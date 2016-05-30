Ruffin McNeill | Center Team: Oklahoma Sooners Age / DOB: (58) / 10/9/1958

Oklahoma hired Virginia DL coach Ruffin McNeill to the same position. This is a cool story about an apprentice-made-good who repaid his mentor. New OU HC Lincoln Riley and McNeill coached together at Texas Tech from 2007-09. When McNeill was hired as coach of East Carolina, he hired Riley as his offensive coordinator. Riley served in that function from 2010-14 before moving on to Norman. McNeill is set to share DL coaching duties with Calvin Thibodeaux. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Virginia DL coach Ruffin McNeill said that he is "excited to be coaching and teaching." East Carolina somewhat unexpectedly fired McNeill after the end of the 2015 season. The 57-year-old subsequently landed on his feet as a DL coach under new Cavaliers HC Bronco Mendenhall. "I love teaching and coaching, coaching and teaching, and coach Mendenhall is a great man to work with and for," McNeill said, "and these kids here at UVA are excited and energized and wanting to have a great 'coach me, coach' mentality." For his part, Mendenhall said that McNeill offers a "tremendous" complement to his own coaching style and personality. Source: Associated Press

ECU has fired head coach Ruffin McNeill after six seasons as head coach. Many in the industry seemed stunned by the news. McNeill and ECU went 5-7 this season, but went 8-5, 10-3 and 8-5 in the previous three seasons. A drop in wins was expected after the team lost the super productive combination of Shane Carden and Justin Hardy. Source: Football Scoop