Shaun Wilson | Running Back

Team: Duke Blue Devils
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 180

Duke sophomore RB Shaun Wilson rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries, caught three balls for 36 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a four-yard touchdown in Saturday's 43-20 win over Georgia Tech.
Wilson was everywhere today. We want to talk about the passing touchdown, because it was a slick bit of play-calling by offensive coordinator Zac Roper. On Georgia Tech's 4-yard line, QB Daniel Jones handed the ball to Wilson, who took a few steps towards the line of scrimmage before floating a jump pass to a wide-open TE Daniel Helm. That gave Duke a 36-20 lead early in the fourth quarter and essentially put the game out of hand. Duke closes out the regular season at Wake Forest next week. Nov 18 - 7:29 PM
