Ryan Nall | Running Back

Nall (6'2/255) left Saturday's blowout loss to Washington with a sprained ankle in the third quarter. He was seen on Monday wearing a walking boot. Artavius Pierce and Thomas Tyner will divvy carries against the Trojans if Nall can't go.

Nall injured it on a perfectly run and thrown wheel route. Artavius Pierce took over. We'll have more information on the injury when it's available.

Oregon State redshirt junior RB Ryan Nall rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in Saturday's 52-23 loss to Washington State.

After busting out for 115 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening loss to Colorado State, Nall had been held to just 90 yards rushing combined in his last two games. He returned to his century-mark ways against the Cougars, though, notching a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and topping himself with a 45-yard scoring dash in the third quarter. The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder averaged 7.9 YPC in the defeat. Oregon State has experimented with getting Artavis Pierce more carries to mix things up, but Nall is far-and-away their most dependable option on the ground.