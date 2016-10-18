Drew Barker | Quarterback Team: Kentucky Wildcats Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 225

Kentucky redshirt junior QB Drew Barker (back) has been cleared to take part in football activities. Barker suffered a season-ending back injury in a win over New Mexico State on September 17. He was subsequently replaced by Stephen Johnson at signal-caller. Johnson would go on to throw for 2,037 yards (54.7% completions) with a 13/6 TD/INT ratio. While Barker could have transferred out from Kentucky as a graduate this offseason, he has decided to stick it out to battle with Johnson for starting honors in August camp. He should be considered a legitimate threat in that competition. Barker struggled early last season before going down injured, but was a four-star recruit out of high school and had a fair bit of hype behind him heading into the 2016 season before everything went south. Source: Joe Mussatto on Twitter

In mid-April, Kentucky redshirt junior QB Drew Barker (back) estimated that he was about 75-80 percent healthy. Perhaps more interesting than his health status, Barker went on to tell reporters that he would graduate soon and intended to stay to compete for the starting job rather than transfer. Incumbent starter Stephen Johnson struggled during the spring game, so Barker should get an opportunity to unseat him in the summer, assuming he's fully healthy. Source: ESPN

Kentucky HC Mark Stoops indicated that redshirt sophomore QB Drew Barker (back) could return before the end of the season. "Not going to rule it out yet. So, not ready to make that decision — or the doctors aren’t ready to make that decision," Stoops said. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder hasn't played since September 17, when he suffered his fateful back injury in a win over New Mexico State. While it looks like Barker still has an outside shot of returning to action before winter descends, Stephen Johnson will continue to start at signal-caller for the Wildcats in the foreseeable future. Kentucky plays Mississippi State on Saturday. Source: SEC Country