Peyton Bender | Quarterback Team: Kansas Jayhawks Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 187

Latest News Recent News

KUSports.com's Tom Keegan passes along that Kansas redshirt junior QB Peyton Bender will start against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday. Bender (6'0/187) transferred to Kansas out of the JUCO ranks this winter after being ruled academically ineligible at Washington State prior to the 2016 season (which forced the initial JUCO move). Back in February, ESPN's Jeremy Crabtree wrote that Bender "fits perfectly what the Jayhawks want from quarterbacks in their Air Raid offense." He won the job over sophomore Carter Stanley -- who has been dealing with a wrist injury -- during preseason camp. Source: KUSports.com

Kansas redshirt junior QB Peyton Bender and sophomore Carter Stanley shared the majority of the offensive reps at the first spring practice. Stanley started the final three games last year. Bender, meanwhile, is the celebrated JUCO recruit -- and former Washington State quarterback -- attempting to unseat him. We'd give Bender the advantage in winning the starting gig in the Jayhawks’ Air Raid offense, directed by new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham (formerly of TCU). Source: Lawrence Journal-World

ESPN's Jeremy Crabtree believes Kansas redshirt junior QB Peyton Bender could start from Day 1. Bender, a former Washington State quarterback, is the No. 3-ranked junior college quarterback. The 6-foot, 187-pounder "fits perfectly what the Jayhawks want from quarterbacks in their Air Raid offense, and he'll get every opportunity to earn the starting spot in spring and summer drills," Crabtree wrote. Kansas HC David Beaty has said that he expects Bender to battle for the starting job with incumbent Carter Stanley. Beatty said Bender has a "freakish" arm: "His release is about as clean and as quick as I’ve been around," Beaty said. Source: ESPN