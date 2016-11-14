Natrez Patrick | Linebacker

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Full Depth Charts
Team:
Team:
Age / DOB:
(
(
20
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 248
Latest News
Recent News
Recent News
Georgia junior LB Natrez Patrick was arrested Thursday on misdemeanor marijuana-related charges.
Oct 6 - 4:12 PM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN
Georgia sophomore LB Natrez Patrick's status for Saturday's game against Louisiana-Lafayette is uncertain due to a shoulder injury.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 01:42:00 PM
Source:
Source:
Dawg Nation
Georgia sophomore LB Natrez Patrick and sophomore LB Roquan Smith will not be suspended following a recent search of their dorm room for marijuana.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Source:
Source:
College Football Talk
Georgia sophomore LB Natrez Patrick and sophomore LB Roquan Smith were investigated after police received a marijuana complaint.
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 05:18:00 PM
Source:
Source:
Dawg Nation
Oct 6 - 4:12 PM
Oct 6 - 4:12 PM
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 01:42:00 PM
Patrick, Smith avoid marijuana suspension
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Report: Two UGA defenders investigated
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 05:18:00 PM
More Natrez Patrick Player News
More Natrez Patrick Player News
