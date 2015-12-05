Player Page

Seth Littrell | Center

Team: North Texas Mean Green

Latest News

Recent News

North Texas has signed HC Seth Littrell to a new five-year contract.
Littrell, who had been hired as Mean Green head coach in December 2015, initially received a five-year contract set to run through 2020. The former UNC offensive coordinator helped North Texas improve from a one-win campaign in 2015 to a 5-8 record this past season. His new contract will run through 2021. Per the Associated Press, the contract is in the monetary neighborhood of $5 million. In a statement, Littrell said, "It means a lot to me to move forward with this new deal and continue to work hard with my staff to transform this into the championship-caliber program that our tremendous university, fans and alumni deserve." Feb 24 - 4:25 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Seth Littrell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 