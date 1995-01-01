Player Page

Ryan Nall | Running Back

Team: Oregon State Beavers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/27/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 255

Oregon State redshirt junior RB Ryan Nall (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against USC.
Nall (6'2/255) left Saturday's blowout loss to Washington with a sprained ankle in the third quarter. He was seen on Monday wearing a walking boot. Artavius Pierce and Thomas Tyner will divvy carries against the Trojans if Nall can't go. Oct 3 - 2:44 PM
Source: Danny Moran on Twitter
