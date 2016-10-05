Player Page

Chris Warren | Running Back

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 232

Latest News

Recent News

Texas junior RB Chris Warren III will miss the remainder of spring practice due to a hamstring injury.
The expected heir-apparent to D'Onta Foreman for the coming season, Warren hasn't had the best of luck on the injury front of late. A PCL injury in his right knee knocked him out of the final eight games during the past campaign. If any positive can be taken from this recent hamstring injury, it is that Warren has been able to avoid re-injuring the knee. He should be healthy and ready to roll come the start of August camp barring any sort of injury complication. Apr 1 - 1:41 PM
Source: 247Sports
More Chris Warren Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 