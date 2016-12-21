Player Page

Gerald Everett | Tight End

Team: South Alabama Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 227

Latest News

Recent News

Draft insider Tony Pauline hears South Alabama TE Gerald Everett could move into the later part of the first round with a strong workout at the NFL Combine.
Pauline calls Everett the best downfield playmaker at the position. We would give that title to David Njoku out of Miami, but there's a lot to like in Everett's skillset. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently placed Everett in the first round of his mock draft. As of now we prefer OJ Howard, David Njoku and Evan Engram to Everett, but the tight end class is great. Feb 1 - 9:26 AM
Source: Draft Analyst
More Gerald Everett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 