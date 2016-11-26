Marlon Mack | Running Back Team: South Florida Bulls Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 205

Latest News Recent News

South Florida junior RB Marlon Mack will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Looks like Mack will be one piece which new HC Charlie Strong won't have to play around with come the 2017 season. Mack has been one of the most statistically productive backs in the country during his three seasons with the Bulls. The 6-foot, 205-pounder rushed for 1,000 yards in each of those campaigns, posting 3,609 rushing yards (6.2 YPC) and 32 touchdowns for his career as a whole. Over the summer, NFL Media's Chad Reuter noted that Mack possesses "great open-field moves and the straight-line speed to take away angles down the sideline." CBS Sports ranks him as their No. 9 running back prospect in the potential 2017 pool and envisions a third- or fourth-round selection for the South Florida standout. You've heard it before and you'll hear it countless times before the draft itself -- this is as good of a running back class as we have seen in years. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

South Florida junior RB Marlon Mack rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Saturday's 48-31 win over UCF. Mack found the end zone from distance on both of his scoring runs, coming home to glory from 43 and 50 yards out in the first and second quarters, respectively. The 6-foot, 205-pounder averaged a sweet 7.75 YPC in the victory. Mack has topped 100 yards rushing in seven of 11 games played this season and has totaled 1,137 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground for the campaign as a whole.

South Florida junior RB Marlon Mack rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Friday's 52-45 win over Navy. South Florida garnered strong running contributions from numerous parties. D'Ernest Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns and scampered his way to 107 yards while QB Quinton Flowers led the team with 176 yards rushing. And then there was Mack, who averaged a cool 11.4 YPC in the victory. His touchdown came on a lovely 85-yard run in which he received one block to the left, scooted upfield and made a few subtle shimmies to position himself for the long score. The 6-foot, 205-pound junior has rushed for 100-plus yards in four of his last five. Through eight games played, he has rocked his way to 784 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He sat out one contest in early September due to a concussion, but has otherwise been running without injury concern.