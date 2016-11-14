Player Page

Natrez Patrick | Linebacker

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/9/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 248

Georgia junior LB Natrez Patrick was arrested Thursday on misdemeanor marijuana-related charges.
Patrick, a starting linebacker for the Bulldogs, was charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and prohibited stopping, standing or parking. He was released on $1,500 bond. Patrick was also arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges as a freshman. He was suspended one game for that incident, and now may be subject to a four-game suspension under UGA athletic department policies. Patrick is tied for third on the team with 17 tackles. Oct 6 - 4:12 PM
Source: ESPN
