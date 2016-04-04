Scott Shafer | Center

Player Page

Team: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Age / DOB:  (50) / 1/6/1967

Middle Tennessee hired former Maryland DC Scott Shafer to serve in the same capacity.
Shafer has held several high-profile jobs in recent years. He served as head coach for Syracuse from 2013-2014, then linked up with Maryland as defensive coordinator in 2015. Last April, he resigned from that position, citing personal reasons. Shafer did not coach during the 2016 season. With the Blue Raiders, he steps in for the recently terminated Tyrone Nix. He vows that under his watchful eye, MTSU "will put a physical, attacking, multiple defense on the field that will excel in fundamentals and tackling." Jan 20 - 5:04 PM
Source: wsmv.com
