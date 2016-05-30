Player Page

Ruffin McNeill | Center

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Age / DOB:  (58) / 10/9/1958

Latest News

Recent News

Oklahoma hired Virginia DL coach Ruffin McNeill to the same position.
This is a cool story about an apprentice-made-good who repaid his mentor. New OU HC Lincoln Riley and McNeill coached together at Texas Tech from 2007-09. When McNeill was hired as coach of East Carolina, he hired Riley as his offensive coordinator. Riley served in that function from 2010-14 before moving on to Norman. McNeill is set to share DL coaching duties with Calvin Thibodeaux. Jun 14 - 4:05 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Ruffin McNeill Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 