Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Brach, O'Day to share closer duties for O's?
Britton says his forearm already feels better
Howie Kendrick (ribs) could be placed on DL
Suarez scratched Tuesday due to stiff neck
Correa (hand) still sidelined Tuesday vs. LAA
Matt Carpenter (finger) remains out Tuesday
Gary Sanchez (biceps) to resume throwing
Matt Kemp (hamstring) set for rehab games
Posey (concussion) at DH and batting fourth
Todd Frazier (flu) out again Tuesday night
Blue Jays place Happ (elbow) on 10-day DL
Conforto starting in CF, batting leadoff Tue.
NFL exec. sees WR Corey Davis sliding down
Ravens hosting Peppers for official on Tues.
Four teams chasing QB Bolin as grad transfer
Garrett admits to 'choking out' an LSU TE
LB Foster visits Jets, Ravens up next
Bills host QB Kelly, nephew of Jim, for visit
Stewart unable to fufill all 24 team requests
Florio: Mixon might wait beyond rounds 2 & 3
Panthers host RB/WR Curtis Samuel on visit
Joe Mixon doesn't make Gil Brandt's top 150
Titans hosting WR Zay Jones on a visit
Bolles, other top tackles, visiting DEN
Kyle Bolin | Quarterback
Team:
Louisville Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/22/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 211
Latest News
Recent News
Louisville senior QB Kyle Bolin will transfer as a graduate.
Bolin, eligible immediately to play at another FBS program, already has several suitors. Northern Illinois has already offered a scholarship to the former four-star recruit, and Bolin himself confirmed that he's spoken to Texas, Cincinnati and Western Michigan. Bolin started five games in 2015 but was replaced for good by Lamar Jackson in the regular-season finale that year.
Apr 18 - 3:58 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Louisville sophomore QB Kyle Bolin went 24-of-35, 362 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's victory over Louisville.
In Bolin's second start of the year, he made a statement that he's Louisville's quarterback of the future. After the game, Cardinals HC Bobby Petrino said Bolin will probably be the starter next time against Virginia and also the starter, period, going forward. "I think he's earned that," he said. We'd have to agree.
Sat, Nov 7, 2015 04:48:00 PM
Source:
Mike Rutherford on Twitter
Four teams chasing QB Bolin as grad transfer
Apr 18 - 3:58 PM
Bolin shreds SU, to be starter going forward
Sat, Nov 7, 2015 04:48:00 PM
More Kyle Bolin Player News
Louisville Cardinals Tickets
