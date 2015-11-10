Mario Cristobal | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Keuchel avoids arbitration with $9.15M deal
Orioles, closer Britton avoid arb. at $11.4M
Indians, Cody Allen settle at $7.35 million
Reds and Billy Hamilton avoid arb. at $2.625M
Marlins, closer A.J. Ramos avoid arbitration
Red Sox, Bradley avoid arbitration at $3.6M
Padres nearing contract with Trevor Cahill
Mariners, Segura avoid arb with $6.2 mil deal
Angels, Espinosa avoid arbitration at $5.425M
Mets and Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
Report: Broncos finalizing deal with OC McCoy
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: What's Up, Buddy?
Jan 13
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach LaVine (hip) a game-time decision Friday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) doubtful for Friday
Avery Bradley (Achilles) feels 'a lot better'
Nicolas Batum (knee) will play on Friday
Porzingis (Achilles) questionable for Sunday
Devin Booker scores 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points on 13 FGAs
Pau Gasol makes all 9 FGAs, scores 22 points
Tyreke Evans busts out with 29 points vs. BK
Terrence Jones goes off with 24 points in win
Donuts: Motiejunas goes 0-of-7 on FGAs
Reggie Jackson is starting vs. GSW
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mark Streit (shoulder) is ready to return
Jets put Patrik Laine (concussion) on IR
Predators acquire Cody McLeod from Avs
Connor McDavid first to hit the 50-point mark
Jake Muzzin scores Kings past Blues
John Gibson picks up 17th win
Henrik Zetterberg scores 2 pts in loss to DAL
John Klingberg nets game-winner vs. DET
Eric Staal has three-point night vs. Habs
Tuukka Rask exits game with upper-body injury
Roman Josi injured in win over Bruins
Evander Kane scores in loss to Lightning
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gerhart to make record 30th start at Daytona
Weatherman running 10 ARCA races in MMM's #78
Cornett-Ching rescues Moose in time for test
Lira tests at Daytona in prep for track debut
Hayley not returning to ThorSport for 2017
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ducks officially add Bama OL coach Cristobal
Schefter: 3 execs say Watson lands in top 16
McShay ranks Charles Harris at No. 15 overall
Jeremiah hasn't found team with Watson in 1st
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clement makes 1st signing in winger Narsingh
Schneiderlin in contention to start v. City
Everton gets major injury boost with trio fit
Kompany passed fit for Man City
De Bruyne, Sane cleared for return
Collins in contention after lengthy layoff
Ndidi could make his PL debut against Chelsea
Ulloa likely to miss clash with Chelsea
Boro receive Valdes boost ahead of WK21
Karanka provides updates on squad fitness
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mario Cristobal | Center
Team:
Oregon Ducks
Age / DOB:
(
46
) / 9/24/1970
Latest News
Recent News
Oregon hired Alabama offensive tackles/TE coach Mario Cristobal as OL coach and co-OC.
This is another strong hire by new HC Willie Taggart, who has cobbled together quite the staff in his short time at the helm. Cristobal is one of the nation’s best recruiters -- he was 247Sports' National Recruiter of the Year in 2015 and is currently ranked the No. 2 recruiter in this cycle -- and also one of its best offensive line coaches. At Alabama, he signed a host of studs including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jonah Williams, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Cam Robinson, Daron Payne and Lester Cotton. Cristobal also had a strong stint as head coach of FIU from 2007-2012, leading the program to its first two winning seasons in its history.
Jan 13 - 12:37 PM
Source:
247 Sports
247Sports' Justin Hopkins reports that Alabama OL coach Mario Cristobal has accepted the same job at Oregon.
This news probably doesn't do much for Nick Saban's mood on Tuesday morning. Cristobal is highly respected in the coaching ranks and was actually reportedly in the running to be named Miami's head coach in November of 2015. That job ultimately went to Mark Richt.
Jan 10 - 3:58 PM
Source:
Justin Hopkins on Twitter
Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal is at the top of the University of Miami's list of candidates for its head coach opening, according to the Football Scoop.
Cristobal played OT for Miami from 1989-1992, was a graduate assistant at Miami in 1998 and was a coach at the school from 2004-2006. Cristobal did great work as head coach at Florida International, winning a Sun Belt championship in 2010 only to be mysteriously removed after going 8-14 in 2011 and 2012. He's now a valued member of Nick Saban’s staff. Cristobal is going to be a head coach again very soon and the Miami fit makes plenty of sense, especially because the school is notoriously cheap with its athletic programs and isn't going to pursue the Chip Kellys of the world barring a bunch of donors making it rain and taking the situation into their own hands.
Tue, Nov 10, 2015 04:22:00 PM
Source:
Football Scoop
247 Sports' Ryan Bartow polled 30 South Florida high school coaches, and every one mentioned Mario Cristobal's name for the head coach opening at Miami.
To be fair, a number of other names were mentioned. Some coaches listed four or five names. However, Cristobal is an achievable and likely candidate who can dominate recruiting circuits, and his No. 1 pipeline would be the south Florida area. Cristobal is currently Alabama's offensive line coach, but worked at Miami from 2004-2006.
Tue, Nov 10, 2015 09:41:00 AM
Source:
247 Sports
Ducks officially add Bama OL coach Cristobal
Jan 13 - 12:37 PM
Report: Oregon swipes Bama OL coach Cristobal
Jan 10 - 3:58 PM
Report: Cristobal is Miami's No. 1 HC target
Tue, Nov 10, 2015 04:22:00 PM
S. FL HS coaches vote Cristobal for Miami job
Tue, Nov 10, 2015 09:41:00 AM
More Mario Cristobal Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Watson
CLE
(1395)
2
B. Scarbrough
AL
(977)
3
M. Trubisky
UNC
(898)
4
M. Williams
CLE
(752)
5
O. Howard
AL
(631)
6
W. Gallman
CLE
(615)
7
J. Smith-Schuster
USC
(600)
8
D. Barnett
TEN
(549)
9
J. Jefferson
BAY
(548)
10
J. Hurts
AL
(512)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Oregon Ducks Tickets
Headlines
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
Josh Norris offers his first attempt at predicting the first 32 picks in April's 2017 NFL Draft.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Ducks officially add Bama OL coach Cristobal
»
Schefter: 3 execs say Watson lands in top 16
»
McShay ranks Charles Harris at No. 15 overall
»
Jeremiah hasn't found team with Watson in 1st
»
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
»
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
»
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
»
Coaches supporting December signing day
»
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
»
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
»
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
»
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved