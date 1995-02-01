Player Page

Jordan Chunn | Running Back

Team: Troy Trojans
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 234

Troy redshirt junior RB Jordan Chunn rushed for 56 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in Friday's 28-23 win over Ohio in the Dollar General Bowl.
Despite Chunn's impressive touchdown total, Ohio actually did a nice job in defending against the 6-foot, 234-pound redshirt junior, limiting him to a mere 2.8 YPC. About those touchdowns, though. Chunn would score on a pair of short runs in the first quarter and later came through with four-yard trip to the end zone midway through the third quarter. His season as a whole ended in somewhat slow fashion -- Chunn failed to crack 80 yards rushing in any of his final four games -- but his overall numbers (1,288 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns) are plenty respectable. Dec 24 - 12:11 PM
