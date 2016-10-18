Player Page

Drew Barker | Quarterback

Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 225

Kentucky redshirt junior QB Drew Barker (back) has been cleared to take part in football activities.
Barker suffered a season-ending back injury in a win over New Mexico State on September 17. He was subsequently replaced by Stephen Johnson at signal-caller. Johnson would go on to throw for 2,037 yards (54.7% completions) with a 13/6 TD/INT ratio. While Barker could have transferred out from Kentucky as a graduate this offseason, he has decided to stick it out to battle with Johnson for starting honors in August camp. He should be considered a legitimate threat in that competition. Barker struggled early last season before going down injured, but was a four-star recruit out of high school and had a fair bit of hype behind him heading into the 2016 season before everything went south. Jun 6 - 6:59 PM
Source: Joe Mussatto on Twitter
