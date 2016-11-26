Player Page

Chris Godwin | Wide Receiver

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/27/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 208

Recent News

Penn State junior WR Chris Godwin caught nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl Game.
The offensive stars were shining bright in Pasadena on Monday. Godwin notched a 30-yard scoring catch midway through the second quarter, but it was his bobbling 72-yard touchdown grab deep down the left sideline early in the third quarter which truly excited. Not only was the play itself electric, it came on the heels of a Saquon Barkley 79-yard scoring gallop, in one of the more breathtaking scoring two-steps by a pair of players this season. There has been scuttlebutt that the 6-foot-1, 208-pound Godwin might opt to declare for the draft, so stay tuned. Jan 2 - 10:01 PM
