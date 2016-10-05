Chris Warren | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Mar 31
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Adrian Beltre could begin season on DL
Blue Jays sign Chris Coghlan to minors deal
Rays designate Nick Franklin for assignment
Samardzija fires five shutout innings Friday
Anderson tosses five shutout one-hit frames
Hamels fires six shutout innings vs Royals
Tyler Glasnow named as Pirates fifth starter
Reds release outfielder Desmond Jennings
Matt Cain earns final spot in Giants rotation
Kipnis (shoulder) says he's 'turned a corner'
Tito confirms Brantley will be on OD roster
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 30
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers add Tim Hightower to backfield mix
Report: Peterson 'not in the Bucs' plans'
Ex-Rams QB Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 1
Apr 1
Dose: Shutdown Season
Apr 1
Mailbag: James Johnson's Year
Mar 31
Stew: The Rise of Ross
Mar 31
Dose: Mirotic Madness
Mar 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 31
Mar 31
Roundtable: 2017-18 Targets
Mar 30
Dose: It's Westbrook's World!
Mar 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Evans, Koufos and Temple ruled out Saturday
Avery Bradley (illness) ruled out for Sunday
Seth Curry (shoulder) questionable for Sunday
Andre Iguodala shines again, scores 14
James Harden struggles again in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 28 points in win vs. OKC
Pau Gasol scores 17 points, makes 2 treys
Russell Westbrook scores 32 in triple-double
Zach Randolph scores 22 with 12 boards
Giannis scores 28 w/ 14 boards, nine dimes
Boogie's Revenge: Cousins scores 37 vs. Kings
Maker's Mark: Thon scores career-high 23 pts
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Flames, Blues Clinch Playoffs
Apr 1
The Final Week
Mar 31
Hurricanes Push into WC Race
Mar 31
Podcast: Getzlaf's Resurgence
Mar 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 25
Mar 30
Dose: Hutton shuts down Yotes
Mar 30
Defensemen Distribution
Mar 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
John Tavares is week-to-week with LBI
Steven Stamkos (knee) won't return Saturday
Erik Karlsson won't face Winnipeg on Saturday
Zach Parise expected to play on Saturday
Tavares leaves Friday's game with leg injury
Artemi Panarin scores twice in win over CBJ
Anders Lee scores PPG in win over Devils
Sidney Crosby nets 1G, 1A in shootout win
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Coyotes will get Shane Doan (LBI) back Friday
Panthers will start Reto Berra on Saturday
Jake Guentzel (concussion) is probable Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
Caps After Auto Club
Mar 28
Wrapup: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 26
Update: Auto Club
Mar 25
Auto Club 400 Stats
Mar 24
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jose Luis Ramirez: Difrenosa 120 results
Freddy Tame Jr.: Difrenosa 120 results
Norm Benning misses Martinsville truck race
Austin Wayne Self not in M'ville truck field
Chase Elliott on pole for M'ville truck race
Homero Richards: DNF in Difrenosa 120
Ruben Pardo: Difrenosa 120 results
Javier Razo: DNF in Difrenosa 120
Brad Keselowski fastest in M’Ville practice 2
Santiago Tovar: DNF in Difrenosa 120
Hugo Oliveras: Difrenosa 120 results
Pepe Gonzalez: DNF in Difrenosa 120
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
Tiger Woods officially OUT @ the 2017 Masters
Fowler fades to solo fourth after R2 of SHO
Baddeley blemish-free thru 36 at Houston Open
Si Woo Kim WD during R2 of Houston Open
Kang posts 16-under w/ course-record-tying 63
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Warren (hamstring) to miss spring remainder
Deshaun Watson kicked out of Tuscaloosa bar
Idaho State HC Mike Kramer stepping down
Mahomes turns in mostly positive pro day work
Report: Barnett dealing with hamstring strain
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
McAdoo meets w/ Mahomes in advance of pro day
Dolphins put McDowell through private workout
Cordrea Tankersley visiting DAL on Monday
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 30
Apr 1
DFS Soccer: Late Swap
Mar 31
Sean's Super Subs - Week 30
Mar 31
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 31
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 31
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 30
Mar 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 30
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United's top four pursuit halted by West Brom
Burnley unable to keep up home form, lose 0-2
Benteke, Zaha link up to stun Chelsea
Chelsea loss reignites race for EPL title
Watford earns first win since February
Leicester City earn fourth straight win
Juan has surgery to clear up a groin Mata
Grosicki delivers from bench in Hull win
Spurs break Burnley down in 2nd half to win
Mane scores but departs early with leg injury
Coutinho awakens as Reds win another derby
Pennington shocks with goal but Everton lose
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chris Warren | Running Back
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 232
Latest News
Recent News
Texas junior RB Chris Warren III will miss the remainder of spring practice due to a hamstring injury.
The expected heir-apparent to D'Onta Foreman for the coming season, Warren hasn't had the best of luck on the injury front of late. A PCL injury in his right knee knocked him out of the final eight games during the past campaign. If any positive can be taken from this recent hamstring injury, it is that Warren has been able to avoid re-injuring the knee. He should be healthy and ready to roll come the start of August camp barring any sort of injury complication.
Apr 1 - 1:41 PM
Source:
247Sports
Texas HC Tom Herman says he’s never seen a 255-pound player move and bend like junior RB Chris Warren III can.
"I kind of pulled him aside during one of the workouts," Herman said, "and I said, 'You have been a very pleasant surprise. You're going to make a lot of money someday playing this position if you put your pads down and run through somebody.'" Warren shared carries with D'Onta Foreman until a season-ending PCL injury in his right knee ended his 2016 season eight games early. Now, with Foreman off to the NFL, Warren has assumed the No. 1 RB role. The 6-foot-2 Warren is a punishing bruiser who has picked up 407 of his 836 career rushing yards after first contact. New Texas RB coach Stan Drayton compared Warren to Jerome Bettis.
Mar 17 - 3:25 PM
Source:
ESPN
Texas sophomore RB Chris Warren will miss 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, according to Orangebloods' Alex Dunlap.
Warren is dealing with a knee injury suffered in the second half against Oklahoma State and was already ruled out for the Oklahoma contest. The news seems worse than initially expected, as there are eight weeks remaining in the regular season. Warren might return for the TCU contest. In four games, Warren rushed for 366 yards and three touchdowns on 62 carries. His first two seasons have been very promising.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 09:50:00 AM
Source:
Alex Dunlap on Twitter
Texas sophomore RB Chris Warren III has been ruled out for the Red River Shootout due to a knee injury.
Warren was waylaid by a knee injury in the first half of Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. Prior to being lifted from action, the 6-foot-2, 232-pound sophomore had rushed for 106 yards on 10 carries in the contest. Fellow back D'Onta Foreman was also injured in the game, but HC Charlie Strong has indicated that his rib injury is not expected to keep him out of action against the Sooners.
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 02:39:00 PM
Source:
Mike Finger on Twitter
Warren (hamstring) to miss spring remainder
Apr 1 - 1:41 PM
Herman: Never seen a big RB move like Warren
Mar 17 - 3:25 PM
Dunlap: Texas RB Chris Warren out 6-8 weeks
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 09:50:00 AM
Chris Warren (knee) already ruled out vs. OU
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 02:39:00 PM
More Chris Warren Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Mixon
OK
(1067)
2
M. Garrett
TAM
(1014)
3
P. Mahomes
TTU
(966)
4
M. Trubisky
UNC
(891)
5
D. Webb
CAL
(771)
6
D. Cook
FSU
(767)
7
J. Peppers
MCH
(661)
8
D. Foreman
TX
(611)
9
O. Howard
AL
(547)
10
W. Speight
MCH
(523)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Texas Longhorns Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
Myles Garrett busted his Combine 40 on pro day and comped himself to a dinosaur. That and more in this week's rundown of the news.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
»
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Warren (hamstring) to miss spring remainder
»
Deshaun Watson kicked out of Tuscaloosa bar
»
Idaho State HC Mike Kramer stepping down
»
Mahomes turns in mostly positive pro day work
»
Report: Barnett dealing with hamstring strain
»
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
»
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
»
McAdoo meets w/ Mahomes in advance of pro day
»
Dolphins put McDowell through private workout
»
Cordrea Tankersley visiting DAL on Monday
»
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
»
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved