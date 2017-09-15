Mike Boone | Running Back Team: Cincinnati Bearcats Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 201

Cincinnati.com's Tom Groeschen reports that Cincinnati senior RB Mike Boone (ankle) is 'iffy' for Saturday's game against Miami (OH). Boone twisted his ankle late against Michigan in last Saturday's loss. He missed some practice time this week and appears to be a game-time decision. Groeschen tossed out redshirt freshman Gerrid Doaks and true freshman Michael Warren II as candidates to see more time on the field if Boone is unable to go. Source: cincinnati.com

Cincinnati senior RB Mike Boone twisted his ankle on the team's last offensive play against Michigan in Saturday's loss. Boone (5'10/210) should be able to play against Miami (OH) on Saturday so long as he does not tweak the ankle again during the practice week. Through two games, the senior back has rushed for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Source: Tom Groeschen on Twitter

Cincinnati senior RB Mike Boone rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in Saturday's 36-14 loss to Michigan. Boone scored on a little one-yard touchdown run with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter. Otherwise, it was an uneventful performance for the 5-foot-10, 210-pounder. Boone has posted 144 yards rushing and two scores through the first two games of the season. A road date with Miami (OH) awaits Cincinnati next weekend.