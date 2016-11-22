Peyton Bender | Quarterback

Player Page

Team: Kansas Jayhawks
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 187

KUSports.com's Tom Keegan passes along that Kansas redshirt junior QB Peyton Bender will start against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.
Bender (6'0/187) transferred to Kansas out of the JUCO ranks this winter after being ruled academically ineligible at Washington State prior to the 2016 season (which forced the initial JUCO move). Back in February, ESPN's Jeremy Crabtree wrote that Bender "fits perfectly what the Jayhawks want from quarterbacks in their Air Raid offense." He won the job over sophomore Carter Stanley -- who has been dealing with a wrist injury -- during preseason camp. Aug 31 - 1:06 PM
Source: KUSports.com
