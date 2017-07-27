Nick Holley | Quarterback Team: Kent State Golden Flashes Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 191

Kent State redshirt senior Nick Holley (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday. Holley left Saturday's game against Marshall in the first quarter with a knee injury. He has a history of knee injuries, injuring the other one late last season and missing the 2016 finale. That injury required offseason surgery. George Bollas would be in line to start if Holley misses time. Source: record-courier.com

Kent State redshirt senior Nick Holley left Saturday's game against Marshall with an undisclosed injury. Holley (5'10/191) did not return after getting injured in the first half. George Bollas replaced him under center.

Kent State redshirt senior QB Nick Holley is fully recovered from the knee injury he sustained last November. Holley (5'10/191) injured his knee against Bowling Green in the Golden Flashes' second-to-last game of the 2016 campaign. He subsequently underwent surgery and sat out spring practice while on the recovery trail. Said the redshirt senior, "My physician said it was the best knee he'd seen in 30 years, and my recovery was fast. I was cleared in four-and-a-half months. I've been full-go for awhile now. I'm ready to go." This past season, Holley saw work at quarterback, running back and receiver, throwing for 868 yards with a 4/3 TD/INT ratio while rolling up 920 rushing yards and 10 ground scores. He also caught 13 passes for 135 yards. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline believes he has NFL upside as a running back or wideout. Source: Record Courier