Ruffin McNeill | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
National Disaster
Jun 14
Notes: Brewers Go Young
Jun 14
Dose: A-Gone ... A While
Jun 14
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
Daily Dose: Matt the Bat
Jun 13
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Kemp forced out with apparent leg injury
Chris Davis (oblique) lands on the 10-day DL
Ben Zobrist (wrist) could be facing DL stint
Ozuna hits 17th HR, drives in three vs. OAK
Brewers cut Opening Day closer Neftali Feliz
HOU officially adds OF prospect Derek Fisher
Josh Reddick placed on 7-day concussion DL
Cespedes (heel) out of Mets lineup Wednesday
Bumgarner (shoulder) threw all pitches Wed.
Zobrist (wrist) remains sidelined Wednesday
Rendon gets day off Wednesday vs. Braves
Billy Hamilton sidelined with thumb problem
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Maclin
Jun 14
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
ArDarius Stewart gets thumb, groin surgeries
DEN columnist predicts Paxton Lynch to start
Colts RB Turbin will play bigger role in 2017
Jordan Howard's passing-game role to grow?
Vikings RB McKinnon adds 12 lbs from last yr
FA Eric Decker visiting Titans on Wednesday
Matt Jones asks for his release from Redskins
Eagles give LT Peters extension through 2019
Giants RB Darkwa gets 'extensive' 1st-tm work
Matt Forte expected to be safe in Jets' purge
Doug Martin looks 'quicker, bulkier' in 2017
Underpaid TE Olsen wants raise from Panthers
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
June Mock Breakdown Pod
Jun 14
June NBA Fantasy Mock Draft
Jun 14
NBA Mock Draft: Version 2
Jun 13
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SG’s
Jun 13
Dose: Kevin Durant Finals MVP!
Jun 13
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PG's
Jun 10
Dose: Kyrie Irv-mazing
Jun 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dwyane Wade still undecided on player option
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson undergoes foot surgery
Kevin Fiala is recovering ahead of schedule
Rangers will use a buyout on Dan Girardi
Predators want pending UFA Fisher to return
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
T.J. Bell: Drivin' for Linemen advance
Gus Dean: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen advance
Vinnie Miller: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
Ryan Reed: Irish Hills 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 advance
Todd Szegedy: Thompson 125 advance
Max Zachem: Thompson 125 advance
Rowan Pennink: Thompson 125 advance
Eric Goodale: Thompson 125 advance
Bobby Santos: Thompson 125 advance
Woody Pitkat: Thompson 125 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Man United signs Benfica defender Lindelof
Agent: Perez wants Arsenal exit
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Son suspected of suffering a broken arm
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ruffin McNeill | Center
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Age / DOB:
(
58
) / 10/9/1958
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma hired Virginia DL coach Ruffin McNeill to the same position.
This is a cool story about an apprentice-made-good who repaid his mentor. New OU HC Lincoln Riley and McNeill coached together at Texas Tech from 2007-09. When McNeill was hired as coach of East Carolina, he hired Riley as his offensive coordinator. Riley served in that function from 2010-14 before moving on to Norman. McNeill is set to share DL coaching duties with Calvin Thibodeaux.
Jun 14 - 4:05 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Virginia DL coach Ruffin McNeill said that he is "excited to be coaching and teaching."
East Carolina somewhat unexpectedly fired McNeill after the end of the 2015 season. The 57-year-old subsequently landed on his feet as a DL coach under new Cavaliers HC Bronco Mendenhall. "I love teaching and coaching, coaching and teaching, and coach Mendenhall is a great man to work with and for," McNeill said, "and these kids here at UVA are excited and energized and wanting to have a great 'coach me, coach' mentality." For his part, Mendenhall said that McNeill offers a "tremendous" complement to his own coaching style and personality.
Mon, May 30, 2016 01:24:00 PM
Source:
Associated Press
ECU has fired head coach Ruffin McNeill after six seasons as head coach.
Many in the industry seemed stunned by the news. McNeill and ECU went 5-7 this season, but went 8-5, 10-3 and 8-5 in the previous three seasons. A drop in wins was expected after the team lost the super productive combination of Shane Carden and Justin Hardy.
Fri, Dec 4, 2015 11:23:00 AM
Source:
Football Scoop
East Carolina (5-7) will not accept a bowl invitation if they're offered.
The NCAA is going to have to add at least a few teams with losing records to the bowl roster because there aren't enough qualifiers to fill all the slots. The 5-7 Pirates weren't likely to be tabbed, but they removed all suspense officially. "While we understand there are still numerous programs with higher APR scores ahead of us who merit stronger consideration, we have already determined that we would decline an offer should one be extended," East Carolina Director of Athletics Jeff Compher said in a released statement. "Our efforts should be centered on positioning the Pirates for future championships." Nebraska and Illinois will accept invitations if offered, while Missouri is the only team outside of ECU that announced it would decline.
Tue, Dec 1, 2015 10:01:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
Jun 14 - 4:05 PM
Ruffin McNeill comfortable in new role
Mon, May 30, 2016 01:24:00 PM
ECU has fired head coach Ruffin McNeill
Fri, Dec 4, 2015 11:23:00 AM
ECU removes itself from bowl consideration
Tue, Dec 1, 2015 10:01:00 PM
More Ruffin McNeill Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Stoops
OK
(1303)
2
M. Zaire
UF
(1033)
3
D. James
FSU
(990)
4
J. Fields
HS
(836)
5
A. Gilman
ND
(770)
6
B. Mayfield
OK
(641)
7
T. Luatua
ND
(580)
8
T. Johnson
OKS
(575)
9
L. Riley
OK
(568)
10
K. Johnson Jr.
NEB
(550)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Oklahoma Sooners Tickets
Headlines
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Thor Nystrom projects 5 quarterbacks to go in Round 1 of his 2018 NFL mock draft. Is Lamar Jackson one of them?
More NFL Draft Columns
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
»
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
»
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
»
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
»
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
»
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
»
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
»
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
»
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
»
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
»
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
»
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved