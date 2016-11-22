Peyton Bender | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Get Glasnow Now
Aug 31
Dose: M's Spring For Leake
Aug 31
Holland's Fall
Aug 30
Dose: Bundy Is Balling
Aug 30
September Top 300 Overall
Aug 30
September Reliever Rankings
Aug 30
September Outfielder Rankings
Aug 30
September Starter Rankings
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers calling up OF prospect Alex Verdugo
Corey Seager (elbow) still sidelined Thursday
Yoan Moncada (shin) still in shutdown mode
Buxton undergoing MRI on left hamate bone
Reynaldo Lopez (back) to start Friday vs. TB
Abreu out Thursday with minor elbow issue
Miguel Sano (shin) to hospital for more tests
McCullers (back) to return next week at SEA
Yuli Gurriel (knee) out Thursday vs. Rangers
Astros place Evan Gattis (wrist) back on DL
Berrios fans 11 in seven shutout innings Wed.
Rosario cranks two longballs vs White Sox
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
Positional Tiers Preview
Aug 30
Dose: Forte on the Move?
Aug 30
Fallout: Preseason Week 3
Aug 29
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 29
Dose: Injuries Mount Up
Aug 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Sides hope Elliott appeal resolved by Monday
49ers acquire former 1st-rd G Laken Tomlinson
Steelers sign GM Colbert to 2-year extension
Report: Seahawks trying to move Jeremy Lane
Schefter: 'Real chance' Elliott ban reduced
Irsay gives non-answer on Luck's timetable
Report: NFL investigating Dolphins' Landry
Report: Chargers have shopped WR Inman
Report: Seahawks trying to trade WR Kearse
Vontaze Burfict suspension reduced to 3 games
Thomas Rawls, Lacy expected to be co-starters
Steelers land CB Joe Haden at 3 years, $27M
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
Jabari Parker (knee) still can't do much
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Swanson: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Ben Rhodes Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Grant Enfinger Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ryan Preece: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Liberty Univ. supports Byron's #24 thru 2019
Rowan Pennink: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Cody Coughlin Chevy Silverado 250 advance
J.J. Yeley: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Timmy Solomito: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Dakoda Armstrong: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Matt Hirschman: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Shinkwin hangs up early number in Czech Rnd 1
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
W. Simpson closing 65; climbs inside top 10
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Peyton Bender to work as starting QB for KU
Mead listed as starter over Badet and Brown
Franks beats out Zaire for Gators' QB job
Florida suspends RB Scarlett and WR Wells
Vols suspend starting LT Richmond for opener
WR Lamb seizes starting job in OU's offense
Terps turn to Pigrome as the starting QB
Feldman: Plenty of good buzz on TTU CB Morgan
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
Sheridan: Steve Spurrier open to OC reboot?
Mattison (undisclosed) returns to practice
Flooding causes postponement of Houston-UTSA
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
Sean's Super Subs - Week 3
Aug 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mahrez given Algeria leave to finalize move
Burnley sign Huddersfield Town striker
Chelsea agree deal for Torino right back
Brighton boost as Murray targets quick return
THFC edge ahead of CFC in the race 4 Llorente
Man City still chasing Alexis on Deadline Day
Crystal Palace bids for Liverpool's Sakho
Swans could get big boost with Sanches loan
Permit in place, Aurier's move to Spurs soon
Eight Terriers set for international duty
Leicester remain keen on keeping Gray
Drinkwater hands in transfer request
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Peyton Bender | Quarterback
Team:
Kansas Jayhawks
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 187
Latest News
Recent News
KUSports.com's Tom Keegan passes along that Kansas redshirt junior QB Peyton Bender will start against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.
Bender (6'0/187) transferred to Kansas out of the JUCO ranks this winter after being ruled academically ineligible at Washington State prior to the 2016 season (which forced the initial JUCO move). Back in February, ESPN's Jeremy Crabtree wrote that Bender "fits perfectly what the Jayhawks want from quarterbacks in their Air Raid offense." He won the job over sophomore Carter Stanley -- who has been dealing with a wrist injury -- during preseason camp.
Aug 31 - 1:06 PM
Source:
KUSports.com
Kansas redshirt junior QB Peyton Bender and sophomore Carter Stanley shared the majority of the offensive reps at the first spring practice.
Stanley started the final three games last year. Bender, meanwhile, is the celebrated JUCO recruit -- and former Washington State quarterback -- attempting to unseat him. We'd give Bender the advantage in winning the starting gig in the Jayhawks’ Air Raid offense, directed by new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham (formerly of TCU).
Mar 17 - 12:54 PM
Source:
Lawrence Journal-World
ESPN's Jeremy Crabtree believes Kansas redshirt junior QB Peyton Bender could start from Day 1.
Bender, a former Washington State quarterback, is the No. 3-ranked junior college quarterback. The 6-foot, 187-pounder "fits perfectly what the Jayhawks want from quarterbacks in their Air Raid offense, and he'll get every opportunity to earn the starting spot in spring and summer drills," Crabtree wrote. Kansas HC David Beaty has said that he expects Bender to battle for the starting job with incumbent Carter Stanley. Beatty said Bender has a "freakish" arm: "His release is about as clean and as quick as I’ve been around," Beaty said.
Feb 6 - 12:40 PM
Source:
ESPN
Former Washington State redshirt sophomore QB Peyton Bender has committed to a transfer to Kansas.
Bender visited Lawrence over the weekend. Nice timing, that one, as the Jayhawks proceeded to upset Texas. Kansas will have the opportunity to mold the 6-foot, 187-pound redshirt sophomore after he was ruled academically eligible to play for Washington State in 2016. That decision was reached in June, after which he dropped his game down to the JUCO level. In parts of five games last season (including an Apple Cup start in place of an injured Luke Falk), Bender threw for 498 yards with a 3/4 TD/INT ratio.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 06:28:00 PM
Source:
Topeka Capital-Journal
Peyton Bender to work as starting QB for KU
Aug 31 - 1:06 PM
Bender, Carter share KU QB snaps in practice
Mar 17 - 12:54 PM
KU JUCO transfer Bender may start immediately
Feb 6 - 12:40 PM
Peyton Barber commits to Kansas transfer
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 06:28:00 PM
More Peyton Bender Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(701)
2
A. Richards
MIA
(650)
3
D. Law
UAB
(624)
4
A. Key
LSU
(622)
5
K. Hunt
TOL
(578)
6
J. Fisher
FSU
(477)
7
D. Cook
FSU
(448)
8
D. Swinney
CLE
(421)
9
C. Davis
WMI
(421)
10
M. Zaire
UF
(413)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Kansas Jayhawks Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Ohio State, Alabama, USC and FSU are all in line for a Playoff run as Rotoworld's CFB season-preview series draws to a close.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
»
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Peyton Bender to work as starting QB for KU
»
Mead listed as starter over Badet and Brown
»
Franks beats out Zaire for Gators' QB job
»
Florida suspends RB Scarlett and WR Wells
»
Vols suspend starting LT Richmond for opener
»
WR Lamb seizes starting job in OU's offense
»
Terps turn to Pigrome as the starting QB
»
Feldman: Plenty of good buzz on TTU CB Morgan
»
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
»
Sheridan: Steve Spurrier open to OC reboot?
»
Mattison (undisclosed) returns to practice
»
Flooding causes postponement of Houston-UTSA
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved