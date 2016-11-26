Chris Godwin | Wide Receiver Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Age / DOB: (20) / 2/27/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 208

Latest News Recent News

Penn State junior WR Chris Godwin caught nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl Game. The offensive stars were shining bright in Pasadena on Monday. Godwin notched a 30-yard scoring catch midway through the second quarter, but it was his bobbling 72-yard touchdown grab deep down the left sideline early in the third quarter which truly excited. Not only was the play itself electric, it came on the heels of a Saquon Barkley 79-yard scoring gallop, in one of the more breathtaking scoring two-steps by a pair of players this season. There has been scuttlebutt that the 6-foot-1, 208-pound Godwin might opt to declare for the draft, so stay tuned.

Penn State junior WR Chris Godwin caught five passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 45-12 win over Michigan State. He averaged 27.0 yards per catch with a long of 59. This was Godwin's second 100-yard game of the year. A 1,000-yard campaign isn't out of the question yet, but Godwin will have to average a little more than 100 yards receiving per game assuming Penn State has two more.

Penn State junior WR Chris Godwin caught five passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the school's 62-24 win over Purdue. Godwin's first score was a result of a crossing route opening up yards after the catch, and the receiver correctly read downfield blocks for the 35-plus yard gain. The second showcased Godwin's redzone skills, creating separation in tight space.