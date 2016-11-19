Josh Adams | Running Back Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 212

Notre Dame junior RB Josh Adams rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in Saturday's 49-16 win over Temple. Just an exceptional day on the ground for the Irish, who finished with three 100-yard rushers in the victory -- in addition to Adams, RB Dexter Williams and QB Brandon Wimbush both topped the century mark. For his part, Adams showed off his blink-and-you-miss-it speed on a 37-yard touchdown run to open the scoring just 28 seconds into the game. That speed was not needed on his second score, a little one-yarder in the fourth quarter. Adams rushed for 933 yards and five touchdowns last season and is a candidate to surpass 1,000 this time around. He and Williams will both be seeing their fair share of work moving forward. Notre Dame faces Georgia next weekend.

Sports on Earth's Matt Brown ranked Notre Dame junior RB Josh Adams as the No. 36 running back in college football. "In a season filled with frustration for Notre Dame, Adams at least had some positive moments in his sophomore season," Brown writes, specifically pointing to his 180-yard effort against USC. For the 2016 campaign as a whole, Adams rushed for 933 yards (5.9 YPC) and five touchdowns while catching 21 passes for 193 yards and two additional scores. Adams will be joined by Dexter Williams and C.J. Holmes as the main cogs in the Irish's backfield for the coming campaign. Source: Sports on Earth

Notre Dame sophomore RB Josh Adams rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Saturday's 34-31 loss to Virginia Tech. Adams scored from one yard out with several minutes gone in the first quarter. He would top himself by a considerable yardage margin on touchdown No. 2 in the third quarter -- that one was a 67-yard gallop and gave the Irish a 31-21 lead entering the fourth quarter. They would not score again, watching their lead slip away into the abyss over the next 15 minutes of game time. Adams has blink-and-you'll-miss-it speed, but despite his ability to pop the big run, he has managed just three 100-yard rushing performances in 11 games.