Tracy Claeys | Center Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers Age / DOB: (48) / 12/25/1968

Latest News Recent News

No charges will be filed against the 10 Minnesota players suspended in relation to an alleged September sexual assault. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that after looking over the information unearthed in Minnesota's investigation of the incident (which occurred on September 2), there remains too little information to make a criminal complaint. Freeman's office had previously declined to press charges in October. There is currently a petition for Minnesota HC Tracy Claeys' firing due to his initial support of his players' threat to boycott the Holiday Bowl, but given that no criminal charges will be coming down the pike, no tangible action is likely to come from that petition. Source: ESPN.com

More than 400 people have signed a petition demanding that Minnesota fire HC Tracy Claeys for his response to his team's short-lived bowl boycott. Minnesota players threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl in support of 10 players suspended in relation to an alleged sexual assault which occurred in early September. Claeys' initial response to this boycott was to tweet, "Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!" The petition specifically makes reference to this social media post, saying in part that Claeys "failed to mention or acknowledge the importance of respecting women. Further, [his tweet] did not condemn violence, sexual assault or disrespect of women. We feel this is not at all acceptable." Claeys attempted to clarify his comments after the boycott was ended, noting that his tweet was meant as support for due process. He has vowed to donate $50,000 in support of victims of domestic and sexual assault. We don't expect any concrete action to come from this petition in terms of an actual termination. Source: ESPN.com

Minnesota players have ended their boycott and will play in the Holiday Bowl. Gopher players had halted football activities and were threatening to sit out their Holiday Bowl showdown with Washington State as a protest of 10 suspensions which came about as a result of a sexual assault allegation from early September. A group of senior players met with school president Eric Kaler and AD Mark Coyle on Friday night to discuss their now-ceased boycott. "As a team we understand that what has occurred these last few days," said wideout Drew Wolitarsky, "and playing football for the University of Minnesota is larger than just us." Source: ESPN.com