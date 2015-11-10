Mario Cristobal | Center Team: Oregon Ducks Age / DOB: (46) / 9/24/1970

Latest News Recent News

Oregon hired Alabama offensive tackles/TE coach Mario Cristobal as OL coach and co-OC. This is another strong hire by new HC Willie Taggart, who has cobbled together quite the staff in his short time at the helm. Cristobal is one of the nation’s best recruiters -- he was 247Sports' National Recruiter of the Year in 2015 and is currently ranked the No. 2 recruiter in this cycle -- and also one of its best offensive line coaches. At Alabama, he signed a host of studs including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jonah Williams, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Cam Robinson, Daron Payne and Lester Cotton. Cristobal also had a strong stint as head coach of FIU from 2007-2012, leading the program to its first two winning seasons in its history. Source: 247 Sports

247Sports' Justin Hopkins reports that Alabama OL coach Mario Cristobal has accepted the same job at Oregon. This news probably doesn't do much for Nick Saban's mood on Tuesday morning. Cristobal is highly respected in the coaching ranks and was actually reportedly in the running to be named Miami's head coach in November of 2015. That job ultimately went to Mark Richt. Source: Justin Hopkins on Twitter

Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal is at the top of the University of Miami's list of candidates for its head coach opening, according to the Football Scoop. Cristobal played OT for Miami from 1989-1992, was a graduate assistant at Miami in 1998 and was a coach at the school from 2004-2006. Cristobal did great work as head coach at Florida International, winning a Sun Belt championship in 2010 only to be mysteriously removed after going 8-14 in 2011 and 2012. He's now a valued member of Nick Saban’s staff. Cristobal is going to be a head coach again very soon and the Miami fit makes plenty of sense, especially because the school is notoriously cheap with its athletic programs and isn't going to pursue the Chip Kellys of the world barring a bunch of donors making it rain and taking the situation into their own hands. Source: Football Scoop