Joe Williams | Running Back

Team: Utah Utes
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 200

Utah senior RB Joe Williams rushed for 222 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in Wednesday's 26-24 win over Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl.
This was Williams' fifth game of at least 170 yards rushing this season. He gouged the Hoosiers for a sweet 8.5 YPC. His touchdown run came from 16 yards out several minutes into the first quarter. Despite missing four contests due to retirement, the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder still finishes up with an impressive 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will next appear in the East-West Shrine Game as he readies for the NFL draft. Pro teams figure to question him ad nauseum regarding his decision to step away from the Utes for several games. Dec 29 - 2:18 PM
