Gerald Everett | Tight End Team: South Alabama Jaguars Age / DOB: (22) / 6/25/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 227

Latest News Recent News

Draft insider Tony Pauline hears South Alabama TE Gerald Everett could move into the later part of the first round with a strong workout at the NFL Combine. Pauline calls Everett the best downfield playmaker at the position. We would give that title to David Njoku out of Miami, but there's a lot to like in Everett's skillset. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently placed Everett in the first round of his mock draft. As of now we prefer OJ Howard, David Njoku and Evan Engram to Everett, but the tight end class is great. Source: Draft Analyst

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah writes that South Alabama TE Gerald Everett "belongs in the discussion as the top player at his position." Jeremiah is of the belief that Everett should be spoken of in the same breath as potential first-round/early second-round tight ends O.J. Howard and Jake Butt. Noted the analyst, "He's extremely athletic and he makes some special plays on tape." The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Everett will be on hand for Senior Bowl festivities next week. Should he perform well during the practice week, Jeremiah sees him as "[having] a chance to vault up the board." Source: NFL.com

An NFL scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that South Alabama senior TE Gerald Everett "can be a mismatch weapon." The unnamed scout offered a high-praise comp for Everett, noting that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior's game and skill set are reminiscent of Jordan Reed's. He could potentially land as a Day 2 selection come this spring's draft. During the 2016 campaign, Everett caught 49 passes for 717 yards and four touchdowns. He will be taking his talents to the Senior Bowl in January, but before he does that, will have one last opportunity on the collegiate stage when the Jaguars square off with Air Force in the Arizona Bowl on December 30. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel