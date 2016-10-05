Chris Warren | Running Back Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 232

Latest News Recent News

Texas junior RB Chris Warren III will miss the remainder of spring practice due to a hamstring injury. The expected heir-apparent to D'Onta Foreman for the coming season, Warren hasn't had the best of luck on the injury front of late. A PCL injury in his right knee knocked him out of the final eight games during the past campaign. If any positive can be taken from this recent hamstring injury, it is that Warren has been able to avoid re-injuring the knee. He should be healthy and ready to roll come the start of August camp barring any sort of injury complication. Source: 247Sports

Texas HC Tom Herman says he’s never seen a 255-pound player move and bend like junior RB Chris Warren III can. "I kind of pulled him aside during one of the workouts," Herman said, "and I said, 'You have been a very pleasant surprise. You're going to make a lot of money someday playing this position if you put your pads down and run through somebody.'" Warren shared carries with D'Onta Foreman until a season-ending PCL injury in his right knee ended his 2016 season eight games early. Now, with Foreman off to the NFL, Warren has assumed the No. 1 RB role. The 6-foot-2 Warren is a punishing bruiser who has picked up 407 of his 836 career rushing yards after first contact. New Texas RB coach Stan Drayton compared Warren to Jerome Bettis. Source: ESPN

Texas sophomore RB Chris Warren will miss 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, according to Orangebloods' Alex Dunlap. Warren is dealing with a knee injury suffered in the second half against Oklahoma State and was already ruled out for the Oklahoma contest. The news seems worse than initially expected, as there are eight weeks remaining in the regular season. Warren might return for the TCU contest. In four games, Warren rushed for 366 yards and three touchdowns on 62 carries. His first two seasons have been very promising. Source: Alex Dunlap on Twitter