Tracy Claeys | Center

Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Age / DOB:  (48) / 12/25/1968

No charges will be filed against the 10 Minnesota players suspended in relation to an alleged September sexual assault.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that after looking over the information unearthed in Minnesota's investigation of the incident (which occurred on September 2), there remains too little information to make a criminal complaint. Freeman's office had previously declined to press charges in October. There is currently a petition for Minnesota HC Tracy Claeys' firing due to his initial support of his players' threat to boycott the Holiday Bowl, but given that no criminal charges will be coming down the pike, no tangible action is likely to come from that petition. Dec 30 - 7:14 PM
Source: ESPN.com
