Joe Williams | Running Back Team: Utah Utes Age / DOB: (23) / 9/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 200

Utah senior RB Joe Williams rushed for 222 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in Wednesday's 26-24 win over Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl. This was Williams' fifth game of at least 170 yards rushing this season. He gouged the Hoosiers for a sweet 8.5 YPC. His touchdown run came from 16 yards out several minutes into the first quarter. Despite missing four contests due to retirement, the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder still finishes up with an impressive 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will next appear in the East-West Shrine Game as he readies for the NFL draft. Pro teams figure to question him ad nauseum regarding his decision to step away from the Utes for several games.

Utah senior RB Joe Williams accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game. Williams played in Utah's first two games of the season before "retiring" for a month. When the 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior returned from the gated community against Oregon State on October 15, he went off for 179 yards rushing, then proceeded to rip off another four games of at least 145 yards rushing. He finished off his 2016 regular-season campaign with a 97-yard performance against Colorado two weekends ago. For the season as a whole, Williams has rushed for 1,185 yards (6.4 YPC) and nine touchdowns in just eight games. NFL teams are certainly going to drill him with questions regarding his aforementioned retirement -- words like "desire" and "motivation" figure to surface in scouting reports over the coming months -- but his actual on-field production this season has been nothing short of magnificent. Source: NFL Draft Diamonds on Twitter

Utah senior RB Joe Williams rushed for 97 yards on 26 carries in Saturday's 27-22 loss to Colorado. Williams had rushed for a minimum of 149 yards and a touchdown in five consecutive games, but he would find neither of those marks against Colorado on Saturday. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder will now await postseason bowl assignment as he looks for one more monster game to put the cherry on top of a 2016 campaign in which he has rushed for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of eight games played.