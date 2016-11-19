Josh Adams | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Trading Tigers
Sep 2
The Week Ahead: The Oldies
Sep 2
Daily Dose: Indians Heating Up
Sep 2
Podcast: Upton Dealt to Angels
Sep 1
Dose: Houston Verlands Ace
Sep 1
Waiver Wired: Get Glasnow Now
Aug 31
Dose: M's Spring For Leake
Aug 31
Holland's Fall
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays' Archer exits with forearm tightness
Lynn fires eight one-hit frames vs Giants
Blue Jays' Stroman exits after liner to elbow
Freeman's wrist issues getting worse
Salazar to rejoin Indians' rotation Tuesday
Royals' Herrera out with forearm strain
Byron Buxton (hand) returns to Twins lineup
Chris Stratton scratched from Saturday start
Michael Conforto to undergo shoulder surgery
Kershaw sails through Padres in return
Nelson blanks Nationals, Ks 11 in win Friday
Moustakas ties club record with 36th home run
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jarvis Jones amongst Cardinals' cuts
Chiefs GM: 'Not close' to a QB controversy
Pats expected to 'manage' Amendola's snaps
Brandon Bolden crowded out of Pats' backfield
Broncos place WR Carlos Henderson on IR
Broncos place Ray on IR, likely to return
Strange days: Broncos reunite with Osweiler
Tom Coughlin 'not interested' in Kaepernick
LT Taylor Decker placed on reserve/PUP list
Steelers send starting CB Cockrell to Giants
Relief: Andrew Luck removed from PUP
Vikings pink-slip FA failure LG Alex Boone
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
Podcast: Anaheim Ducks Preview
Sep 1
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Austin Cindric wins Chevy Silverado 250 pole
Kevin Lacroix on CTMP pole, sets track record
Hamlin wins XFINITY race at Darlington
Ryan Preece leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
Lacroix quickest in Pinty's practice at CTMP
Bell fastest in final CTMP truck practice
Hamlin on pole for Darlington XFINITY event
Kevin Harvick takes Southern 500 pole
All HMS drivers fail to advance to final rd
Ty Dillon stripes car in qualification
Eckes files to defend Snowball Derby crown
Austin Cindric leads CTMP Truck Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Streelman two back at TPC Boston; R2 65
Stanley 67-68; two shy at Dell Tech midpoint
McIlroy headlines MCs at DTC but advances
Sunday's R3 tee times at Dell Tech adjusted
Casey in the mix; kicks off Dell with 70-65
Hadwin 70-65; two off the pace at Dell Tech
Rahm pushes DTC target to 9-under; R2 66
Slattery shines again; 2 shots clear at Czech
Past champ Mickelson opens Dell in 69-67
Hanson opens up 3-shot 36-hole lead at Czech
Ryan Moore WDs after 11-over 82 in R1
Stanley blemish-free during R1 of Dell Tech
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Notre Dame RB Adams dominates Temple in win
Brett Rypien fails to spark in win over Troy
Nevada WR Kaleb Fossum dislocates knee
Gators yank Franks for Zaire in lopsided loss
Flowers, USF struggle in win over Stony Brook
NW WR Skowronek has 8/123 in big opener
Mark Andrews rips up Miners with 7-134-1
Baker Mayfield almost perfect against UTEP
UAB whips Alabama A&M in return to the field
Kamryn Pettway (undisclosed) out Saturday
Georgia QB Jacob Eason exits w/ knee injury
Derrius Guice (teeth) starting against BYU
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Drinkwater seals late move to Chelsea
Leicester fortify defense with loan signing
Chelsea sign Torino fullback Zappacosta
Bony hopes to find success in return to Wales
Llorente joins Tottenham at window's end
Oxlade-Chamberlain completes move to Anfield
Coutinho scores on his comeback from injury
Newcastle loans out keeper to Brighton
Crystal Palace completes Sakho signing
Barkley stays at Everton in bizarre twist
Trippier misses Malta match-up through injury
Mendy joins former club Nice on loan
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Josh Adams | Running Back
Team:
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 212
Latest News
Recent News
Notre Dame junior RB Josh Adams rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in Saturday's 49-16 win over Temple.
Just an exceptional day on the ground for the Irish, who finished with three 100-yard rushers in the victory -- in addition to Adams, RB Dexter Williams and QB Brandon Wimbush both topped the century mark. For his part, Adams showed off his blink-and-you-miss-it speed on a 37-yard touchdown run to open the scoring just 28 seconds into the game. That speed was not needed on his second score, a little one-yarder in the fourth quarter. Adams rushed for 933 yards and five touchdowns last season and is a candidate to surpass 1,000 this time around. He and Williams will both be seeing their fair share of work moving forward. Notre Dame faces Georgia next weekend.
Sep 2 - 8:27 PM
Sports on Earth's Matt Brown ranked Notre Dame junior RB Josh Adams as the No. 36 running back in college football.
"In a season filled with frustration for Notre Dame, Adams at least had some positive moments in his sophomore season," Brown writes, specifically pointing to his 180-yard effort against USC. For the 2016 campaign as a whole, Adams rushed for 933 yards (5.9 YPC) and five touchdowns while catching 21 passes for 193 yards and two additional scores. Adams will be joined by Dexter Williams and C.J. Holmes as the main cogs in the Irish's backfield for the coming campaign.
Jun 30 - 8:31 PM
Source:
Sports on Earth
Notre Dame sophomore RB Josh Adams rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Saturday's 34-31 loss to Virginia Tech.
Adams scored from one yard out with several minutes gone in the first quarter. He would top himself by a considerable yardage margin on touchdown No. 2 in the third quarter -- that one was a 67-yard gallop and gave the Irish a 31-21 lead entering the fourth quarter. They would not score again, watching their lead slip away into the abyss over the next 15 minutes of game time. Adams has blink-and-you'll-miss-it speed, but despite his ability to pop the big run, he has managed just three 100-yard rushing performances in 11 games.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 07:23:00 PM
Notre Dame sophomore RB Josh Adams rushed for 106 yards on 10 carries in Saturday's 39-10 win over Nevada.
Adams, Tarean Folston and QB DeShone Kizer all notched 10 carries to lead the Irish in the contest. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Adams averaged 10.6 YPC with a long run of 48 yards. He and Folston are going to continue to split carries moving forward, but even in that committee, Adams has the explosive speed to capitalize on relatively limited carries.
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 09:25:00 PM
Notre Dame RB Adams dominates Temple in win
Sep 2 - 8:27 PM
Josh Adams a ray of sunshine for Notre Dame
Jun 30 - 8:31 PM
Irish fall despite Adams' two touchdowns
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 07:23:00 PM
Josh Adams paces Irish with 106 yards rushing
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 09:25:00 PM
More Josh Adams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(761)
2
D. Law
UAB
(655)
3
K. Hunt
TOL
(564)
4
A. Richards
MIA
(510)
5
D. Cook
FSU
(473)
6
J. Scarlett
UF
(419)
7
C. Davis
WMI
(416)
8
E. Orgeron
LSU
(395)
9
E. Elliott
OSU
(380)
10
Q. Flowers
USF
(379)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tickets
Headlines
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
Thor Nystrom sees seven-point favorite Alabama in a dogfight with Florida State as he makes his ATS picks for Week 1.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
»
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Notre Dame RB Adams dominates Temple in win
»
Brett Rypien fails to spark in win over Troy
»
Nevada WR Kaleb Fossum dislocates knee
»
Gators yank Franks for Zaire in lopsided loss
»
Flowers, USF struggle in win over Stony Brook
»
NW WR Skowronek has 8/123 in big opener
»
Mark Andrews rips up Miners with 7-134-1
»
Baker Mayfield almost perfect against UTEP
»
UAB whips Alabama A&M in return to the field
»
Kamryn Pettway (undisclosed) out Saturday
»
Georgia QB Jacob Eason exits w/ knee injury
»
Derrius Guice (teeth) starting against BYU
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved