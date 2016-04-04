Scott Shafer | Center Team: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Age / DOB: (50) / 1/6/1967

Middle Tennessee hired former Maryland DC Scott Shafer to serve in the same capacity. Shafer has held several high-profile jobs in recent years. He served as head coach for Syracuse from 2013-2014, then linked up with Maryland as defensive coordinator in 2015. Last April, he resigned from that position, citing personal reasons. Shafer did not coach during the 2016 season. With the Blue Raiders, he steps in for the recently terminated Tyrone Nix. He vows that under his watchful eye, MTSU "will put a physical, attacking, multiple defense on the field that will excel in fundamentals and tackling." Source: wsmv.com

ESPN reports that Maryland HC D.J. Durkin has a plan in place to replace former DC Scott Shafer. Shafer resigned for personal reasons late last week. There are two obvious in-staff replacement options. Durkin, formerly an outstanding defensive coordinator at Michigan, could simply serve in that function during his first season as Maryland's boss. Another option is to promote Maryland defensive line coach Mike London, who is long on experience as both a HC and a DC. We wouldn't anticipate an outside hire this late in the game. Source: ESPN.com

Maryland DC Scott Shafer resigned for personal reasons. "I want to thank DJ Durkin for the opportunity to be on his staff, but at this time I feel it’s best to step aside to tend to personal matters," Shafer said in a statement. "I’m sincerely appreciative of his support and friendship." Shafer never coached one game for the Terps. Syracuse’s head coach from 2013-2015 was hired as Durkin's first DC after the Orange sent him to the gallows after last season. "I, along with the entire Maryland football family, will continue to support Scott in every way that we can," said Durkin. Because this announcement came so late in the coaching cycle, Durkin may now serve as his own coordinator in Year 1. Source: NBC's College Football Talk