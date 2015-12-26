Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Shaun Wilson | Running Back
Team:
Duke Blue Devils
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/2/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Duke sophomore RB Shaun Wilson rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries, caught three balls for 36 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a four-yard touchdown in Saturday's 43-20 win over Georgia Tech.
Wilson was everywhere today. We want to talk about the passing touchdown, because it was a slick bit of play-calling by offensive coordinator Zac Roper. On Georgia Tech's 4-yard line, QB Daniel Jones handed the ball to Wilson, who took a few steps towards the line of scrimmage before floating a jump pass to a wide-open TE Daniel Helm. That gave Duke a 36-20 lead early in the fourth quarter and essentially put the game out of hand. Duke closes out the regular season at Wake Forest next week.
Nov 18 - 7:29 PM
Duke sophomore RB Shaun Wilson rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in Saturday's 34-20 win over Baylor.
He also chipped in as a receiver with five catches for 32 yards. Wilson has been rock solid through three games, rushing for 293 yards and four touchdowns during Duke's 3-0 start.
Sep 16 - 4:36 PM
Duke sophomore RB Shaun Wilson rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Saturday's 44-41 OT win over Indiana in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
Wilson's overall numbers look impressive, but it should be noted that 85 of those 103 yards came on a long touchdown run near the end of the first quarter. He couldn't find that same spark on his other runs. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound sophomore finishes the 2015 campaign having rushed for 424 yards and three touchdowns. The Blue Devils tend to rotate between RB's Wilson, Jela Duncan and Shaquille Powell, which puts something of a statistical cap on the position at the individual level.
Sat, Dec 26, 2015 09:41:00 PM
Duke sophomore RB Shaun Wilson (leg) will miss Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.
Wilson has missed the past two games because of a leg injury he suffered against Miami. He's a nice change-of-pace for starter Shaquille Powell, averaging 39.1 rushing yards per game and 21.8 receiving yards per game.
Thu, Nov 12, 2015 04:11:00 PM
Source:
Laura Keeley on Twitter
RB Wilson does it all in upset win over GT
Nov 18 - 7:29 PM
RB Wilson drops 176 yards on Baylor in win
Sep 16 - 4:36 PM
Wilson rushes for 103, touchdown in win
Sat, Dec 26, 2015 09:41:00 PM
Duke RB Wilson (leg) to miss Pitt contest
Thu, Nov 12, 2015 04:11:00 PM
