Seth Littrell | Center
Team:
North Texas Mean Green
Latest News
Recent News
North Texas has signed HC Seth Littrell to a new five-year contract.
Littrell, who had been hired as Mean Green head coach in December 2015, initially received a five-year contract set to run through 2020. The former UNC offensive coordinator helped North Texas improve from a one-win campaign in 2015 to a 5-8 record this past season. His new contract will run through 2021. Per the Associated Press, the contract is in the monetary neighborhood of $5 million. In a statement, Littrell said, "It means a lot to me to move forward with this new deal and continue to work hard with my staff to transform this into the championship-caliber program that our tremendous university, fans and alumni deserve."
Feb 24 - 4:25 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
UNC offensive coordinator Seth Littrell has been hired as North Texas' next head coach, according to Brett McMurphy.
Littrell joined the Tar Heels in 2014 as OC and tight ends coach after calling plays for Arizona and Indiana. UNC really took a step forward offensively this season, and Littrell worked under a head coach that wants to play with pace and believes huddles are a waste of time.
Sat, Dec 5, 2015 09:36:00 AM
Source:
Brett McMurphy on Twitter
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
Feb 24 - 4:25 PM
McMurphy: UNC OC Littrell hired has UNT's HC
Sat, Dec 5, 2015 09:36:00 AM
More Seth Littrell Player News
A Combine-defiant Chad Kelly exited stage left in Oxford just before the entire stage collapsed in this week's news rundown.
