D'Onta Foreman | Running Back

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 249

NJ.com's Mark Eckel spoke to one NFL scout who called Texas RB D'Onta Foreman "kind of just a big, slow guy."
It doesn't sound like the evaluator is impressed. Expect to read a ton of LeGarrette Blount comparisons for Foreman during the draft process. Although Blount has been awesome with the Patriots, he did struggle at times with other clubs and is not the type of runner teams tend to use when behind on the scoreboard. Foreman's production in 2016 was insane. Jan 30 - 11:06 AM
Source: NJ.com
