Natrez Patrick | Linebacker Team: Georgia Bulldogs Age / DOB: (20) / 7/9/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 248

Georgia junior LB Natrez Patrick was arrested Thursday on misdemeanor marijuana-related charges. Patrick, a starting linebacker for the Bulldogs, was charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and prohibited stopping, standing or parking. He was released on $1,500 bond. Patrick was also arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges as a freshman. He was suspended one game for that incident, and now may be subject to a four-game suspension under UGA athletic department policies. Patrick is tied for third on the team with 17 tackles. Source: ESPN

Georgia sophomore LB Natrez Patrick's status for Saturday's game against Louisiana-Lafayette is uncertain due to a shoulder injury. Patrick was not medically cleared to participate in this past weekend's game against Auburn due to a shoulder injury suffered the previous week. In nine games this season, the 6-foot-3, 248-pound sophomore has registered 55 tackles (4.5 for loss) and a sack. Source: Dawg Nation

Georgia sophomore LB Natrez Patrick and sophomore LB Roquan Smith will not be suspended following a recent search of their dorm room for marijuana. "After receiving an incident report last week," Georgia AD Greg McGarity said in a statement, "we determined that neither Roquan Smith nor Natrez Patrick had violated any Athletic Association rules that would require suspension." He further indicated that both players had been drug tested and that both tests returned negative. Patrick's room was searched a week ago Saturday after an RA tipped off the police to the smell of marijuana. According to the police report, "no marijuana of testable quantity" was found. Both Patrick and Smith will be available to play in Georgia's Saturday showdown with Florida. Source: College Football Talk