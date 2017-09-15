Player Page

Mike Boone | Running Back

Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 201

Cincinnati.com's Tom Groeschen reports that Cincinnati senior RB Mike Boone (ankle) is 'iffy' for Saturday's game against Miami (OH).
Boone twisted his ankle late against Michigan in last Saturday's loss. He missed some practice time this week and appears to be a game-time decision. Groeschen tossed out redshirt freshman Gerrid Doaks and true freshman Michael Warren II as candidates to see more time on the field if Boone is unable to go. Sep 16 - 11:59 AM
Source: cincinnati.com
