Josh Adams | Running Back

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 212

Latest News

Notre Dame junior RB Josh Adams rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in Saturday's 49-16 win over Temple.
Just an exceptional day on the ground for the Irish, who finished with three 100-yard rushers in the victory -- in addition to Adams, RB Dexter Williams and QB Brandon Wimbush both topped the century mark. For his part, Adams showed off his blink-and-you-miss-it speed on a 37-yard touchdown run to open the scoring just 28 seconds into the game. That speed was not needed on his second score, a little one-yarder in the fourth quarter. Adams rushed for 933 yards and five touchdowns last season and is a candidate to surpass 1,000 this time around. He and Williams will both be seeing their fair share of work moving forward. Notre Dame faces Georgia next weekend. Sep 2 - 8:27 PM
