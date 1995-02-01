Jordan Chunn | Running Back Team: Troy Trojans Age / DOB: (21) / 1/2/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 234

Troy redshirt junior RB Jordan Chunn rushed for 56 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in Friday's 28-23 win over Ohio in the Dollar General Bowl. Despite Chunn's impressive touchdown total, Ohio actually did a nice job in defending against the 6-foot, 234-pound redshirt junior, limiting him to a mere 2.8 YPC. About those touchdowns, though. Chunn would score on a pair of short runs in the first quarter and later came through with four-yard trip to the end zone midway through the third quarter. His season as a whole ended in somewhat slow fashion -- Chunn failed to crack 80 yards rushing in any of his final four games -- but his overall numbers (1,288 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns) are plenty respectable.

Troy redshirt junior RB Jordan Chunn was locked down in Thursday's 35-3 loss to Arkansas State, rushing for 51 yards on 16 carries. Chunn managed just 3.2 YPC in the loss, with his long run going for all of 11 yards. His 51 yards rushing stand as his second-lowest tally of the season. In something of a statistical oddity, he has now alternated 100-yard and sub-100-yard contests through 10 games played. If this weirdo trend holds, you can expect Chunn to bust up Texas State for 100-plus a week from Saturday. Overall, the 6-foot, 234-pound redshirt junior has now rushed for 1,079 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Troy redshirt junior RB Jordan Chunn rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in Saturday's 28-27 win over Appalachian State. Chunn made his bed more on volume than explosivity, as he averaged 4.1 YPC with a long run of 18 yards. This was the 6-foot, 234-pounder's fifth game of 100 yards rushing through nine games played. For the season as a whole, Chunn has rushed for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns.