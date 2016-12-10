D'Onta Foreman | Running Back Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 249

NJ.com's Mark Eckel spoke to one NFL scout who called Texas RB D'Onta Foreman "kind of just a big, slow guy." It doesn't sound like the evaluator is impressed. Expect to read a ton of LeGarrette Blount comparisons for Foreman during the draft process. Although Blount has been awesome with the Patriots, he did struggle at times with other clubs and is not the type of runner teams tend to use when behind on the scoreboard. Foreman's production in 2016 was insane. Source: NJ.com

Texas RB D'Onta Foreman was named the winner of the Doak Walker Award. The Doak Walker is awarded annually to the nation's best running back. Foreman did not make the final cut for Heisman consideration, but he may well have had Texas managed better than a 5-7 record. The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder finished his 11-game campaign with 2,208 rushing yards (6.63 YPC) and 15 touchdowns. He missed one game due to injury. Source: CBS Sports

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Texas RB D’Onta Foreman to Carolina Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart. A true junior, Foreman has announced that he will declare for the upcoming NFL Draft. "Foreman is way bigger than people realize. He has elite size almost to the point where he might need to lose weight to maintain his quickness at the next level," said Zierlein. "Good vision. Quick feet. Proved he can handle being an every-down back this year. His workload this season might be cause for some concern, but it hasn't been an issue until this year." The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Foreman leads the FBS in both carries (323) and rushing yards (2,208). Source: NFL.com