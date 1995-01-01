Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Beavs RB Nall (ankle) doubtful for USC
Houston DL Ed Oliver dealing with MCL sprain
Da'Shawn Hand expected to miss three games
NFL Media drops Darnold from QB1 to QB5
Mike Price to serve as interim coach for UTEP
Smart won't announce starting QB yet
George Jr. to start against Iowa
Freeman (undisclosed) deemed day-to-day
Bryant (ankle) out again against Badgers
UTEP coach Kugler resigns after 0-5 start
Ramsey to start under center for Hoosiers
Cleveland (ankle) likely out for LSU game
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
The Bargain Hunter - Week 7
Sep 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City's Kompany ruled out for Belgium
Van Dijk hints at winter exit from Saints
Lucky Lukaku suffers no serious damage
Morata much worse than initially thought
Terriers defender out for at least a month
Mourinho happy United can cope with injuries
Gareth Southdate tips Harry the Wink
Izquierdo will improve with time - Hughton
Veterans call on Saints teammates to improve
Rusty Van Dijk stood out for dismal Saints
Brighton can hold their heads high after loss
Howe: "The sky's the limit" for Lewis Cook
Player Page
Ryan Nall | Running Back
Team:
Oregon State Beavers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/27/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 255
Latest News
Recent News
Oregon State redshirt junior RB Ryan Nall (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against USC.
Nall (6'2/255) left Saturday's blowout loss to Washington with a sprained ankle in the third quarter. He was seen on Monday wearing a walking boot. Artavius Pierce and Thomas Tyner will divvy carries against the Trojans if Nall can't go.
Oct 3 - 2:44 PM
Source:
Danny Moran on Twitter
Oregon State redshirt junior RB Ryan Nall (ankle) was seen in a walking boot on Monday.
Nall (6'2/255) exited Saturday's 42-7 blowout loss to the Huskies with a sprained ankle in the third quarter. There is no timetable for when he'll be able to return from the injury, but it appears doubtful -- at best -- that he'll be able to play on Saturday against USC.
Oct 2 - 4:55 PM
Source:
Danny Moran on Twitter
Oregon State redshirt junior RB Ryan Nall appeared to injure his leg and left the game against Washington.
Nall injured it on a perfectly run and thrown wheel route. Artavius Pierce took over. We'll have more information on the injury when it's available.
Sep 30 - 10:11 PM
Oregon State redshirt junior RB Ryan Nall rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in Saturday's 52-23 loss to Washington State.
After busting out for 115 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening loss to Colorado State, Nall had been held to just 90 yards rushing combined in his last two games. He returned to his century-mark ways against the Cougars, though, notching a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and topping himself with a 45-yard scoring dash in the third quarter. The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder averaged 7.9 YPC in the defeat. Oregon State has experimented with getting Artavis Pierce more carries to mix things up, but Nall is far-and-away their most dependable option on the ground.
Sep 16 - 9:32 PM
Beavs RB Nall (ankle) doubtful for USC
Oct 3 - 2:44 PM
OSU's Nall (ankle) seen in walking boot
Oct 2 - 4:55 PM
Nall (lower body) leaves game against Huskies
Sep 30 - 10:11 PM
Wrecking Nall bashes way to two touchdowns
Sep 16 - 9:32 PM
More Ryan Nall Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Freeman
OR
(749)
2
J. Rosen
UCL
(730)
3
S. Barkley
PSU
(652)
4
S. Buechele
TX
(600)
5
S. Darnold
USC
(520)
6
T. Bryant
NEB
(514)
7
D. Cook
FSU
(514)
8
J. Allen
WY
(502)
9
D. Guice
LSU
(448)
10
D. Burnett
USC
(440)
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Wazzu QB Luke Falk should find WR Tavares Martin Jr. a-plenty against Oregon in Week 6 as we dive into the week's best match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Beavs RB Nall (ankle) doubtful for USC
»
Houston DL Ed Oliver dealing with MCL sprain
»
Da'Shawn Hand expected to miss three games
»
NFL Media drops Darnold from QB1 to QB5
»
Mike Price to serve as interim coach for UTEP
»
Smart won't announce starting QB yet
»
George Jr. to start against Iowa
»
Freeman (undisclosed) deemed day-to-day
»
Bryant (ankle) out again against Badgers
»
UTEP coach Kugler resigns after 0-5 start
»
Ramsey to start under center for Hoosiers
»
Cleveland (ankle) likely out for LSU game
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
