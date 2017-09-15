Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Mike Boone | Running Back
Team:
Cincinnati Bearcats
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 201
Latest News
Recent News
Cincinnati.com's Tom Groeschen reports that Cincinnati senior RB Mike Boone (ankle) is 'iffy' for Saturday's game against Miami (OH).
Boone twisted his ankle late against Michigan in last Saturday's loss. He missed some practice time this week and appears to be a game-time decision. Groeschen tossed out redshirt freshman Gerrid Doaks and true freshman Michael Warren II as candidates to see more time on the field if Boone is unable to go.
Sep 16 - 11:59 AM
Source:
cincinnati.com
Cincinnati senior RB Mike Boone twisted his ankle on the team's last offensive play against Michigan in Saturday's loss.
Boone (5'10/210) should be able to play against Miami (OH) on Saturday so long as he does not tweak the ankle again during the practice week. Through two games, the senior back has rushed for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Sep 12 - 7:20 PM
Source:
Tom Groeschen on Twitter
Cincinnati senior RB Mike Boone rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in Saturday's 36-14 loss to Michigan.
Boone scored on a little one-yard touchdown run with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter. Otherwise, it was an uneventful performance for the 5-foot-10, 210-pounder. Boone has posted 144 yards rushing and two scores through the first two games of the season. A road date with Miami (OH) awaits Cincinnati next weekend.
Sep 9 - 4:51 PM
Cincinnati senior RB Mike Boone ran 19 times for 100 yards and a touchdown on Thursday in a 26-14 victory over Austin Peay.
He also had two catches for nine yards. Boone was a major disappointment in 2016 -- he rushed for just 388 yards after posting back-to-back seasons of at least 650 yards rushing -- but the 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back got off to a nice start Thursday night, albeit against inferior competition. When he's at his best, he's a runner who can break tackles, and he's not bereft of shiftiness. He'll get a much steeper test on Saturday when the Bearcats travel to Michigan.
Aug 31 - 10:17 PM
Cincy RB Boone (ankle) 'iffy' for Miami (OH)
Sep 16 - 11:59 AM
Mike Boone dealing with minor ankle injury
Sep 12 - 7:20 PM
Mike Boone held under 50 yards by Wolverines
Sep 9 - 4:51 PM
Boone runs for 100 and a score for Bearcats
Aug 31 - 10:17 PM
More Mike Boone Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Cincinnati Bearcats Tickets
Headlines
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Thor Nystrom offers a 10-point breakdown for a Louisville upset of Clemson this weekend. That and much more in his ATS picks column for Week 3.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Cincy RB Boone (ankle) 'iffy' for Miami (OH)
»
BYU QB Mangum (ankle) out at least a month
»
RB Dorceus likely out against UCLA
»
OSU WR Johnson won't play vs. Pittsburgh
»
Bonagura: Herbert the QB1 in Oregon v Wyoming
»
Flowers accounts for 386 yards, five scores
»
Ford throws for 377, accounts for three TD
»
Adam Breneman (ankle) exits in fourth quarter
»
Sooners listing true frosh Sermon as No. 1 RB
»
Adonis Alexander not making trip to ECU
»
USF-Illinois kickoff delayed due to weather
»
NYJ, SF among teams scouting Allen Saturday
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
