Kyle Bolin | Quarterback

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 211

Louisville senior QB Kyle Bolin will transfer as a graduate.
Bolin, eligible immediately to play at another FBS program, already has several suitors. Northern Illinois has already offered a scholarship to the former four-star recruit, and Bolin himself confirmed that he's spoken to Texas, Cincinnati and Western Michigan. Bolin started five games in 2015 but was replaced for good by Lamar Jackson in the regular-season finale that year. Apr 18 - 3:58 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
