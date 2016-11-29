Player Page

Josey Jewell | Linebacker

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 230

Iowa redshirt senior LB Josey Jewell was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's win over Wyoming.
Jewell (6'2/230) recorded 14 tackles and a pair of sacks as Iowa manhandled the Wyoming offense, limiting it to just three points on the afternoon. After the game, Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz raved about Jewell's performance, saying that "he’s just got something about him, the way he plays, the tempo he plays at." Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline views him as a potential second-round selection for next spring's draft. Sep 3 - 2:22 PM
Source: Land of 10
