguars take a flier on Ryan Nassib
Terrance West dealing with soft-tissue injury
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Rush signs deal w/ Bucks
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
Undervalued ADPs
Sep 14
Pod: Florida Panthers Preview
Sep 13
Podcast: Oilers Preview
Sep 12
Podcast: Red Wings Preview
Sep 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tyler Wong scores first preseason VGK goal
Coyotes get Jason Demers from the Panthers
Radulov practising with Seguin and Benn
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Darian Grubb new crew chief for Kasey Kahne
Preece 4th at Riverhead, retains points lead
Coby: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Bonsignore: 5th at Riverhead, 4th in points
Kyle Benjamin: ARCA Racing Scott 150 results
Blake Koch makes the 2017 XFINITY playoffs
DNF for Rowan Pennink in Miller Lite 200
Matt Tifft in the 2017 XFINITY playoffs
Eric Goodale: Miller Lite 200 results
Travis Braden: ARCA Racing Scott 150 results
Dave Sapienza: Miller Lite 200 results
Brendan Gaughan in the 2017 XFINITY playoffs
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm T5 at BMW; third straight top-5 finish
Fowler T2 @ Conway Farms; remains 6th in FEC
Rose closing 65 for co-runner-up at BMW
Leishman wire-to-wire winner by five at BMW
Rookie Cantlay bags T9; earns East Lake berth
Finau plays his way into TOUR Championship
Spieth heads to East Lake with FedExCup lead
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
Leishman moves five clear at BMW; R3 68
Aphibarnrat leads after Round 3 at KLM Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Vols confirm that WR Jennings (wrist) is OFY
KSU QB Holley (knee) to undergo an MRI
LSU wants to get QB Brennan on the field
Wazzu ILB Pelluer (foot) out for the season
Michigan WR Black (foot) may be out for year
McElwain: Dawson 'highly questionable' for UK
Auburn dismisses backup QB Sean White
Texas LT Connor Williams has a torn meniscus
Clemson roars way to No. 2 in AP Top-25
TCU RB Kyle Hicks 'dinged again' in win
VT, TCU, Mississippi State rise in Amway poll
Report: UTEP opts to fire OC Brent Pease
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Shaw and others set for Carabao Cup game
Mou: United's late goals down to defensive PL
Lukaku piles it on former club in United win
Koeman on the hot seat after another loss
Chelsea grind out goalless derby with Arsenal
Gunners pick up big road point v Chelsea, 0-0
Kane and Spurs held by Swansea
Arsenal pair face a late fitness test
Burnley manage road result with Arfield goal
Vardy pen saves Foxes at Huddersfield
Barry equals Giggs' record as WBA draw
Salah scores third, but Reds can only draw
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Nick Holley | Quarterback
Team:
Kent State Golden Flashes
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 191
Latest News
Recent News
Kent State redshirt senior Nick Holley (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Holley left Saturday's game against Marshall in the first quarter with a knee injury. He has a history of knee injuries, injuring the other one late last season and missing the 2016 finale. That injury required offseason surgery. George Bollas would be in line to start if Holley misses time.
Sep 18 - 3:03 PM
Source:
record-courier.com
Kent State redshirt senior Nick Holley left Saturday's game against Marshall with an undisclosed injury.
Holley (5'10/191) did not return after getting injured in the first half. George Bollas replaced him under center.
Sep 16 - 9:59 PM
Kent State redshirt senior QB Nick Holley is fully recovered from the knee injury he sustained last November.
Holley (5'10/191) injured his knee against Bowling Green in the Golden Flashes' second-to-last game of the 2016 campaign. He subsequently underwent surgery and sat out spring practice while on the recovery trail. Said the redshirt senior, "My physician said it was the best knee he'd seen in 30 years, and my recovery was fast. I was cleared in four-and-a-half months. I've been full-go for awhile now. I'm ready to go." This past season, Holley saw work at quarterback, running back and receiver, throwing for 868 yards with a 4/3 TD/INT ratio while rolling up 920 rushing yards and 10 ground scores. He also caught 13 passes for 135 yards. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline believes he has NFL upside as a running back or wideout.
Jul 27 - 4:56 PM
Source:
Record Courier
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline believes Kent State redshirt senior QB Nick Holley could make the NFL as a RB or WR.
"Holley is a solid athlete who’ll get consideration as a running back or receiver at the next level but needs a lot of work on his game," Pauline wrote. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Holley is a dual-threat quarterback in name who is really more of a run-threat-only quarterback. He led the Flashes with 12 touchdowns (10 rushing, 2 receiving) and 920 rushing yards last year, adding 13 receptions for 135 yards before moving under center. Holley completed 49.3 percent of his passes for 868 yards and a 4/3 TD/INT rate.
Jun 20 - 1:25 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
KSU QB Holley (knee) to undergo an MRI
Sep 18 - 3:03 PM
Holley (undisclosed) leaves game with injury
Sep 16 - 9:59 PM
Nick Holley (knee) ready to rock in camp
Jul 27 - 4:56 PM
KSU QB Holley could make NFL as RB or WR
Jun 20 - 1:25 PM
More Nick Holley Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Hill
OSU
(2781)
2
C. Spiller
CLE
(1417)
3
J. Allen
WY
(1129)
4
B. Rypien
BSU
(1021)
5
T. Edwards
WIS
(1008)
6
S. Darnold
USC
(627)
7
N. Fitzgerald
MSS
(581)
8
D. Law
UAB
(533)
9
L. Jackson
LOU
(530)
10
S. Buechele
TX
(492)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Kent State Golden Flashes Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Jalen Hurts could be in for a world of pain when the Tide face Vandy in Week 4. That and more in a breakdown of this week's most intriguing match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Vols confirm that WR Jennings (wrist) is OFY
»
KSU QB Holley (knee) to undergo an MRI
»
LSU wants to get QB Brennan on the field
»
Wazzu ILB Pelluer (foot) out for the season
»
Michigan WR Black (foot) may be out for year
»
McElwain: Dawson 'highly questionable' for UK
»
Auburn dismisses backup QB Sean White
»
Texas LT Connor Williams has a torn meniscus
»
Clemson roars way to No. 2 in AP Top-25
»
TCU RB Kyle Hicks 'dinged again' in win
»
VT, TCU, Mississippi State rise in Amway poll
»
Report: UTEP opts to fire OC Brent Pease
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved