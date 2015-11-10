Player Page

Mario Cristobal | Center

Team: Oregon Ducks
Age / DOB:  (46) / 9/24/1970

Latest News

Recent News

Oregon hired Alabama offensive tackles/TE coach Mario Cristobal as OL coach and co-OC.
This is another strong hire by new HC Willie Taggart, who has cobbled together quite the staff in his short time at the helm. Cristobal is one of the nation’s best recruiters -- he was 247Sports' National Recruiter of the Year in 2015 and is currently ranked the No. 2 recruiter in this cycle -- and also one of its best offensive line coaches. At Alabama, he signed a host of studs including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jonah Williams, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Cam Robinson, Daron Payne and Lester Cotton. Cristobal also had a strong stint as head coach of FIU from 2007-2012, leading the program to its first two winning seasons in its history. Jan 13 - 12:37 PM
Source: 247 Sports
More Mario Cristobal Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 