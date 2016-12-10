D'Onta Foreman | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mutual interest between Twins and Morneau
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ryan Tannehill expected to avoid ACL surgery
Chargers hoping to re-sign Danny Woodhead
Carson Palmer noncommittal on 2017 return
AFC defeats NFC 20-13 in Pro Bowl game
Andy Reid reiterates commitment to Alex Smith
Report: Lynch 'volunteered' for 49ers GM job
49ers give John Lynch 6-year deal as new GM
Colts officially name Chris Ballard as new GM
Carson Palmer retiring a serious possibility
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
Panthers' Oher (concussion) still not cleared
Steelers could move on from Ladarius Green
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 30
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Klay Thompson hits career-high 13 free throws
Seth Curry helps Mavs earn win in San Antonio
Andrew Bogut aggravates hamstring on Sunday
Yogi Ferrell solid in 36 mins as Mavs starter
Dirk Nowitzki returns and Mavs win vs. Spurs
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) expects to play Monday
Jimmy Butler bounces back in 121-108 home win
Robin Lopez ties season-high w/ 21 points
Robert Covington posts all-around gem vs. CHI
Ersan Ilyasova drops season-high 31 points
DeMar DeRozan scores 22 points in return
John Wall dishes out season-high 19 dimes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1970-1993
Jan 30
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
Sidney Crosby pointless in All-Star history
Sergei Bobrovsky closing in on team record
Price, Atlantic win ASG Skills Competition
Gretzky to replace Tortorella as Metro coach
John Tavares 'open to discussing extension'
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
Riddick likes what he saw from Josh Dobbs
Joe Mathis says foot is 100 percent healed
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
ASU hires Bama WR coach Napier as new OC
Narduzzi comps QB Peterman to Kirk Cousins
Texas Tech dismisses early enrolee WR Boyd
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Cal QB Davis Webb named Senior Bowl's MOP
Former UNC WR pledge Jones commits to Sooners
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW23
Jan 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 30
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Van Aanholt signs with Crystal Palace
Aguero a slight doubt for Wednesday
Evans set to miss out for WBA
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
LFC hire a private jet to fly Mane back
Schweinsteiger scores and assists on start
Saints go from heaven to hell in a few days
Romeu signs new four and half year contract
West Ham accepts Marseille bid for Payet
Bojan loaned out to Bundesliga side
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
D'Onta Foreman | Running Back
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 249
Latest News
Recent News
NJ.com's Mark Eckel spoke to one NFL scout who called Texas RB D'Onta Foreman "kind of just a big, slow guy."
It doesn't sound like the evaluator is impressed. Expect to read a ton of LeGarrette Blount comparisons for Foreman during the draft process. Although Blount has been awesome with the Patriots, he did struggle at times with other clubs and is not the type of runner teams tend to use when behind on the scoreboard. Foreman's production in 2016 was insane.
Jan 30 - 11:06 AM
Source:
NJ.com
Texas RB D'Onta Foreman was named the winner of the Doak Walker Award.
The Doak Walker is awarded annually to the nation's best running back. Foreman did not make the final cut for Heisman consideration, but he may well have had Texas managed better than a 5-7 record. The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder finished his 11-game campaign with 2,208 rushing yards (6.63 YPC) and 15 touchdowns. He missed one game due to injury.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 04:17:00 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Texas RB D’Onta Foreman to Carolina Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart.
A true junior, Foreman has announced that he will declare for the upcoming NFL Draft. "Foreman is way bigger than people realize. He has elite size almost to the point where he might need to lose weight to maintain his quickness at the next level," said Zierlein. "Good vision. Quick feet. Proved he can handle being an every-down back this year. His workload this season might be cause for some concern, but it hasn't been an issue until this year." The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Foreman leads the FBS in both carries (323) and rushing yards (2,208).
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 01:22:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Texas RB D’Onta Foreman will declare for the NFL Draft.
The nation’s leading rusher with 2,028 yards, Foreman has also scored 15 touchdowns. Foreman joins what promises to be a stacked junior class of runners headed to the NFL. Expect Leonard Fournette of LSU, Dalvin Cook of Florida State and Christian McCaffrey of Stanford to all follow suit. Sports Illustrated ranks Foreman as the No. 5 running back in the class. Expect Tom Herman's Texas Longhorns to turn to rising junior tailback Chris Warren next fall to replace Foreman. Warren averaged 5.9 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns before a knee injury suffered in early October stole the rest of his season.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
Jan 30 - 11:06 AM
D'Onta Foreman gallops off with Doak Walker
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 04:17:00 PM
Texas RB Foreman likened to CAR RB Stewart
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 01:22:00 PM
Texas RB Foreman to declare for the NFL Draft
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 03:44:00 PM
More D'Onta Foreman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Calvin
NEB
(758)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(670)
3
J. Hurd
TEN
(635)
4
M. Rhule
BAY
(569)
5
D. Webb
CAL
(530)
6
T. DeRuyter
CAL
(499)
7
E. Engram
MS
(477)
8
C. Kelly
MS
(472)
9
I. Jones
ECU
(463)
10
D. Cook
FSU
(440)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Texas Longhorns Tickets
Headlines
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
No. 1 overall prospect Najee Harris has been swept off the board by Alabama, but plenty of National Signing Day questions still remain.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
»
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
»
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
»
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
»
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
»
Riddick likes what he saw from Josh Dobbs
»
Joe Mathis says foot is 100 percent healed
»
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
»
ASU hires Bama WR coach Napier as new OC
»
Narduzzi comps QB Peterman to Kirk Cousins
»
Texas Tech dismisses early enrolee WR Boyd
»
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
»
Cal QB Davis Webb named Senior Bowl's MOP
»
Former UNC WR pledge Jones commits to Sooners
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved