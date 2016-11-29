Josey Jewell | Linebacker Team: Iowa Hawkeyes Age / DOB: (22) / 12/25/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 230

Latest News Recent News

Iowa redshirt senior LB Josey Jewell was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's win over Wyoming. Jewell (6'2/230) recorded 14 tackles and a pair of sacks as Iowa manhandled the Wyoming offense, limiting it to just three points on the afternoon. After the game, Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz raved about Jewell's performance, saying that "he’s just got something about him, the way he plays, the tempo he plays at." Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline views him as a potential second-round selection for next spring's draft. Source: Land of 10

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline grades Iowa redshirt senior LB Josey Jewell higher than most because he "love[s] his instincts, intensity and playmaking ability." "Jewell is constantly around the action making plays against the run or pass while also selling out on the blitz when his number is called," Pauline wrote. "Jewell likely won’t test well in the lead-up to the draft. He’s short (under 6-foot-1) and won’t impress anyone with blinding speed." Jewell, who Pauline previously comped to Kiko Alonso, recorded 105 tackles this year. "I grade Jewell as a second-round pick off the film but could see him falling into the fourth round based on computer numbers," Pauline wrote. Source: Draft Analyst

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline projected Iowa redshirt senior LB Josey Jewell into Round 1 in a 2018 mock draft. This is the first Round 1 projection that we've read about Jewell. "This will come as a surprise to many," Pauline wrote, "but Jewell reminds me of a Kiko Alonso-type who can play multiple linebacker positions." The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Jewell is versatile, durable and productive. Source: Draft Analyst