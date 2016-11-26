Marlon Mack | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 5
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 5
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 5
Dose: Raiders Rolling Cook
Jan 5
Week 17 AFC Targets/Touches
Jan 4
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 4
Final 2016 Power Rankings
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts still 'eerily quiet' on Pagano's status
Jets source: Hackenberg will 'never make it'
Lynn draws interest from sixth team, Bolts
Payton, Saints fire five assistant coaches
Gregory loses appeal, banned at least 1 year
Jets owner hints team will move on from Revis
Raiders LT Donald Penn missing again Thursday
Corey Coleman accused of 'felonious assault'
Giants want to be physical with Ty Montgomery
Jaylon Smith expected to return for OTAs
Eagles won't let DeFilippo talk with Jets
Jeremy Hill will be a 'backup' next season?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
The Cavs are finalizing deal for Kyle Korver
Kenneth Faried (back) will not play vs. Spurs
Lucas Nogueira starting next to Valanciunas
Tyreke Evans (back) expected to play vs. ATL
Cody Zeller (concussion) is out for Thursday
Joe Harris starting, Sean Kilpatrick to bench
Patrick Beverley will try to play vs. Thunder
Pat Patterson (knee) out again for Thursday
Monta Have It All: Ellis without minutes cap
Chris Paul listed as doubtful in game notes
Damian Lillard will play against the Lakers
Tyreke Evans (back spasms) is questionable
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 13
Jan 5
Dose: King for a Day
Jan 5
Podcast: Winter Classic Recap
Jan 4
Nylander: Leafs Power Driver
Jan 4
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 4
Jackets Streak Climbs To 16
Jan 4
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
James Neal out Thurs vs Bolts with UBI
Holtby to try to play spoiler vs Blue Jackets
Hurricanes activate Justin Faulk (lower body)
Detroit will start Jared Coreau on Thursday
Semyon Varlamov will be available on Friday
Sabres will start Anders Nilsson on Thursday
Evgeny Kuznetsov fined $2K for embellishment
Anton Khudobin successfully clears waivers
Jaden Schwartz (flu) is a game-time decision
Colorado claims Matthew Nieto off waivers
Jamie Benn (foot) could be back on Monday
Jaromir Jagr moves up all-time assist list
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
2nd verse, same as 1st for Chase Elliott
Plan ahead: Patrick best at Atlanta, Kansas
6 top-10s, 5 accidents for Stenhouse in 2016
Plan ahead: Matt DiBenedetto best at Bristol
Richmond to crew chief for Gragson at KBM
Bret Holmes announces full ARCA schedule
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
K Daniel Carlson to return to Auburn in 2017
Strong lures ex-UT OC Gilbert to USF with him
Report: Gophers nearing deal with P.J. Fleck
Report: UNC RB Hood now considering declaring
Penn State DE Sickels opts into NFL Draft
NFC GM: TE O.J. Howard could be an All-Pro
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Hull confirm Mike Phelan's replacement
Barton back in contention at Burnley
Youngster suffers a major injury setback
More bad news from the Arsenal treatment room
Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede
FA rescinds Feghouli's red card
Wilfred Ndidi set to sign with Leicester City
Middlesbrough recall defender Dael Fry
Leicester City trio heads to AFCON
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marlon Mack | Running Back
Team:
South Florida Bulls
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
South Florida junior RB Marlon Mack will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Looks like Mack will be one piece which new HC Charlie Strong won't have to play around with come the 2017 season. Mack has been one of the most statistically productive backs in the country during his three seasons with the Bulls. The 6-foot, 205-pounder rushed for 1,000 yards in each of those campaigns, posting 3,609 rushing yards (6.2 YPC) and 32 touchdowns for his career as a whole. Over the summer, NFL Media's Chad Reuter noted that Mack possesses "great open-field moves and the straight-line speed to take away angles down the sideline." CBS Sports ranks him as their No. 9 running back prospect in the potential 2017 pool and envisions a third- or fourth-round selection for the South Florida standout. You've heard it before and you'll hear it countless times before the draft itself -- this is as good of a running back class as we have seen in years.
Jan 5 - 7:27 PM
Source:
Bruce Feldman on Twitter
South Florida junior RB Marlon Mack rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Saturday's 48-31 win over UCF.
Mack found the end zone from distance on both of his scoring runs, coming home to glory from 43 and 50 yards out in the first and second quarters, respectively. The 6-foot, 205-pounder averaged a sweet 7.75 YPC in the victory. Mack has topped 100 yards rushing in seven of 11 games played this season and has totaled 1,137 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground for the campaign as a whole.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 05:59:00 PM
South Florida junior RB Marlon Mack rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Friday's 52-45 win over Navy.
South Florida garnered strong running contributions from numerous parties. D'Ernest Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns and scampered his way to 107 yards while QB Quinton Flowers led the team with 176 yards rushing. And then there was Mack, who averaged a cool 11.4 YPC in the victory. His touchdown came on a lovely 85-yard run in which he received one block to the left, scooted upfield and made a few subtle shimmies to position himself for the long score. The 6-foot, 205-pound junior has rushed for 100-plus yards in four of his last five. Through eight games played, he has rocked his way to 784 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He sat out one contest in early September due to a concussion, but has otherwise been running without injury concern.
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 10:50:00 PM
South Florida junior RB Marlon Mack rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in Friday's 46-30 loss to Temple.
Had he received in the neighborhood of 16-17 carries, Mack may well have finished with 100-plus yards on the ground. He averaged 5.2 YPC on the evening. A heavier workload just wasn't in the cards, though, as the score began to slip on the Bulls as the game unfolded. They trailed 20-13 at the half, with that deficit expanding to a 34-23 disadvantage by the close of the third quarter. This 67-yard performance snapped Mack's string of three consecutive contests with at least 100 yards rushing.
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 11:09:00 PM
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Jan 5 - 7:27 PM
Mack attack! USF RB rushes for 155 yds, 2 TD
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 05:59:00 PM
Marlon Mack rushes for 125 yards, touchdown
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 10:50:00 PM
Mack relatively quiet in loss to Temple Owls
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 11:09:00 PM
More Marlon Mack Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Harris
AL
(937)
2
D. Cook
FSU
(898)
3
M. Garrett
TAM
(839)
4
J. Barrett
OSU
(809)
5
D. Watson
CLE
(809)
6
B. Scarbrough
AL
(759)
7
J. Butt
MCH
(695)
8
L. Jackson
LOU
(674)
9
J. Evans
VT
(573)
10
C. Davis
WMI
(558)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
South Florida Bulls Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
Western Michigan (+8.5) attempts to finish undefeated by beating Wisconsin, while the must-see Rose Bowl features USC (-7) against Penn State.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
»
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
»
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
»
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
»
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
»
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
»
K Daniel Carlson to return to Auburn in 2017
»
Strong lures ex-UT OC Gilbert to USF with him
»
Report: Gophers nearing deal with P.J. Fleck
»
Report: UNC RB Hood now considering declaring
»
Penn State DE Sickels opts into NFL Draft
»
NFC GM: TE O.J. Howard could be an All-Pro
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved