Marlon Mack | Running Back

Team: South Florida Bulls
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205

South Florida junior RB Marlon Mack will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Looks like Mack will be one piece which new HC Charlie Strong won't have to play around with come the 2017 season. Mack has been one of the most statistically productive backs in the country during his three seasons with the Bulls. The 6-foot, 205-pounder rushed for 1,000 yards in each of those campaigns, posting 3,609 rushing yards (6.2 YPC) and 32 touchdowns for his career as a whole. Over the summer, NFL Media's Chad Reuter noted that Mack possesses "great open-field moves and the straight-line speed to take away angles down the sideline." CBS Sports ranks him as their No. 9 running back prospect in the potential 2017 pool and envisions a third- or fourth-round selection for the South Florida standout. You've heard it before and you'll hear it countless times before the draft itself -- this is as good of a running back class as we have seen in years. Jan 5 - 7:27 PM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
