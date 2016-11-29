Josey Jewell | Linebacker

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Junis in September
Sep 3
Daily Dose: Archer, And Ouches
Sep 3
Week That Was: Trading Tigers
Sep 2
The Week Ahead: The Oldies
Sep 2
Daily Dose: Indians Heating Up
Sep 2
Podcast: Upton Dealt to Angels
Sep 1
Dose: Houston Verlands Ace
Sep 1
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Aug 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tommy Pham (thumb) returns to Cards' lineup
Aaron Hicks (oblique) lands on disabled list
Danny Duffy (elbow) played catch Saturday
Jason Castro activated from concussion DL
Evan Gattis (wrist) starting rehab assignment
Astros hope Gurriel (knee) back Monday
Miguel Sano (shin) won't go on road trip
Chris Archer (forearm) could play catch Mon.
Astros activate Carlos Correa (thumb) from DL
Josh Harrison (hand) lands on disabled list
Lance McCullers (back) to start on Wednesday
Justin Bour (oblique) begins rehab assignment
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Positional Tiers Preview
Sep 3
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Stunner: Bills cut expected No. 2 RB Williams
Jaguars waive No. 3 QB Brandon Allen
No team claims Jeremy McNichols off waivers
Browns claim preseason star WR Kasen Williams
Saints claim Austin Carr off waivers from NE
Former draft darling McBride claimed by Bears
Colts take flier on ex-Redskins RB Matt Jones
Cravens placed on non-football/exempt list
Jets add TE Will Tye off waivers from Giants
Redskins S Cravens contemplating retirement
Josh Doctson taking part in practice Sunday
Bucs strike 1-year deal with SS T.J. Ward
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
Podcast: Anaheim Ducks Preview
Sep 1
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dakoda Armstrong: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Craig Lutz: Toyota Mod Classic 150 results
Ross Chastain: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Wade Cole: Toyota Mod Classic 150 results
Tifft out early in Darlington XFINITY race
J.J. Yeley: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
DNF for Christopher in Toyota Mod Classic 150
Hirschman: Toyota Mod Classic 150 runner-up
Ryan Sieg: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Preece keeps up his winning ways at Oswego
Austin Cindric wins Chevy Silverado 250 pole
Kevin Lacroix on CTMP pole, sets track record
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Haydn Porteous wins D+D REAL Czech Masters
Streelman two back at TPC Boston; R2 65
Stanley 67-68; two shy at Dell Tech midpoint
McIlroy headlines MCs at DTC but advances
Sunday's R3 tee times at Dell Tech adjusted
Casey in the mix; kicks off Dell with 70-65
Hadwin 70-65; two off the pace at Dell Tech
Rahm pushes DTC target to 9-under; R2 66
Slattery shines again; 2 shots clear at Czech
Past champ Mickelson opens Dell in 69-67
Hanson opens up 3-shot 36-hole lead at Czech
Ryan Moore WDs after 11-over 82 in R1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Josey Jewell earns Walter Camp honor for week
Rebs WR A.J. Brown rips it up w/ 8-233-2
Deondre Francois (knee) set to undergo MRI
Ole Miss QB Patterson dominant vs. S. Alabama
Hasty suffers knee injury in loss to Liberty
Pettway sat on Saturday due to suspension
Falk has no issue shredding Montana State D
Freeman scores four times as Oregon rolls
Jalen Hurts quiet outside bomb to Ridley
Bryant explodes for 192 in Huskers' victory
FSU QB Deondre Francois exits w/ leg injury
L-Jax posts nearly 500 total yards in opener
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
King celebrates new contract with INTL goal
Drinkwater seals late move to Chelsea
Leicester fortify defense with loan signing
Chelsea sign Torino fullback Zappacosta
Bony hopes to find success in return to Wales
Llorente joins Tottenham at window's end
Oxlade-Chamberlain completes move to Anfield
Coutinho scores on his comeback from injury
Newcastle loans out keeper to Brighton
Crystal Palace completes Sakho signing
Barkley stays at Everton in bizarre twist
Trippier misses Malta match-up through injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Josey Jewell | Linebacker
Team:
Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/25/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 230
Latest News
Recent News
Iowa redshirt senior LB Josey Jewell was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's win over Wyoming.
Jewell (6'2/230) recorded 14 tackles and a pair of sacks as Iowa manhandled the Wyoming offense, limiting it to just three points on the afternoon. After the game, Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz raved about Jewell's performance, saying that "he’s just got something about him, the way he plays, the tempo he plays at." Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline views him as a potential second-round selection for next spring's draft.
Sep 3 - 2:22 PM
Source:
Land of 10
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline grades Iowa redshirt senior LB Josey Jewell higher than most because he "love[s] his instincts, intensity and playmaking ability."
"Jewell is constantly around the action making plays against the run or pass while also selling out on the blitz when his number is called," Pauline wrote. "Jewell likely won’t test well in the lead-up to the draft. He’s short (under 6-foot-1) and won’t impress anyone with blinding speed." Jewell, who Pauline previously comped to Kiko Alonso, recorded 105 tackles this year. "I grade Jewell as a second-round pick off the film but could see him falling into the fourth round based on computer numbers," Pauline wrote.
Jul 13 - 6:15 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline projected Iowa redshirt senior LB Josey Jewell into Round 1 in a 2018 mock draft.
This is the first Round 1 projection that we've read about Jewell. "This will come as a surprise to many," Pauline wrote, "but Jewell reminds me of a Kiko Alonso-type who can play multiple linebacker positions." The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Jewell is versatile, durable and productive.
May 8 - 3:50 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Iowa redshirt junior LB Josey Jewell expects to return to school for the 2017 season.
"I don’t think I’ll be leaving," Jewell said. "I think everything’s staying here. I just haven’t thought about it too much." As of now Jewell is on track to graduate after the fall semester of 2017. He recorded 105 tackles this year.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 09:16:00 AM
Source:
Hawk Central
Josey Jewell earns Walter Camp honor for week
Sep 3 - 2:22 PM
Pauline pounds the table for Josey Jewell
Jul 13 - 6:15 PM
Pauline sees LB Jewell as 'Kiko Alonso-type'
May 8 - 3:50 PM
Iowa LB Jewell expects to return for 2017
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 09:16:00 AM
More Josey Jewell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(744)
2
D. Law
UAB
(637)
3
K. Hunt
TOL
(513)
4
A. Solomon
BAY
(489)
5
S. Darnold
USC
(465)
6
D. Cook
FSU
(451)
7
J. Scarlett
UF
(435)
8
A. Richards
MIA
(417)
9
E. Orgeron
LSU
(406)
10
E. Elliott
OSU
(389)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Iowa Hawkeyes Tickets
Headlines
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
Thor Nystrom sees seven-point favorite Alabama in a dogfight with Florida State as he makes his ATS picks for Week 1.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
»
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Josey Jewell earns Walter Camp honor for week
»
Rebs WR A.J. Brown rips it up w/ 8-233-2
»
Deondre Francois (knee) set to undergo MRI
»
Ole Miss QB Patterson dominant vs. S. Alabama
»
Hasty suffers knee injury in loss to Liberty
»
Pettway sat on Saturday due to suspension
»
Falk has no issue shredding Montana State D
»
Freeman scores four times as Oregon rolls
»
Jalen Hurts quiet outside bomb to Ridley
»
Bryant explodes for 192 in Huskers' victory
»
FSU QB Deondre Francois exits w/ leg injury
»
L-Jax posts nearly 500 total yards in opener
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved